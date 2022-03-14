The two communications came as President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, led a delegation of State Department and National Security Council officials to Rome today for talks with Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them,” We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world.” “We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing thatfor large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them,” Sullivan told CNN . “and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world.”

Sullivan was equally blunt on NBC, saying the United States had made clear to China “that if they think that they can basically bail Russia out, they can give Russia a workaround to the sanctions that we’ve imposed, they should have another thing coming because we will ensure that neither China nor anyone else can compensate Russia for these losses.”

“In terms of the specific means of doing that, again, I’m not going to lay all of that out in public, but we will communicate that privately to China as we have already done and will continue to do,” he said.

Beijing called the reported aid request “fake news” spread with “sinister intentions,” setting up a behind-the-scenes clash when Sullivan and his team meet with their Chinese counterparts in Rome, the latest difficult Sino-U.S. dialogue of the Biden era.

Russia’s request

One of the most serious geopolitical questions raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is how it will affect relations between Moscow and Beijing, which until recently had never been better. Just before the invasion, they had celebrated an alliance with “no limits.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The revelation that Moscow has privately asked Beijing for help came in a spate of reports in news outlets including the Financial Times, The Washington Post and the New York Times, within minutes of each other, all sourced to anonymous U.S. officials.

My colleagues Ellen Nakashima, Karen DeYoung and Cate Caddell noted: “The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, did not describe what kind of weaponry had been requested, or whether they know how China responded.”

“[T]he officials said that Russia is running low on certain types of weapons. They declined to specify which kinds,” my colleagues reported.

Story continues below advertisement

At the New York Times, Edward Wong and Julian E. Barnes said the officials did not spell those out because they were “determined to keep secret their means of collecting the intelligence on Russia’s requests.”

Advertisement

At the Financial Times, Demetri Sevastopulo reported: “Another person familiar with the situation said the US was preparing to warn allies about the situation amid some indications that China may be preparing to help Russia. Other US officials have also said there were signs that Russia was running out of some kinds of weaponry as the war in Ukraine approaches the start of its third week.”

The information war

The multiple reports fit neatly into one of the ways the United States has waged the information war over Ukraine, partly declassifying American intelligence to an unusual degree and telling Moscow, in effect, “we know what you’re doing.”

Story continues below advertisement

China has refused to join the United States and its allies in condemning the invasion or imposing economic sanctions on Russia. But it has also declined to use its U.N. Security Council veto to block measures critical of Moscow, choosing to abstain on several highly symbolic votes.

Advertisement

In congressional hearings last week, senior U.S. intelligence officials said an “unsettled” China had overestimated prospects for a speedy Russian victory and isn’t happy about the war’s economic aftershocks — but bonds between Beijing and Moscow are still tightening.

“It continues to be the case that they are getting closer together” even after the invasion, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. “We see that across a range of sectors — economic, political, security — and expect it to continue. I think there's a limit to which it will go, but nevertheless that remains a concern.”

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is worried about “the economic consequences, at a time when, you know, growth rates in China … are lower than they’ve been in 30 years,” as well as the “reputational damage” Beijing is taking for lining up largely with Russia, said CIA Director William J. Burns said.

Story continues below advertisement

Whatever the outcome, the apparent request speaks volume about Russia, according to Dan Drezner, a professor of international politics at Tufts University’s Fletcher School:

Russia invaded Ukraine less than three weeks ago. Moscow is now forced to recruit fighters from Syria and weapons from China. Its stock market has been shut down for weeks.



Putin is obsessed with Russia being a great power. His invasion of Ukraine is revealing the opposite. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 13, 2022

What's happening now

Zelensky to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) made the announcement in a letter to U.S. lawmakers on Monday, David L. Stern, Kareem Fahim, Rachel Pannett and Jennifer Hassan report.

Advertisement

More key updates:

GOP warning on Iran

Forty-nine Republican Senators warned the White House today that any new Iran nuclear deal “will not survive” without GOP support.

Story continues below advertisement

“Republicans have made it clear: We would be willing and eager to support an Iran policy that completely blocks Iran’s path to a nuclear weapons capability, constrains Iran’s ballistic missile program, and confronts Iran’s support for terrorism,” they said in a statement. “But if the administration agrees to a deal that fails to achieve these objectives or makes achieving them more difficult, Republicans will do everything in our power to reverse it. Unless Iran ceases its support for terrorism, we will oppose removing and seek to reimpose any terrorism-related sanctions. And we will force the Senate to vote on any Administration effort to do so.”

China battles multiple covid outbreaks, locking down cities and provinces

“China banned most people from leaving [Jilin,] a coronavirus-hit northeastern province, and mobilized military reservists Monday,” the Associated Press’s Huizhong Wu reports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The cases: “The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin.”

The context: “Officials on Sunday locked down the southern city of Shenzhen, which has 17.5 million people and is a major tech and finance hub that borders Hong Kong. That followed the lockdown of Changchun, home to 9 million people in Jilin province, starting last Friday.”

Congress asks for examination of drug companies trying to turn opioid settlements into tax breaks

“The four firms are seeking tax breaks that would help offset the cost of a $26 billion legal settlement finalized last month, to bring funds to communities hurt by the opioid epidemic,” Douglas MacMillan reports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The firms in question: Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health

Lunchtime reads from The Post

This Georgia elections office was targeted for takeover. Here’s what happened.

Places that have often been forgotten except for on voting days “are now being targeted for takeover by a Republican Party in thrall to false claims that the 2020 presidential race was stolen,” Stephanie McCrummen reports.

A glimpse from an interim election supervisor in Rome, Ga.: “Vanessa Waddell raised her cellphone and began recording. She zoomed in on the county commissioners who were about to name a new election board, sweeping away a system based on civic-minded volunteers and mutual trust and replacing it with one controlled by people claiming that fraud had corrupted the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

“She panned around the room and here were the people who’d been pushing to oust the old system, believing that the corruption had seeped all the way down to their very own election office, casting Waddell as a pawn in a conspiracy stretching to China.”

Israel is trying to keep out Russian oligarchs fleeing sanctions — but it’s already too late

Israel says it is working to prevent Moscow’s oligarchs, some of whom also hold Israeli passports, from showing up and turning the country into a haven for sanctions evasion, Shira Rubin reports.

“Israel’s Channel 12 News reported last week that the government plans to limit the amount of time private planes and yachts are allowed to stay at Israeli airports and docks to just 48 hours. The move comes as a flurry of rented private jets departing Russian cities and bound for Tel Aviv raised speculation that Moscow’s well-heeled elite are fleeing for Mediterranean shores.”

… and beyond

Russian prosecutors threaten Western companies with arrests, asset seizures

“Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to Western companies in Russia, threatening to arrest corporate leaders there who criticize the government or to seize assets of companies that withdraw from the country,” the Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Maloney, Emily Glazer and Heather Haddon report.

Companies that received the warnings include: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Proctor & Gamble, International Business Machines and Yum Brands.

U.S. intelligence officials say Putin is angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

Last week, intelligence officials testified before Congress about what they think Putin might do. “And those concerns increasingly shape discussions about what U.S. policymakers are willing to do for Ukraine,” the AP’s Nomaan Merchant reports.

Why mindset matters: “Putin’s mindset — as tough as it is to determine from afar — is critical for the West to understand as it provides more military aid to Ukraine and also prevent Putin from directly taking on NATO countries or possibly reaching for the nuclear button.”

The Biden agenda

Biden administration fights to uphold some Trump-era immigration policies

A contradiction?: The president’s public line on immigration seems to conflict with what his attorneys have been arguing for in the courtroom, the New York Times’s Zolan Kanno-Youngs reports.

In January, government lawyers urged the court to let the Biden administration enforce a restriction imposed by former president Donald Trump that allowed migrants to be quickly turned away at the border.

Judge Justin R. Walker, an appointee of Mr. Trump, was confused. “What are we to make of this?” he asked.

“The answer is found in the collision of Mr. Biden’s fervent campaign trail promises to undo Mr. Trump’s harsh immigration policies and the grim reality of trying to manage a surge of migrant crossings amid criticism from Republicans that the president is weak on border security.”

More reading on immigration: Ukrainian refugees are hitting a wall at the US-Mexico border, Vice News reports

Biden administration: Pay construction workers more

“The Biden administration is proposing changes designed to push up wages for workers at federally-funded construction projects such as interstates,” the WSJ’s David Harrison reports.

The details: “The proposal would rewrite the rules around the Davis-Bacon Act, a 90-year-old law that applies to government contractors, in an attempt to better account for the increased earnings of construction workers over time, officials said.”

Biden to attend first in-person fundraiser as president

President Biden will attend a small, high-dollar fundraiser Monday night to support the Democratic Party, Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report. The event has already raised more than $3 million for the DNC.

Javelin antitank missiles, visualized

“The United States and allies have surged weapons to Ukraine in recent weeks in the face of the Russian invasion. Images of destroyed Russian tanks on social media have drawn attention to one particular weapon: the Javelin missile.” Our colleagues report how the weapon could help Ukraine fight Russian forces.

Hot on the left

Leaked Kremlin memo to Russian media: Featuring Tucker Carlson is “essential”

Mother Jones's David Corn obtained a memo that the Kremlin sent to state-friendly media outlets on March 3. It had an interesting request: Use more Tucker Carlson.

Here’s an excerpt:

“'It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally,’ advises the 12-page document written in Russian.”

Hot on the right

Whose side is Roger Stone on in the Gaetz sex crimes investigation? Everyone’s, apparently.

Long before the public knew about the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, Roger Stone—was already in deep,” the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger reports.

“Stone has long been close not only with Gaetz, but also with Joel Greenberg, the congressman’s former best friend and ‘wingman,’ who last year pleaded guilty to sex trafficking the same minor at the center of the Gaetz investigation.”

“But Stone also has unreported ties to a third Florida man in the saga. And, what’s more, he lobbied for pardons for all three men.”

Today in Washington

At 2:10 p.m., Biden will address the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference at the Marriott Marquis.

The president will appear at a DNC fundraiser at 7:45 p.m.

In closing

Happy Pi Day!

As we celebrate the day, our Becky Krystal has a question: “Could I go out on a limb and posit that any pie — and anything you want to call a pie — is good pie? We think yes. Especially, as she writes, "if it’s made in honor of Pi Day, the March 14 faux holiday/pie-eating excuse created in honor of the mathematical ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter (approximately 3.14).”

Lucky for us, Becky also has a roundup of recipes for pies that run the gamut of sweet to savory, handheld to huge and beyond.