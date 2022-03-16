Biden and the Taoiseach both attended the Ireland Funds National Gala on Wednesday night before the Irish leader left due to a positive test. He was scheduled to attend a day of events Thursday with Biden at the White House in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The White House announced Tuesday that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first member of the first or second family in the Biden administration to publicly disclose a positive case of coronavirus.
Vice President Harris tested negative on Tuesday but skipped an event with Biden “out of an abundance of caution,” her spokesperson said.