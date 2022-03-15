White House tours have been on hold since March 2020 because of the pandemic, aside from a brief attempt at a restart in September 2020.
“The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance,” the White House said in a statement.
The statement says that anyone who has tested positive within 10 days of a scheduled tour or has any coronavirus symptoms should stay home. The White House said it will make face masks available for those who choose to wear them.
The statement teased that other White House traditions, including the Easter Egg Roll and Spring Garden Tours, will also take place this year. Information on those activities will be “released in the coming days,” the statement said.
The White House tours initially will be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, excluding federal holidays. Reservations must be requested between 21 days and 90 days in advance.