“In the darkest time for our country, for the whole [of] Europe, I call on you to do more,” Zelensky said his remarks, which included references to American touchstones like the airborne assaults of Pearl Harbor and 9/11, as well as to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech and Mount Rushmore.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Zelensky is unlikely to get a full “no-fly zone” — but seems virtually sure to have better luck getting more arms, aid and tougher sanctions against Moscow. U.S. officials have been discussing giving Ukraine long-range surface-to-air missiles to counter Russian bombardments.

On screen

His emotional plea — which included a video showing happy images of his country before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught, then the desperation of the ongoing violence — aimed to build on sympathy for Ukraine and hostility to Moscow in Congress, the West Wing.

As Zelensky made his passionate appeal from a huge screen in the Capitol Visitor Center auditorium, some lawmakers could be seen wiping their eyes. He received a standing ovation.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the second time in recent memory that a foreign leader addressing Congress forcefully urged a course of action in direct opposition to White House policy. When he spoke to lawmakers in 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the emerging Iran nuclear deal being negotiated by President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

“Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask? [A] humanitarian no-fly zone, something [so] that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities,” Zelensky said.

“If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative,” he said, specifically asking for deliveries of S-300 surface-to-air defenses and renewing a plea for Soviet-era warplanes currently in the hands of NATO countries like Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a virtual speech before Congress on March 16. (Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

Nothing doing

Yet President Biden and his top national security aides have repeatedly rejected calls for a NATO-enforced no-fly zone, on the grounds that it could mean alliance pilots shooting down Russian pilots, or vice versa, escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Moscow.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden has warned such a step — or giving Ukraine those Soviet-era warplanes — could bring about “World War III.”

Advertisement

Poll after poll has shown broad American majorities do not support a no-fly zone when they learn it could be an act of war. It’s unclear whether watching Ukrainian suffering deepen over the coming days, weeks, or months will change the public’s view.

But the president is doing this: this morning, the White House announced $800 million more in security assistance Wednesday as part of a government spending bill Biden signed Tuesday that will provide $13.6 billion in new aid to Ukraine, Kareem Fahim, Rachel Pannett, Adela Suliman, Annabelle Timsit and Jennifer Hassan report.

Story continues below advertisement

And in midday remarks, Biden is expected to lay out fresh steps to pressure Russia and support Ukraine, flanked by top U.S. diplomats and military officers. And he’ll attend an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels March 24.

Zelensky also called for tougher sanctions “every week until the Russian military machine stops,” saying the United States should target “all politicians in the Russian federation” who do not oppose Putin should be punished and “all American companies must leave Russia … leave their market immediately because it is flooded with our blood.”

Advertisement

He also made a direct appeal to Biden.

“You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation,” Zelensky said. “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Getting around

Zelensky has been on something of a virtual tour of world legislatures. He addressed Britain’s Parliament and Polish lawmakers last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to U.K. lawmakers, he echoed a famously defiant World War II speech from Prime Minister Winston Churchill. “We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” Zelensky said. “We will fight in the forests, on the shores, in the streets.”

On Tuesday, he spoke to Canada’s Parliament, imploring them to imagine Russian missiles striking Edmonton, Alberta, and millions of Canadians driven from their homes. “Can you imagine?” he asked repeatedly.

Advertisement

“Can you imagine when you call your friend, your friendly nation, and you ask ‘please close the sky, close the airspace. Please, stop the bombing. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?’” he told the Canadians. “And they, in return, they express their deep concerns about the situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also pressed for tougher sanctions “so that they [the Russians] will not have a single dollar to fund their war effort. Commercial entities should not be working in Russia.”

He’s due to make a virtual address to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday.

Zelensky became the third Ukrainian president to address a joint meeting of Congress.

Petro Poroshenko did so in 2015 , after Russia’s invasion of Crimea. He asked for “lethal and nonlethal” military aid and warned Russia threatened “global security everywhere.” He also sought a “special” relationship with NATO. Viktor Yushchenko did so in 2005.

What's happening now

U.N. court orders Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine

But the ruling is largely symbolic — there’s no viable path toward enforcement. “Though the court’s preliminary order is in theory binding under international law, there were no signs that Moscow would comply. No Russian representatives showed up when Ukraine argued its case last week,” Rick Noack reports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More key updates:

Trump signals he’d pick a running mate other than Pence in 2024

“'I don’t think the people would accept it,' Trump told the Washington Examiner during an interview Tuesday night in which he called Pence a ‘really fine person’ but renewed his grievances about Pence’s refusal to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results during Congress’s counting of electoral college votes," John Wagner reports.

A covid surge in western Europe has U.S. bracing for another wave

“In the past two years, a widespread outbreak like the one in Europe has been followed by a similar surge in the United States some weeks later. Many, but not all, experts interviewed for this story predicted that is likely to happen,” Lenny Bernstein and Joel Achenbach report.

Fed poised to raise interest rates amid soaring inflation, uncertainty tied to war in Ukraine

What’s expected: “The rate increase is widely anticipated to be a modest one, with Powell recently setting expectations for a hike of 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point. Analysts and Fed watchers say there’s a small chance the Fed could decide it needs to act more forcefully and announce a 50 basis point hike at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting Wednesday,” Rachel Siegel reports.

North Korea may be gearing up for a full ICBM test

“Pyongyang is showing mounting signs it may be gearing up for a major weapons test — potentially its first since 2017 of an intercontinental ballistic missile that could threaten U.S. cities. On Wednesday, it tested a suspected ballistic weapon that appeared to have exploded in midair after reaching an altitude of less than 20 kilometers (12 miles),” Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Min Joo Kim report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

China’s attempt to play both sides of the Ukraine crisis is starting to crack

“Three weeks into the largest military clash in Europe since World War II, China’s effort to displease neither Russia nor the international coalition imposing sanctions on Putin is looking increasingly untenable,” Christian Shepherd and Lily Kuo report.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What shifted: “Pressure from Western governments — and from pockets of Chinese academia and public opinion — is mounting on the Chinese leadership to use its economic ties with Russia to force a cease-fire. But to do so is a risk for Chinese leaders, who have little experience dealing with geopolitical crises far from their shores.”

Social platforms’ bans are muffling Russian state media propaganda

“The early data shows that actions taken by the U.S. tech giants have had some impact on Russia’s ability to push its narrative about the invasion out to the world, after years of concern from U.S. politicians and disinformation experts about the power of Russia’s propaganda machine,” Elizabeth Dwoskin, Jeremy B. Merrill and Gerrit De Vynck report.

… and beyond

A look inside Mariupol as the city descends into despair

“In the nearly three weeks since Russia’s war began, two Associated Press journalists have been the only international media present in Mariupol, chronicling its fall into chaos and despair. The city is now encircled by Russian soldiers, who are slowly squeezing the life out of it, one blast at a time.” the AP’s Mystyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka report.

Advertisement

Civilians under attack: “Many of the deaths documented by the AP were of children and mothers, despite Russia’s claims that civilians haven’t been attacked. Doctors say they are treating 10 civilians for every injured Ukrainian soldier.”

The Biden agenda

Biden administration to shield Afghans from deportation

“The Biden administration will provide immigration relief to tens of thousands of Afghans in the U.S., shielding them from deportation due to the deteriorating security and economic conditions in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last year,” CBS News’s Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports.

The scope: “The move, which is expected to be formally announced by Mayorkas later on Wednesday, is particularly significant for more than 76,000 Afghans who were evacuated and resettled by the U.S.”

White House worries as ICE pick teeters in Senate

“At least three Senate Democrats are undecided on President Joe Biden’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as the White House seeks to save the nomination and avoid another high-profile defeat,” Politico’s Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett report.

The holdup: “Ed Gonzalez was accused of domestic abuse of his wife in a 2021 police affidavit, though both deny the allegations.”

Russia’s sanctions on Biden, Hillary Clinton and others mocked by White House

“The sanctions on the American officials are expected to bar them from traveling to Russia and freeze any assets they hold there. But it’s unlikely many top Democratic officials will be affected by those measures. At the White House news briefing on Tuesday, Psaki mocked the Russian sanctions as ineffectual, while also saying the Kremlin misspelled Biden’s name,” Jeff Stein reports.

Who’s being sanctioned? Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

WSJ poll: Half of Americans doubt Biden will run in 2024

“A new Wall Street Journal poll found that 52% of Americans don’t think Mr. Biden will run for re-election in two years, while 29% do expect him to pursue a second term. Nineteen percent are undecided about his future. Among Democrats, 41% said they think Mr. Biden will run again, while 32% said they didn’t think he would. The poll found 26% of those Democrats unsure,” the WSJ’s Ken Thomas and Catherine Lucey report.

Putin’s inner circles, visualized

“The Washington Post has identified some key players in the wider network of political and economic elites that surrounds the Russian leader, including oil executives, steel tycoons, media moguls and spy chiefs.” Explore who’s in Putin’s inner circle and if they’ve been targeted by sanctions.

Hot on the left

Arizona group urges Human Rights Campaign to stop donating to Sinema

Arizona Coalition to End the Filibuster (a liberal group that helped push EMILY’s List to cut ties with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her opposition to eliminating the filibuster) is applying pressure to a new target: the Human Rights Campaign, Politico's Holly Otterbein reports.

A letter from the coalition does not pull punches. “The toll of Sinema’s obstruction — which HRC continues to tacitly support and thus enable — for your constituents is growing each day,” it reads.

But wait, there’s more: “The letter also calls for donors to HRC to stop funding the group unless it backs away from the senator.”

Hot on the right

RNC sues Salesforce to block Jan. 6 committee data dump

“The Republican National Committee is suing its own email vendor, Salesforce, in a last-ditch effort to stop it from turning over extensive internal data to the Jan. 6 select committee,” Axios's Lachlan Markay reports.

What the committee wants: “It’s seeking that information as part of an investigation into the use of false claims about 2020 election fraud to raise money for Trump-aligned political efforts.”

More specifically: “The subpoenaed records include extensive information on who at the RNC sent its fundraising emails, who received them and how effective they were at raising money in the wake of the 2020 election.”

Today in Washington

Biden will speak at an event celebrating the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization at 1:45 p.m. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will also attend.

At 7:45 p.m., the president will speak at the Ireland Funds’s 30th national gala at the National Building Museum.

In closing

Applications open today for new STEM fellowship for Quad countries

Philanthropic organization Schmidt Futures announced a new fellowship program today for 100 STEM master’s and doctoral students from Australia, India, Japan and the United States. “The program is designed to spur scientific and technological innovation while building global ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists,” according to a news release.

The Biden sound bite: “We’re going to see more technological change in the next ten years than we saw in the last fifty,” Biden said in a video promoting the fellowship. “We want the next generation of scientists and technologists who will build the future to come from our Quad countries.”