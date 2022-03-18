The Federal Trade Commission, which reportedly opened an investigation into the deal, has thus far declined to sue to block the deal, as called for by a slew of anti-monopoly groups.

While a federal challenge against the deal has long been seen as an uphill battle, regulators’ inaction highlights how the FTC’s aggressive agenda under Chair Lina Khan continues to face major constraints without a Democratic majority.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The agency has operated for almost the entirety of President Biden’s first term without a majority and is currently split 2 to 2 between Democrats and Republicans as nominee Alvaro Bedoya’s Senate confirmation awaits a floor vote. That has thus far dashed hopes by critics of the tech giants that Khan would swiftly usher in a new era of enforcement at the agency.

According to a Politico report, agency leaders never called a vote on a complaint against Amazon, amid concerns that Republican commissioners would oppose the measure.

“Not having a majority or full commission does make it harder to get something that's controversial out the door,” said Neil Chilson, a senior research fellow at the Charles Koch Institute and former chief technologist at the FTC.

Story continues below advertisement

But regardless, he argued that the FTC would have a tough time making a challenge stick, citing the amount of competition in the streaming and entertainment industries.

Advertisement

“It's hard to imagine what a strong case against this merger looks like,” Chilson said.

In lieu of securing a majority, agency leaders have sought to fight back against what they have called a “tidal wave” of deals by staking out an aggressive regulatory posture.

To that end, they have gone out of their way to warn businesses that even if deals aren’t challenged now, they could be down the line.

“Companies that choose to proceed with transactions that have not been fully investigated are doing so at their own risk,” FTC competition bureau chief Holly Vedova wrote in a post in August, firing a shot across the bow of major corporations that may be pursuing aggressive expansions.

Story continues below advertisement

While the agency declined to comment on Amazon’s deal Thursday, FTC spokeswoman Lindsay Kryzak reiterated in a statement that the “Commission does not approve transactions and may challenge a deal at any time.”

Advertisement

The remarks raised the specter of an eventual lawsuit, but on Thursday Politico reported that the agency has for now opted against challenging the move, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Looming over the FTC’s decision-making on the deal is the fact that regulators in the European Union just cleared the acquisition. The European Commission said Tuesday that Amazon's purchase of MGM “would not significantly reduce competition” in their markets.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it’s not binding on the FTC in any way, it is pretty persuasive,” Chilson said of the E.U.’s greenlighting.

Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an anti-monopoly group, said she doesn’t think the E.U.’s decision has much bearing on the deal’s fate in the United States.

Advertisement

She argued that while the E.U. has a long history of levying fines and imposing regulations against major tech companies, it hasn't exactly led the way in forcing breakups.

“I'm not holding my breath for Europe to be like the leader on dealing with concentrated corporate power,” said Mitchell, an outspoken Amazon critic who backs blocking the MGM deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether the FTC eventually sues to block Amazon’s acquisition may hinge on whether officials think this deal is a key place to challenge the tech giant’s market power more broadly, according to Mitchell.

“I think the question is … what is the case that allows the FTC to get at the root of Amazon's monopoly power, and whether this is the right case to do that,” she said.

Our top tabs

Major social media companies oppose Facebook parent Meta’s subpoenas

Seven companies say a federal judge should block Meta’s attempt to subpoena “almost unlimited amounts of extremely sensitive documents” as part of its antitrust fight with the FTC, Protocol’s Issie Lapowsky reports. The companies include Twitter, Snap, LinkedIn and Reddit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Meta has sought the documents apparently in hopes that they will help build the case that Meta does have competitors in the social networking space, contrary to the FTC's claims,” Lapowsky writes. “But in a new legal filing, the companies that have received those subpoenas argue Meta has gone too far and that answering the subpoenas would, in some cases, require handing over ‘millions of documents’ that contain sensitive information Meta can't be trusted with,” she writes.

NLRB wants Amazon to reinstate fired activist who worked in Staten Island warehouse

The National Labor Relations Board’s attempt to get Gerald Bryson immediately reinstated at the company is a rare step the labor agency is taking in federal court, Motherboard’s Lauren Kaori Gurley reports. It comes as Amazon is set to face a unionization push starting next week at the Staten Island warehouse. Bryson is involved in the unionization drive.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The filing represents a shift in how the board handles retaliation cases against workers for union organizing and suggests the labor board will aggressively enforce the law to protect Amazon workers who are retaliated against for union organizing,” Gurley writes. It’s the first time since at least 2010 that the NLRB has used one of its strongest tools against Amazon, Motherboard reports.

In late 2020, the NLRB found that Amazon illegally fired Bryson for organizing his co-workers. Amazon has said he violated the company’s policies.

Bryson told Motherboard that the news that he could be reinstated made him “ecstatic.” Amazon didn’t respond to the outlet's request for comment.

Rant and rave

The webcam on Apple’s new $1,600 Studio Display performs strikingly badly, reviewers said. The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern:

After telling Apple that my webcam was not performing as well as the 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 2-megapixel LG monitor and the iPhone 11, the company sent this statement: https://t.co/HLARGfr7ng pic.twitter.com/DlhPbuf8H2 — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) March 17, 2022

Ryan Jones, the chief executive of app Flighty:

I have a million questions.



How did this ship?

Why is it like this?

It’s the same hardware… so how?!

How much can software fix?

Will they pause release?

Will they silent rev in a few months?



The best Apple strategy conundrum in years. https://t.co/w0MTX8gsXf — Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) March 17, 2022

Snazzy Labs’s Quinn Nelson:

I hope it’s just software like Apple says but holy crap what a swing and a miss. It looks worse than the 5K UltraFine that’s almost 6-years-old. https://t.co/LyG5Fk83KU — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) March 17, 2022

Agency scanner

Workforce report

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mentions

Caitlin Chin is joining the Center for Strategic and International Studies as a fellow co-leading its technology regulation research portfolio. Chin previously worked as a research analyst at the Brookings Institution.

Trending

Daybook

The chief executives of Intel, Micron, Lam Research and PACCAR testify at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The R Street Institute hosts an event on content policy and governance that starts at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Before you log off