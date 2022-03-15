Under a groundbreaking rule the SEC is expected to propose Monday, hundreds of businesses would be required to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions in a standardized way for the first time, according to two people briefed on the agency’s discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

The rule comes as shareholders of public companies are increasingly demanding more information about the risks that climate change could pose to their investments, arguing that mounting climate disasters and environmental regulations could limit the growth of businesses that fail to prepare for them.

Climate change is already threatening infrastructure in the rapidly warming Arctic, where melting permafrost puts key pipelines and roads at risk. Rising global temperatures have also increased the frequency of fires, floods, hurricanes and other weather disasters that cost more than $145 billion in 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Here's what to know about the forthcoming SEC rule ahead of its expected release:

The debate over Scope 3 emissions

Under SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the four-member commission has debated whether to require companies to disclose Scope 3 emissions, which are the emissions generated by suppliers and customers, according to two people briefed on the agency's discussions.

Because this data can be harder to calculate, the commissioners have considered phasing in this requirement in the future and possibly limiting it to only the largest firms, one of the people said. Gensler acknowledged this possibility when testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in October.

Some business groups have pushed for the SEC rule to exclude Scope 3 emissions, saying they are outside of companies' control. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation's largest business lobbying group, has argued that companies should not be forced to include Scope 3 emissions in their annual updates to investors — for which they can be held legally liable.

“If that information goes into an SEC filing, that’s where companies can get sued,” said Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness.

However, climate activists argue that the rule will lack teeth if it omits Scope 3 emissions, which account for roughly 85 percent of ExxonMobil's carbon footprint — and which are not covered by the oil giant's pledge to reach net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050.

“If the SEC makes the ill-advised decision not to include Scope 3, they would be missing a huge opportunity to actually provide investors with the information that they want and need,” said Lena Moffitt, campaigns director for Evergreen Action, a climate advocacy group.

Some firms see the writing on the wall

Among large businesses, both Delta and Walmart have voiced support for mandatory climate disclosures, with the airline saying it had already spent “thousands of hours” collecting data on environmental, social and governance criteria for its annual report to shareholders.

“It’s not like this is progressive organizations against the entire world. There are businesses that understand that this is something that’s going to happen,” said Tracey Lewis, policy counsel for Public Citizen’s climate program.

Randy Hargrove, a spokesman for Walmart, said the retailer is “supportive of more robust ESG disclosures,” although he added that the company has not taken a formal position on the rule before its release. Delta declined to comment.

What to expect on Monday

At its open meeting on Monday, the SEC will debate and vote on the proposed rule, according to a sunshine notice issued last week.

Once the proposal is published in the Federal Register, the public will have 60 days to submit comments before a final rule is voted on by the agency’s four commissioners — three Democrats and one Republican.

Conservative or business interests could also challenge the rule in court. In a letter to the SEC last year, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) threatened to sue the agency if it forced companies to disclose environmental data.

In an emailed statement, Morrisey said his office remains “very concerned about this issue and we’ll review the SEC’s proposal closely as we consider potential next steps.”

On the Hill

Sarah Bloom Raskin’s Fed nomination appears doomed after Manchin opposition

Sarah Bloom Raskin’s nomination to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking cop appears all but doomed after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said Monday that he opposed her because of her stance on energy amid rising inflation, The Washington Post’s Rachel Siegel reports.

In a statement, Manchin said Raskin’s previous public statements “have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs" — an apparent reference to her view that the Fed should do more to mitigate the financial risks of climate change.

Raskin's nomination had already been challenged by Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, who boycotted her confirmation vote last month, holding up her path forward along with Biden’s other picks for the Fed. With Manchin joining Republicans in warning the Fed against tackling climate issues, Raskin is set to face a nearly impossible road to confirmation in a narrowly divided Senate.

White House spokesman Chris Meagher said in a statement that Raskin “has earned widespread support in the face of an unprecedented, baseless campaign led by oil and gas companies that sought to tarnish her distinguished career. We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position.”

Lawmakers request investigation into Postal Service truck contract

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) and members of the House Oversight Committee sent a letter on Monday requesting that U.S. Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb investigate whether the agency's contract to purchase mostly new gas-powered delivery trucks complies with the National Environmental Policy Act.

In their letter, the lawmakers noted that the Environmental Protection Agency had raised concerns about the environmental impact statement underpinning the contract with Oshkosh Defense, saying it rested on flawed assumptions and missing data.

“Given the substantial public interest in this acquisition and the significant deficiencies in the EIS identified by EPA, it is critical that Congress understand whether the Postal Service properly met its statutory environmental obligations,” the lawmakers wrote.

Panel members signing the letter were Chair Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Reps. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) and Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.).

Asked for comment, Postal Service spokeswoman Sue Brennan pointed The Climate 202 to a previously released statement, which said, in part, “our commitment to an electric fleet remains ambitious given the pressing vehicle and safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our fragile financial condition.”

Pressure points

Biden touts climate agenda at DNC fundraiser

President Biden made climate action a central theme of his speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser on Monday evening.

Echoing his comments in his State of the Union address, Biden argued that passing the climate provisions in his stalled Build Back Better package would reduce costs for American families amid soaring gas prices.

“In advance of our aggressive climate goals, we’re going to cut costs for families — an average of $500 a year,” he said. “It’s not something anybody at this table worries about, but as my dad used to say, when everything from the price of gasoline to heating your home goes up, it’s a subject at the — at the dinner table.”

The president added that even though courts have struck down some of his climate policies, such as a moratorium on oil and gas leasing on public lands, he will continue to prioritize executive action on climate.

“I’ve signed executive orders ranging from the most ambitious fuel economy standards for cars and trucks to taking on super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to be aggressive on the executive front as well.”

Shareholders at four U.S. oil companies to vote on climate proposals

Shareholders at four American oil companies will vote in the next quarter on proposals for the firms to meet the emissions targets enshrined in the 2015 Paris climate accord, according to the shareholder activist group Follow This, Sabrina Valle of Reuters reports.

Follow This founder Mark van Baal said that while Occidental Petroleum has sought to block the group’s climate petition, four other oil giants — ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 — have not barred the proposal from consideration.

Follow This previously drafted petitions urging the oil majors to “substantially reduce” greenhouse gas emissions. Last year, those petitions garnered the support of 61 percent of voting shareholders at Chevron, 58 percent at ConocoPhillips and 80 percent at Phillips 66, according to company filings.

Activists blame bumpy year for Biden's climate agenda on legislative missteps

Climate activists say major legislative missteps caused a year of shockingly low climate action from a president who was the first to center his administration around the threat of climate change, CNN’s Gregory Krieg and Ella Nilsen report.

Last fall, House progressives refused to vote for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless its passage was tied to the passage of the Build Back Better Act. But Biden asked the liberal lawmakers to stop their hold, and they begrudgingly agreed, all but eliminating pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to back the president's signature proposal.

“He forced progressives to break their block on passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and other things that show a naivete about American politics for a guy who has seen a lot of transformation in the way the Republican Party and the national media operates,” Evan Weber, a co-founder of youth-led climate activist group Sunrise Movement, told CNN.

