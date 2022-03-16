1. A no-fly zone

This is top of Zelensky’s wishlist and a nonstarter for the U.S. and NATO.

“Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask?” Zelensky said to Congress on Wednesday.

To U.S. leaders, setting up a no-fly zone is too similar to sending U.S. troops to Ukraine to fight Russia.

A no-fly-zone order bans aircraft in a specified area. But someone needs to be able to enforce it. So if NATO imposes a no-fly zone over Ukraine, NATO would be responsible for patrolling the area and shooting down Russian planes that enter it, which would risk pulling the United States and its allies directly into the war.

“That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another,” President Biden said to NBC’s Lester Holt in February. He hasn’t wavered once from that position. And most members of Congress agree with him that taking this step to try to end Ukraine’s war could create more war.

“Starting World War Three is certainly not in our national security interests,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said recently.

“It is combat,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the Pentagon, describing to ABC how he participated in enforcing a no-fly zone decades ago. “You have to be willing to shoot and to be shot at.”

2. Get Ukraine fighter jets

“If you can’t do [a no-fly zone], at least get me planes,” Zelensky told members of Congress in a recent call. He repeated that request Wednesday.

This ask is slightly more plausible than a no-fly zone, but only slightly. The Biden administration seems to want to help get Ukraine jets but can’t figure out how without risking Russia aggression.

As a result, it hasn’t completely ruled out this ask, but administration officials have also been firm that they don’t see a world in which the U.S. plays a major role in helping get Ukraine fighter jets.

Zelensky is asking for Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly. (You’ll hear politicians call them “MiGs” for short.)

The Biden administration has emphasized that other countries can give whatever they want to Ukraine. Poland in particular has quite a few of the fighter jets Zelensky wants. But the last country seen with these planes is probably going to be deemed a target by Russia. Last week Poland tried to offer the United States the opportunity to deliver the planes, but the Washington quickly shut the door on that.

“If you’re Russia and see planes take off at a U.S. or NATO air base and flying at you, you might think those planes are coming to attack you, prompting you to prepare or even carry out actions against U.S. military,” said a spokesman for the National Security Council. “And that’s how we get into a situation where we are risking direct conflict with a nuclear power.”

Another idea is to drive the planes into Ukraine, which is likely how many Western weapons are getting into the country. But this NSC official said a plane is much more complicated — you’d have to take it apart, put it on a truck, then have trained technicians assemble it in the middle of a war zone. It’s just not practical, he said, especially when U.S. officials feel like Ukraine is doing a pretty good job of shooting down Russian warplanes using missiles on the ground.

Still, the Biden administration is under quite a bit of pressure from Congress to help deliver these jets, which have taken on a symbolism of their own.

It’s a bipartisan issue, though Republicans are being louder about it. “I haven’t yet met anyone in the Senate who is not in favor of seeing those MiGs get into Ukraine,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday.

If Washington does find a way to get fighter jets into Ukraine, it probably wants to do it as quietly as possible. “They are trying to find a low-visibility way to send planes to Ukraine,” said Mark Cancian, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, “as opposed to holding a news conference to announce they’re trying to do it.”

3. More missiles to shoot down Russian planes

If the no-fly zone is too much to ask, a frustrated Zelensky told Congress on Wednesday, “we offer an alternative.”

He wants the West to give Ukraine missiles and defense systems to shoot down Russian planes from the ground.

And that, he’ll get. Hours after Zelensky spoke, Biden said the U.S. is giving Ukraine long-range aircraft systems and drones to help Ukraine keep shooting down Russian planes; $1 billion worth in aid.

The U.S. and NATO have been giving Ukraine military assistance every single day, said the NSC. And they feel like Ukraine is doing a generally good job with what they have. “The Ukrainians are making excellent use of these weapons now,” said General Tod D. Wolters, commander of the U.S. European Command, last week.

Arming Ukraine for a war with no end in sight is no small feat, said Cancian. It means Ukraine’s military is getting more supplies while Russia is likely tearing through what it has. “I think Ukrainians will get stronger, the Russians will get weaker, and time will be on Ukraine’s side if we continue to provide all the supplies we’ve been doing,” Cancian said.

4. Keep choking off Russia economically

“New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops,” Zelensky told Congress Wednesday.

On this, the U.S. and its allies are happy to oblige.

Russia is already the most-sanctioned nation in the world, according to Castellum.ai, a global database that tracks sanctions. The U.S. is leading on this front. It has banned imports of Russian oil, something Biden was initially reluctant to do because it would raise gas and energy prices in America.

The U.S. has sanctioned all 10 of Russia’s largest banks so that these financial institutions are more or less cut off from Western markets. They’ve made it harder for American companies to do trade with Russia, and they’ve blocked American companies from doing business with Russia in major sectors of Russia’s economy. And they’ve sanctioned more than two dozen Russian oligarchs (who are often storing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s own wealth, said Brooke Harrington, who studies the ultrarich at Dartmouth University).

“It has caused the Russian economy to, quite frankly, crater,” Biden has said of the sanctions already in place.

The U.S. has already implemented many different kinds of sanctions on Russia, so ratcheting up sanctions would mainly involve finding ways to make the existing ones reach more Russian banks or companies or oligarchs.

On Wednesday, Zelensky asked for the U.S. to target all Russian politicians who don’t oppose Putin, which is currently not in the cards for the U.S.

Zelensky also said all American companies should leave Russia. “Leave their market, immediately,” Zelensky commanded, “because it is flooded with our blood.”

That isn’t really up to the U.S. government. But many, if not most, major U.S. companies have already cut their ties with Russia, seeing both PR and financial risks in staying in the country: McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi Co., Apple, Netflix, Visa, Mastercard are all ending or suspending their operations.