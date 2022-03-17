It’s been three weeks and the Ukrainian capital still stands. The limited success of the Russian invasion is measurable in other immediate ways, too: stalled advances elsewhere, lost lives and lost materiel.

Since the beginning of March, the U.K. Ministry of Defence has released daily updates on Russia’s progress. On Thursday, its assessment was grim for the invading army.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts,” it read. “Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, and they continue to suffer heavy losses.”

You can see the lack of progress in the ministry’s maps of the conflict. Here’s the map of Russian positions, strikes and territory from March 2.

And here’s the map from Thursday, over two weeks later.

The differences are subtle. Here’s an animation juxtaposing the two. The change is most obvious in the southern part of the country.

Even in the eastern part of the country, in the regions where Russia has long boosted insurgents, its military hasn’t gained much ground. In part that seems to be because of the focus on Kyiv which, again, has not panned out.

Of course, Russia still retains a large numeric advantage over much smaller Ukraine, though its losses have been higher. More stark, perhaps, is the extent of Russia’s losses of vehicles and weapons relative to Ukraine. New York Times reported on Wednesday that the U.S. government estimates that 7,000 Russians have been killed. An additional 14,000 to 21,000 have been wounded.

It’s about as many as were killed in the U.S. engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan in the past two decades. Russia has seen nearly 4 percent of the higher estimate of deployed troops already killed in action. More than 10 percent of those deployed have been killed or wounded.

“Pentagon officials say a 10 percent casualty rate, including dead and wounded, for a single unit renders it unable to carry out combat-related tasks,” the Times notes.

Oryx, a Netherlands-based blog, has been tracking confirmed instances of vehicles and materiel being captured or destroyed. It has a lengthy list of armored vehicles, trucks and planes that have been destroyed or seized, each documented with visual evidence. Because it only includes confirmed losses, the site notes that its numbers probably underrepresent actual numbers. That it’s recording damage on the ground in Ukraine might also suggest that Russia’s losses are better documented.

Nonetheless, by Oryx’s tally, Russia has had more than 230 tanks destroyed, abandoned or captured in the past three weeks, about 8 percent of its total estimated pre-conflict force of heavy tanks. Ukraine has lost or abandoned 64 tanks. Far fewer, but about as large a percentage of its preinvasion force — probably offering Russian President Vladimir Putin little consolation.

On other metrics, the difference in losses is much more dramatic. Russia’s lost far more vehicles, aircraft and weaponry (using those terms very broadly) than has Ukraine. More to lose, yes, but probably not what Russia anticipated three weeks ago.

Russia has repeatedly struck civilian infrastructure — the sanitized way we talk about blowing up apartment buildings, hospitals and churches — both because it lacks precision munitions and apparently because it hopes to be able to weaken Ukraine’s will to resist. The open-source investigations team at Bellingcat has created a map documenting strikes against civilian facilities since March 3. Here, for example, are attacks near the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

None of this means that Russia can’t win. What Russia hoped to do was leverage its numeric advantages to quickly overpower Ukraine. Instead, its lost thousands of soldiers and thousands of vehicles as it has failed to make significant progress. Hence the targeting of civilian facilities.