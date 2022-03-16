In response, President Biden last month announced new spending on U.S. mineral production, while Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) last week introduced legislation to spur domestic mining of nickel, lithium and other metals.

Story continues below advertisement

But these efforts from top Democrats could rankle some climate advocates, who have opposed a proposed lithium mine in Nevada because of its potential environmental impact. It's all part of the "paradox of green growth," according to Chris Berry, an independent energy analyst who tracks mineral markets.

Advertisement

Here's what to know about the growing debate over domestic mineral mining — and whether such mining is worth the environmental trade-offs:

Price pressures

The price of nickel has rocketed to record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine. Last week, it briefly jumped past $100,000 per ton, crashing trading on the London Metal Exchange.

While Russia supplies only about 7 percent of the world's total nickel, its mines in Siberia supply about 20 percent of high-grade "class 1" nickel, which is used in most electric car batteries, said Simon Moores, CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Story continues below advertisement

"As soon as the Russian invasion of Ukraine kicked off, the market was instantly thinking about the 20 percent of this class 1 nickel coming from Russia," Moores told The Climate 202. "People start panicking. They start to scramble."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the global average price of lithium carbonate soared from $12,275 in January 2019 to $52,634 in February, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The trend is unrelated to the crisis in Ukraine, as Russia is not a major lithium supplier. Instead, it stems from strong demand for electric car batteries outstripping supply.

The two price surges could significantly increase the costs of electric vehicles. In a note to clients last week, analysts at Morgan Stanley warned that the nickel surge alone could make it $1,000 more expensive to produce an EV.

Story continues below advertisement

"That is definitely going to impact consumers' perspectives on the affordability of EVs," Stephanie Valdez-Streaty, director of mobility research and development at Cox Automotive, told The Climate 202.

What Democrats are doing

In late February, Biden unveiled several initiatives aimed at boosting U.S. mineral production and countering supply chain challenges amid the pandemic.

Advertisement

For instance, the president announced that Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables plans to break ground this spring on a demonstration facility in Imperial County, Calif., to test the commercial viability of its lithium extraction process from geothermal brine.

Biden framed the moves as key to countering China and other nations that dominate the global mineral market. “Up to now, we’ve had to import a significant portion of [these minerals] — close to 100 percent importation from other countries, particularly China, Australia and Chile,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Wyden, meanwhile, last week introduced legislation to create a $50 million grant program at the Interior Department to "fund and support environmentally-sound processing of critical minerals," according to a summary from his office.

The Oregon Democrat said in a statement that the measure "would fuel red, white and blue clean energy while creating good-paying jobs on American soil.”

The climate clash

However, some climate advocates oppose more mining at all costs — even if the goal is to boost EV adoption and slash emissions from transportation, the nation's largest source of greenhouse gases.

Advertisement

The most vocal opponents have trained their sights on Thacker Pass, a proposed lithium mine in Humboldt County, Nev. Environmental and Indigenous groups sued over the Bureau of Land Management's permit for the project last year, saying the mine could damage sacred sites and harm the climate, wildlife and groundwater.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside the courtroom, Max Wilbert, a leader of a group called Deep Green Resistance, has camped in the desert for months to protest the project's environmental impact. “The proposed Thacker Pass mine would destroy or degrade dozens of square miles of habitat and emit the carbon emissions equivalent to a small city,” Wilbert wrote in an opinion piece in the Reno Gazette-Journal last month.

But the fight against the project was thrown into disarray after it was revealed that Wilbert and other leaders of Deep Green Resistance oppose policies that are inclusive of transgender people, E&E News's Jael Holzman reported. And Lithium Americas, the company behind the proposed mine, maintains that it would have a minimal environmental footprint.

Advertisement

“We situated the project in an area that would have the lowest potential impact from a habitat standpoint, and the goal is to be carbon neutral,” Jonathan Evans, president and CEO of Lithium Americas, told The Climate 202.

Story continues below advertisement

"Some folks just want to block everything,” he said. “And that's not the answer, either."

On the Hill

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws her nomination to the Fed board

Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden’s pick to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator, withdrew her nomination on Tuesday after Republicans and one key Democrat opposed her nomination in part because of her views on prioritizing climate change, The Washington Post’s Rachel Siegel, Tyler Pager, Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim report.

In a letter to Biden, Raskin defended her belief that climate change should play a central role in economic policy, including for the Fed.

Advertisement

“We are entering an era of financial economic war, inflation and climate transition,” Raskin wrote. “These risks cannot be dismissed for political reasons, certainly at this moment when the possibilities of mitigating them still exist.”

Story continues below advertisement

Raskin, largely favored by Democrats for her focus on global warming and its threat to financial stability, came under fire from Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee who unanimously boycotted her confirmation vote last month. On Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) also announced his opposition to her nomination because of her stance on energy amid rising inflation, making it clear that Raskin would not have enough votes to be confirmed.

“Sarah was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “Unfortunately, Senate Republicans are more focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people.”

Advertisement

In a statement, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.), the top Republican on the Banking Committee, said Biden’s replacement nominee should focus on monetary policy and bank regulation — not climate change.

Biden's climate and social spending bill may not pass this year, Durbin says

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, said Tuesday that he thinks Congress may not revive Biden's stalled climate and social spending bill this year amid opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Business Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig reports.

Story continues below advertisement

"I am planning to finish this year and hope to guide the Democratic caucus to success but not assuming that reconciliation be part of it," Durbin told reporters.

“If it turns out to be, great,” he said. "Maybe it'll surprise me. But I've been burned by this stove enough times. I'm not going to grab it another time."

Advertisement

Still, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said yesterday that he's “not giving up” on the clean energy tax credits that were the centerpiece of the package's climate provisions.

Clean energy can be a tool for shoring up national security, Democrats say

A rapid transition to clean energy will not only fight climate change but also tackle pressing threats to national security, House Democrats said at a news conference on Tuesday hosted by Foreign Policy for America, the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is just the latest reminder that “now is the time to renew our commitment to transitioning to a green economy for the future, not the fossil fuel economy of the past,” said Rep. James R. Langevin (R.I.)

Rep. Tom Malinowski (N.J.) agreed, saying that “so long as we are dependent on oil, we will be at the mercy of dictators like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Rep. Jason Crow (Colo.) also spoke at the news conference, along with national security leaders such as former assistant secretary of defense Sharon Burke and Adm. Dennis McGinn, former assistant secretary of the Navy.

Agency alert

Task force clamps down on violators of hydrofluorocarbons rule

Over the past 10 weeks, the Interagency Task Force on Illegal Hydrofluorocarbon Trade has prevented illegal shipments of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, equivalent to the emissions from nearly 100,000 homes’ electricity use in one year, according to a news release from the Environmental Protection Agency.

HFCs are a potent greenhouse gas widely used in home refrigerators and air conditioners. The task force was established last year after the EPA finalized a rule to cut the use and production of the chemicals by 85 percent over the next 15 years.

“Strict enforcement of our HFC allowance program ensures that U.S. efforts to phase down these climate-damaging chemicals are successful,” Joe Goffman, principal deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation, said in a statement.

Biden last week nominated Goffman to lead the EPA's air office permanently. The task force includes officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the Defense, Justice and State departments.

Extreme events

Record ‘bomb cyclone’ brings exceptional warmth to the Arctic

A record-breaking “bomb cyclone” headed toward the Arctic could bring temperatures 50 degrees above normal to the North Pole on Wednesday — an event that is expected to happen more frequently if climate change goes unchecked, The Post’s Matthew Cappucci reports.

A team of scientists researching the Arctic, which is heating up three times faster than the rest of the planet, said they have observed signs of global warming.

“It is not just the intensity of the current warm air intrusion, but also the duration, which seems unusual,” the team said in an emailed statement. “There are indications from forecast products that the sea ice will be seriously disturbed by this massive warming event.”

Viral

It’s morning already? Seal-iously?



This northern #elephantseal pup may someday weigh more than two tons and use its massive size to viciously defend its stretch of sand against competitors. For now, it prefers to spend mornings hauled out on the beaches of @MBNMS. pic.twitter.com/GkrCse8v2A — Sanctuaries (NOAA) (@sanctuaries) March 15, 2022