The most frequent speakers to address Congress have been from close allies France and the United Kingdom with nine and eight appearances. Leaders of Mexico and Israel have spoken seven times each.

The session Wednesday will give members another opportunity to show bipartisan support for Ukraine after Russia invaded the Eastern European country three weeks ago.

In a joint letter to their colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the virtual address will be broadcast in the Capitol Visitor Center’s Congressional Auditorium at 9 a.m. Eastern time and attended only by lawmakers.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” they wrote.