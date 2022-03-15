A White House official said President Biden was not considered a close contact with Emhoff. Biden tested negative for the virus over the weekend and will continue “his regular cadence of testing,” the official said.
Harris was with Emhoff on Tuesday morning and spent much of the day with Biden. She attended the president’s daily briefing in the Oval Office in the morning and then joined Biden as he signed the budget bill. She also hosted an Equal Pay Day Summit at the White House and participated in a conversation with current and former soccer players on the U.S. Women’s National Team.
Earlier Tuesday, Emhoff visited the Marvin Gaye Greening Center in Northeast Washington to participate in a service project alongside a team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps members.
Emhoff is the nation’s first second gentleman and left his career as a lawyer to support Harris’s political career.
“While I do miss what I was doing, if I was gonna step away from it, this is such an incredible honor to be able to do this and also, again, to support my wife,” he said Tuesday when addressing Equal Pay Day. “It’s important for men to step up and support women and not just say they’re doing it, not just think they’re doing it, but actually do it. So I’m hoping to set a good example by what I’ve done.”
Late last month, the White House lifted its mask requirement on the campus following revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Former president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus near the end of Trump’s term in the White House.