The big idea

Putin has set back his country by decades

By invading Ukraine, Russia has done severe economic damage to itself that could take years to heal — perhaps however long President Vladimir Putin rules the Kremlin.

The global response to the bloody, three-week-old onslaught has not just closed Russia’s stock market and collapsed the ruble’s value, but set Moscow back 30 years, reversing decades of integration into the global economy since the U.S.S.R.’s fall.

And if the 400 companies that have withdrawn from Russia, scaled back operations there, or suspended their activities (connoting temporariness) start thinking about a return, there are at least five big reasons that will prove difficult, barring global action from governments.

Let’s call them: the banking sanctions; suspending Russia’s World Trade Organization benefits; Putin’s nationalization threat; the crash of the ruble; and “I think he is a war criminal.”

This obviously may feel like a premature discussion while Russian missiles and shells pour down every day on apartment buildings, schools and hospitals, and Ukraine begs for help. Even as Putin admits the sanctions’ biting impact on his economy, he hasn’t halted his war.

But Tufts University Professor Dan Drezner recently looked at ways to turn the sanctions from a somewhat ad hoc means of punishing Moscow into an institutionalized regime of containment. Typically judicious word choice: Containment helped beat the Soviet Union.

And a colleague asked me Wednesday what American corporations — many of which have no problem doing business in China despite its repression of its Uyghur population, among other internationally condemned abuses — might say to justify an eventual full return to Russia.

That got me thinking, not for the first time since Putin launched his war in Ukraine, about how hard (or how easy) it would be for firms to get back into Russia. How much of this damage is permanent, or at least lasting?

Banking sanctions

Russia’s central bank and all 10 of the country’s largest financial institutions face American and European sanctions that are designed to sever them from international banking, notably by prohibiting U.S. institutions from doing business with them and forbidding transactions denominated in U.S. dollars. Russia’s central bank is also under sanctions, making it impossible to defend the ruble using foreign currency reserves, which has caused the currency to plummet.

All of this makes it hard for U.S. companies to do business in Russia — and get paid for it.

World Trade Organization benefits

The WTO’s appeal is what’s called “most favored nation” (MFN) status — essentially an agreement among the body’s 164 members to treat each other roughly equally when it comes to tariffs and other trade barriers. (You’ll hear it called “permanent normal trade relations” in the U.S.)

As of mid-March, Bloomberg News recently reported, a quarter of the WTO, accounting for 58 percent of global gross domestic product, was moving to suspend Russia’s MFN standing.

higher tariff rates, export bans, investment restrictions, export licensing requirements, customs hurdles, restrictions on cross-border services, unequal treatment of intellectual property and rules of origin.” All bad for business. That means, Bloomberg noted, prospects for the world’s 11th-largest economy to face “.” All bad for business.

In many cases, restoring MFN would require acts of national legislatures. Good luck mustering the political will to readmit Russia after the war.

Putin’s nationalization threat

Putin recently threatened to nationalize the assets of companies that exit Russia — not just physical infrastructure, but even potentially their intellectual property, including trademarks. That sounds like a painful blow to those firms. But it is likely to make companies thinking of returning to think twice. Or three times. Or rethink that plan entirely.

Crash of the ruble

Concerted U.S. and allied sanctions drove the ruble for a time to its lowest level on record against the dollar. Buying things from Russia, at least in ruble-denominated transactions, would be a lot cheaper if you were paying in dollars. But anything that earns income in rubles is now “wildly unprofitable,” according to a trade association expert on the sanctions. He spoke on the condition of anonymity to be more candid.

It’s not clear how or when the ruble could recover.

“I think he is a war criminal”

Wednesday, President Biden slapped the “war criminal” label on Putin, personally, after days of the administration ignoring the question or treading gingerly on the issue, as Aaron Blake documented here.

As my colleague Claire Parker reported earlier this month, investigation, prosecution, conviction and actual punishment are a long and unlikely slog. “As long as the Russian government remains unwilling to cooperate, and Russians accused of crimes don’t travel abroad, there’s not much international prosecutors can do,” she wrote.

The term makes diplomatic concessions to Putin somewhat more difficult. How will Biden accept a summit with a “war criminal”?

U.S. corporations have a high tolerance for China’s alleged abuses because of the size of its economy, and therefore the opportunities to make money there. While its energy supplies give it leverage, Russia just doesn’t have that clout.

To be sure, there are major holdouts to the pressure to leave Russia — Koch Industries, for instance. And companies that did business in Russian energy, or wheat (it’s the world’s largest supplier), or fertilizer could of course decide to return.

But, as my colleague asked, what will they say?

What's happening now

Slaughter, devastation continue in Ukraine as U.S. vows Russia will be held accountable

“The fate of hundreds of people who had taken shelter in a Mariupol theater before it was destroyed remained unclear Thursday, after Ukrainian officials said initial rescue efforts were hampered by rubble and continued shelling,” Kareem Fahim, Rachel Pannett, Amy Cheng, Jennifer Hassan, Annabelle Timsit and Adela Suliman report.

More key updates:

Jeff Zients stepping down as White House covid coordinator

“Jeff Zients, the management expert who has steered the Biden administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year, is leaving the job next month and will be replaced by Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health,” John Wagner and Dan Diamond report.

Xi Jinping: China will stick to ‘zero-covid’ strategy

“The highly transmissible Omicron variant is posing a stern challenge to that strategy, prompting authorities to close off cities including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, home to 17.5 million people,” AFP’s Matthew Walsh reports.

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia reportedly extended until May 19

“With no indication whether she could be released then, the latest news means Griner, 31, will have spent more than three months, at least, in Russian custody,” Dave Sheinin reports.

Schwarzenegger to Russians: ‘There are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you — terrible things’

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appealed directly to Russian civilians and soldiers in a more than 9-minute video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war," Schwarzenegger says in the video, which was published by Attn. "This is not the Russian people's war.”

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Inside Russia’s propaganda bubble: Where a war isn’t a war

“Fake U.S. biowarfare labs. Fake killer birds. Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump cameos. Ukrainian ‘Nazis’ everywhere.” These examples, reported by Paul Sonne and Mary Ilyushina, offer a glimpse inside the Russian propaganda bubble.

“Russia’s domestic television propaganda machine has reached such an intensity amid President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine that a tiny — but previously unthinkable — crack in Moscow’s state news juggernaut broke open earlier this week with an on-air protest.”

… and beyond

Hunter Biden paid his tax bill, but a broader investigation continues

“In the year after he disclosed a federal investigation into his ‘tax affairs’ in late 2020, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, paid off a significant tax liability,” the New York Times’s Katie Benner, Kenneth P. Vogel and Michael S. Schmidt report.

The payment could make it harder for prosecutors to win a conviction or a long sentence for tax-related offenses. But: “Mr. Biden’s taxes are just one element of the broader investigation stemming from work he did around the world.”

Also, the laptop: Prosecutors examined emails between Hunter and a business partner about Ukrainian energy company Burisma. “Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation,” they write.

The latest on covid

WHO: Global rise in COVID cases is ‘tip of the iceberg’

“Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus,” Reuters's Jennifer Rigby and Manas Mishra report.

The Biden agenda

Biden officials fear ‘mass migration event’ if covid border policies end

“U.S. intelligence officials are privately bracing for a massive influx of more than 170,000 migrants at the Mexico border if COVID-era policies that allow instant expulsions during the public health emergency are ended,” Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Stef W. Kight report.

A new war room: “The response underway includes a newly created — and previously unreported — Southwest Border Coordination Center (SBCC), essentially a war room to coordinate an interagency response.”

What’s the SBCC? The center “will physically operate out of the DHS headquarters at St. Elizabeth’s in the case of a border emergency and will be led by Border Patrol's Matthew Hudak, according to two sources familiar with the details.”

Biden to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday

“The announcement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki comes days after a US diplomatic cable suggested China has expressed some openness to providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance as part of its war on Ukraine,” CNN’s Nikki Carvajal reports.

Further reading from the Associated Press: Biden’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine

New Biden book: The president is baffled by Sinema

“President Biden confessed in private that he didn't understand Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who helped stymie his biggest legislative dreams, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns write in the first major book about the Biden-Harris administration, coming May 3,” Axios’s Mike Allen reports.

From the book: “One person close to the president likened Biden’s perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren's use of … TikTok. He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it.”

Biden interacted with Taoiseach before positive coronavirus test

“But White House officials said Biden is not considered a close contact, according to the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC defines a close contact as being in the presence of someone with the virus for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more,” Tyler Pager and John Hudson report.

The Veterans Affairs system, visualized

“The Biden administration released a sweeping plan Monday to reposition the sprawling veterans’ health-care system to confront demographic changes and shifts in medicine, recommending the closure of hundreds of hospitals and clinics and construction of new ones in areas with greater demand,” our colleague Lisa Rein reports.

Hot on the left

Bernie’s camp is quietly pushing for Ro Khanna 2024

“Top figures from Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign are privately encouraging Ro Khanna to run for president in 2024 if Joe Biden doesn’t seek a second term, giving the California congressman an important stamp of approval from progressives as the party looks to its post-Biden future,” Politico's Holly Otterbein reports.

What it means: “The talks between Khanna and current and former Sanders advisers offer a window into the hushed, behind-the-scenes conversations that Democrats are having in the event that Biden doesn’t seek reelection. They also demonstrate that a key part of Sanders’ brain trust is looking to Khanna, a close ally to the Vermont senator, as his heir apparent.”

Hot on the right

Trump: ‘Mo Brooks is disappointing’

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, former president Donald Trump said he’s considering pulling his Alabama Senate endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks.

“Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump said. “I’m determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?”

Despite Trump’s endorsement and starting the race as a front-runner, recent polls suggest Brooks could lose. But that’s apparently not the only reason Trump has changed his tune, the Examiner’s David M. Drucker reports.

“Brooks urged voters at a Trump rally in Alabama [last year] to stop feeling ‘despondent’ about 2020 and ‘look forward’ to 2022 and 2024 … Trump said he endorsed Brooks because the congressman shared both his view that the 2020 election was stolen and a commitment to uncover how it happened. If Brooks’s position has changed, Trump said, so might his support.”

Today in Washington

Biden will deliver remarks at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at noon. (Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin was also scheduled to speak at the event, but he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday. Martin is instead having a virtual meeting with Biden in the morning.)

At 5 p.m., the Bidens will host a St. Patrick’s Day event in the East Room.

In closing

We simply refuse to stop dyeing things green

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone. BuzzFeed News has a lovely roundup of all of the bodies of water/items/animals/body parts we’re willing to paint/dye green to celebrate. (Green beer is truly just the tip of the iceberg. This article features two newly green alpacas — named Turtleneck and Squeller.)

BuzzFeed’s Pia Peterson sums it up best: “I'm sorry? You’re welcome? Why are we like this.”