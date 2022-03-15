Earlier Tuesday, Emhoff visited the Marvin Gaye Greening Center in Northeast Washington to participate in a service project alongside a team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps members.
Emhoff is the nation’s first male second spouse and left his career as a lawyer to support Harris’s political career.
“While I do miss what I was doing, if I was gonna step away from it, this is such an incredible honor to be able to do this and also, again, to support my wife," he said Tuesday when addressing Equal Pay Day. "It’s important for men to step up and support women and not just say they’re doing it, not just think they’re doing it, but actually do it. So I’m hoping to set a good example by what I’ve done.”
Harris spent much of Tuesday with Biden: She attended the president’s daily briefing in the Oval Office in the morning and then joined Biden as he signed the budget bill. She also hosted an Equal Pay Day Summit at the White House and participated in a conversation with current and former members of the United States Women’s National Team.
Late last month, the White House lifted its mask requirement on the campus following revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.