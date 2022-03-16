Dropping pandemic aid from the big spending bill could spell its demise

The White House’s prospects to quickly get more pandemic aid aren’t looking good.

Republicans remained firm in their reluctance to approve roughly $15 billion in new pandemic funds, even amid a full-court press from the administration yesterday, Tony Romm, Dan Diamond and your Health 202 host report.

The day began with an urgent plea from the White House. Top administration officials sent a letter to congressional leaders laying out the pandemic efforts that could soon be halted or cut back without an infusion of new funds. And Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, called Republicans in a bid to assuage their political concerns.

But the day ended where it began. By Tuesday evening, the two parties hadn’t come up with any new plan to finance the coronavirus aid, further delaying the House from moving forward with a vote. The stalemate has left Washington scrambling for the second consecutive week — and the sense of panic among Biden officials is growing.

Pleading the case

The backstory goes like this: Congress wanted to append the $15.6 billion in coronavirus aid to a larger government-funding bill. Republicans demanded the new money be fully paid for. Lawmakers devised a way to do so. But some House Democrats balked at that plan, which would have clawed back some money set aside for state governments.

The result: The coronavirus dollars were stripped from the broader bill. Now, Democrats are left with trying to pass the pandemic aid the White House desperately seeks without a clear path forward.

On Tuesday, the administration tried to raise the stakes. It outlined publicly in greater detail the steps it will start taking to stop certain pandemic response efforts because lawmakers haven’t provided more funding.

Starting next week, the federal government will cut states’ allocations of monoclonal antibodies by more than 30 percent. Officials don’t have enough money to buy more of the lifesaving treatment, including for a planned purchase this month.

Later this month, officials may have to scale back plans to buy a preventive treatment for immunocompromised patients.

By April 5, a federal program reimbursing doctors who provide free testing, treatment and vaccines to uninsured patients could effectively end.

As one senior administration official told Dan, “This is real. It’s very important that people understand the implications of not providing additional funds.”

Impasse

The administration’s warnings have failed to move fiscally conservative Republicans concerned about doling out more money when the federal deficit is high and inflation is rising. And some remain skeptical about the need for more dollars.

“As I’ve said all along, I don’t know if we need any money,” Sen. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.), the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said per Tony. He described the White House’s pleas as merely “a statement” and added, “We’d like to see the particulars.”

One Senate GOP aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations, called the letter a “political stunt” to The Health 202.

But Democrats need Republicans here. At least 10 GOP lawmakers must support the measure in order for it to fly in the Senate. And Republicans say Democrats should find a way to pay for any new spending, largely through redirecting money from other programs.

Without that, Sen. John Thune (S.D) — the top Republican voter counter — predicted there is “probably not” a way to get enough votes in the narrowly divided chamber.

The House was initially planning to consider the coronavirus supplemental without finding a new way to pay for part of it. But behind the scenes, top Democrats have started exploring alternative ways to fully fund the package, while keeping its existing policy scope, a senior party aide told us.

Coronavirus

Pfizer pushes for a second booster for people 65 and older

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, and its German partner BioNTech, filed for emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine for people 65 and older, The Post's Laurie McGinley, Tyler Pager and Carolyn Y. Johnson scooped yesterday.

The details: The submission includes “real world data” collected in Israel, where a fourth shot is authorized for older people.

The agency’s decision could come quickly if officials determine that the data is straightforward and doesn't have to be reviewed by a panel of outside vaccine experts.

Questions remain: The FDA advisers will meet early next month and could discuss whether the additional dose should be the same as the current vaccine or tweaked for new variants.

But pharmaceutical executives behind two of the most successful coronavirus vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — disagree on who needs a fourth dose.

What they’re saying:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS’s “ Face the Nation ” on Sunday that a second booster “is necessary … right now” since the third dose offered weak protection against infection and immunity has waned quickly. on Sunday that a second booster “is necessary … right now” since the third dose offered weak protection against infection and immunity has waned quickly.

Moderna president Stephen Hoge stopped short of recommending a fourth dose of the vaccine for the general public, and told of recommending a fourth dose of the vaccine for the general public, and told Business Insider Monday that the extra booster will likely only be necessary for the elderly and immunocompromised.

Speaking of new variants emerging …

The BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant now makes up almost 1 in 4 new coronavirus infections nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Tuesday.

What we’re watching: While cases are maintaining a downward trend in the United States, coronavirus cases are rising throughout Europe with an increasing number of cases being attributed to the subvariant.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to prepare for future pandemics

In a 20-to-2 vote, the Senate health committee advanced a sweeping bipartisan bill aimed at bolstering the country’s capacity to combat future pandemics. That sends the legislation to the Senate floor, though timing of such a vote isn't clear.

Only two GOP lawmakers, Sens. Mike Braun (Ind.) and Rand Paul (Ky.) voted against the measure. Paul’s amendment to oust Anthony S. Fauci from his position at the National Institutes of Health and divide the agency into three parts was rejected.

Here’s some of what the legislation would do:

Create an independent task force to probe the country’s pandemic response and the origins of covid-19;

Require the Senate to confirm the CDC director;

Establish an Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy within the executive office of the president.

FEMA ramps up covid-19 funeral assistance program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it has provided over $2 billion to offset funeral costs for more than 300,000 American families that have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus.

Under the covid-19 funeral assistance program , funeral expenses up to $9,000 are covered per person, but the agency said the average amount provided has been about $6,500.

Aid remains. The agency also launched a paid ad campaign aimed at reaching communities in California, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas that have reported high rates of coronavirus deaths but low requests for funeral reimbursements.

And one more thing …

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, our colleague Tyler Pager reports. Vice President Harris tested negative but canceled scheduled appearances “out of an abundance of caution.”

Agency alert

VA to revamp treatment services available to veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs released an ambitious proposal as a part of a nationwide overhaul to realign and modernize treatment services available to veterans, our colleague Lisa Rein reports.

Under the new plan:

Aging and underused hospitals would be closed and replaced with nearby inpatient and outpatient clinics or new medical centers.

Other hospitals would lose spaces like emergency rooms or surgical services but add mental health or urgent-care clinics.

Nursing homes and outpatient rehabilitation centers would be built, a majority of which would be situated throughout the South and Southwest where large numbers of retired veterans are moving.

The plan won praise from Robert Wilkie, former president Donald Trump’s second VA secretary. But some lawmakers are showing early resistance to potential cuts in veterans services in their more rural districts.

“Denis is on target,” Wilkie said of Denis McDonough, acknowledging the political sensitivities the VA secretary is already confronting. “He is taking on his majority, particularly in the House.”

Republican South Dakota lawmakers Sen. Mike Rounds, Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson sent a joint statement to VA Secretary Denis McDonough on the new plan:

Rural communities have historically suffered the most from initiatives like the AIR Commission. SD vets are witnessing this first-hand with plans to close facilities in Hot Springs, Sturgis and Wagner. @Sen_JoeManchin and I are leading a letter to @POTUS fighting for rural vets. pic.twitter.com/IK2DzRqbdi — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) March 15, 2022

On the Hill

On the move: The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Shalanda D. Young as the first Black female director of the Office of Management and Budget, almost a year after the senior adviser was appointed acting director of the agency.

The Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Sunshine Protection Act , a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country starting next year, The Post’s Dan Diamond reports. to approve the, a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country starting next year, The Post’sreports.

Eight Democrats joined almost all Senate Republicans in voting to overturn a public health order mandating face coverings on public transportation, but President Biden in voting to overturn a public health order mandating face coverings on public transportation, but threatened to veto the measure if it made it to his desk.

Sugar rush

A reminder for our DMV readers who have a sunny week ahead:

