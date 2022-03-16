In a 16-minute presentation, Zelensky cited the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in seeking to push President Biden and lawmakers to further action — asking them to layer potent air-defense systems and new Russian financial sanctions on top of the military transfers, humanitarian aid and economic salvos that the United States has already delivered since Russia began bombarding Ukrainian cities last month.

Zelensky reiterated a call for a Western-enforced no-fly zone — a move Biden and other Western leaders have rejected as tantamount to starting a world war — but he quickly moved on to other specific requests that have gained wider support in Washington.

They included transferring surface-to-air missile systems and aircraft to Ukraine, further cracking down on Russian trade, and imposing sanctions on a much wider range of Russian political leaders, including all members of the lower house of the Russian legislature, the Duma.

In his final words, Zelensky addressed Biden, who was not present on Capitol Hill with the hundreds of lawmakers who crowded into a Capitol Visitor Center auditorium to hear Zelensky speak from Kyiv by video link.

“You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation — I wish you to be the leader of the world,” he said, speaking in English after giving most of his address in Ukrainian. “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Biden is scheduled to deliver an address Wednesday to detail America’s next steps. He has ruled out a no-fly zone and paused plans to transfer Soviet-era jets to Ukraine, citing the risk of escalation. But he is expected to announce a new round of military aid transfers totaling nearly $1 billion, to include small arms, antitank weapons and short-range antiaircraft missiles.

Zelensky's presentation was punctuated by a graphic two-minute video showing the Russian bombardments and the injury, death and human suffering they have caused, including images of dead and wounded children and refugees fleeing their homes.

Some attendees were moved to tears by the video, according to those leaving the auditorium after the speech, and many said the images made a powerful case for further American intervention.

“Not a muscle moved, not a voice — just absolutely riveting,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who was among a delegation of senators that traveled to Ukraine’s border with Poland over the weekend. Zelensky, he said, made the case that “we have an opportunity and obligation to take much more forceful action.”

“I do think we need to provide them with much more robust air defense, drones, planes, antiaircraft batteries — all of the technology that we have available that is defensive,” he added. “Ukrainians can win a fair fight on the ground. Right now, they have encountered a reign of terror in the skies.”

Republicans who have spent weeks calling on the Biden administration to do more amplified those calls Wednesday, saying the United States should act posthaste to get jets and other weapons systems to Ukraine.

Poland last week publicly offered to deliver Soviet-era MiG fighters to an American air base in Germany, putting the burden on the United States to transfer them into Ukrainian hands. The Pentagon declined the offer after concluding that the risk of provoking a further escalation with Russia outweighed the plans’ potential benefit.

That did not stop Zelensky from repeating his request after initially calling for the planes in a private March 5 call with members of Congress. On Wednesday, however, Zelensky first mentioned surface-to-air missile systems — the “S-300 and other similar systems,” referring to a Soviet-era system that is operated by a handful of NATO member countries — before asking for more planes.

“You know how much depends on the battlefield on the ability to use aircraft … to protect our people, our freedom, our land,” he said. “You know that they exist and you have them, but they are on earth, not in the Ukrainian sky.”

Several Republicans responded to that call with sharp demands that Biden do more, and quickly.

“We don’t need them just to lose more slowly, we need them to win, and to win, they need to kill Russians, and to kill Russians, they need more weapons,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). “The burden of proof should be on us about why we wouldn’t supply everything they need.”

“I don’t know how anyone could listen to him and see the videos and not be in favor of sending the MiGs, sending drones, sending additional weaponry, ceasing doing business in Russia and implementing his call for broader sanctions,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

But emotional appeals from Zelensky did little to persuade even the most hawkish members of Congress on a no-fly zone, which lawmakers and administration officials have broadly warned could spiral into a broader conflict directly involving U.S. forces.

“I understand the need from the Ukrainian perspective,” said Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). “But when the president and his team indicate that that would be an escalation that would involve the potential conflict between NATO members and Russia, he’s right.”

Zelensky also called for new economic actions against Russia, including closing American ports to all Russian goods, pressuring those U.S. companies still doing business in Russia to withdraw and sanctioning “all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine.”

“New packages of sanctions are needed constantly every week until the Russian military machine stops,” he said, calling for a more complete Western withdrawal from the Russian economy “because it is flooded with our blood.”

The Biden administration worked with allies to implement a wide-ranging sanctions package in the immediate aftermath of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including effectively ending a major gas pipeline into Central Europe, freezing much of Russia’s foreign currency reserves and imposing sanctions specifically on Putin, his inner circle and dozens of wealthy oligarchs. Since then, Biden has moved under congressional pressure to ban Russian oil and gas imports to the United States and to strip Russia of trade preferences it has enjoyed for a decade.

Among the armaments that the United States has provided to Ukraine over the past year are more than 600 Stinger antiaircraft missiles, roughly 2,600 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 grenade launchers and nearly 40 million rounds of ammunition, according to a White House official. Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total aid announced in the past week to $1 billion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the Biden administration has no plans to change its posture on a no-fly zone or providing the Polish fighter jets, citing a risk of a direct clash between U.S. and Russian forces.

“The president has to look at decisions that are made through the prism of what is in our national security interests and global security interests, and he continues to believe that a no-fly zone would be escalatory — could prompt a war with Russia,” Psaki said.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), a key Ukraine ally who also traveled to Poland in recent days, said after Zelensky’s speech that Biden’s announcement was welcome but that he wanted to hear more detail on how the military aid would be delivered in time to make a difference on the ground in Ukraine.

“It’s not just about money,” he said. “It’s about doing things more quickly and being more creative.”