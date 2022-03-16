President Biden interacted with Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, on Wednesday night, shortly before the Irish leader disclosed a positive coronavirus test, a U.S. official said.

But White House officials said Biden is not considered a close contact, according to the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC defines a close contact as being in the presence of someone with the virus for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more.

Biden and the Taoiseach both attended the Ireland Funds National Gala on Wednesday night before the Irish leader left due to a positive test. He was scheduled to attend a day of events Thursday with Biden at the White House in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The White House announced Tuesday that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first member of the first or second family in the Biden administration to publicly disclose a positive case of coronavirus.

Vice President Harris tested negative on Tuesday but skipped an event with Biden “out of an abundance of caution,” her spokesperson said.