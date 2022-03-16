“As the leader of my nation, I’m addressing the President Biden,” Zelensky said. “You are the leader of the nation — of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Zelensky made the remarks shortly after switching from his native language to English, and it was diplomatically stated, so as not to be seen as so directly criticizing Biden, necessarily. But that subtext and the context were unmistakable: This was Zelensky’s using a speech he was invited to give by American political leaders to effectively challenge the fortitude of American political leaders — and one leader, in particular.

It was the culmination of a long-running string of comments that feature Zelensky, once the focus of a domestic U.S. political scandal that wasn’t his fault, increasingly using his status as a worldwide cause celebre to throw his newfound weight around on the international stage.

But it began long before that.

In June, Zelensky reacted angrily to the Biden administration’s not doing more to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany — a pipeline that many had cautioned would give Russia leverage over Europe.

“This is a weapon, a real weapon … in the hands of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky told Axios. “It is not very understandable … that the bullets to this weapon can possibly be provided by such a great country as the United States.”

By January, with the possibility of a Russian invasion looming, Zelensky again spoke bluntly. After Biden dismissed the idea that the West would respond strongly to a “minor incursion” by Russia, Zelensky took exception.

“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power.”

(The White House quickly cleaned up Biden’s comments.)

After Russia invaded in late February, Zelensky used the opportunity to offer Biden some advice about how he should cast the war in his State of the Union address. And in doing so, he issued a stark warning that not stepping up to the plate was tantamount to leaving Ukraine for dead.

“I’ve spoken to Biden many times,” Zelensky said “And I’ve told them many times that Ukraine will resist and fight stronger than anyone else, but on our own against Russia, we won’t manage it.”

Translation: This would be on you.

It’s quite a turn for a leader who, just a little more than two years ago, became a focal point of U.S. politics because of the leverage a U.S. president tried to exert over him — and for personal political favors, no less. Donald Trump was impeached for withholding aid and a White House meeting from Zelensky so as to pressure Zelensky to launch, or at least announce, an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden during the 2020 campaign.

Today, Zelensky comes to the table with significant leverage of his own — by virtue of his status as an international icon of resistance — and the kind of desperation that arises when one’s nation faces a truly existential threat.

Biden and other U.S. leaders must contend with that. Biden has made clear that ground troops and the no-fly zone that Zelensky has requested are nonstarters. Biden has also gone further than U.S. presidents usually do in promising that this will not result in U.S. military intervention — taking off the table something that, at the very least, could serve as a potential deterrent to Russia, even if left ambiguous.

At the least, Zelensky seems to be trying to move the Overton window — to request a lot in hopes that he at least pushes Biden to do more. Despite our largely united posture toward Ukraine, Republicans have increasingly suggested that, indeed, Biden could be doing more.

“My guess is that everything [Zelensky is] going to request is something we ought to be doing,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday before the speech. “And so my individual response to that would be ‘yes.’ Unfortunately, the administration keeps on dragging its heels. Even when they do the right thing, they do it too late.”

Exactly what more Biden could or should be doing is another matter entirely. McConnell, for example, has said he, too, opposes a no-fly zone, which Zelensky did request again Wednesday, mentioning a “humanitarian” no-fly zone that has been interpreted to mean at least protecting evacuation corridors. So it seems not even McConnell is saying “yes” to everything Zelensky requested. And Republicans have overwhelmingly joined Democrats in opposing direct military intervention. Some Republicans have pushed for increased arms shipments or the provision of aircraft, although it is not clear how practical the latter proposal is.

But although those finer details are important, what matters to Zelensky right now is reaching for anything he can to apply pressure. In doing so, he is serving notice that whatever comes of the war in Ukraine can be laid at Biden’s feet. That’s because Zelensky has repeatedly told Biden — in no uncertain terms — that he was allowing the continuation of something that could be stopped, if only Biden and the United States had the will to stop it.