A bleak forecast for a nation in which the offering of opinions is flooded by objections. But not the current forecast, articulated in an opinion piece in the Times on Friday. Instead, the phrasing above comes from a letter to the editor published 53 years ago this month. Then, the imminent threat was college kids interrupting campus speakers. Now, the threat to which the Times is devoting column inches is different — but also, really, the same: A generational change and a tactical change is unsettling expectations.

Friday’s Times column on the same subject — titled “America has a free speech problem” — is the rhetorical equivalent of activating every fire station in the city because someone smelled smoke. A lot of people are worried without a lot of because these specific things happened to them. That and an odd bit of partisan both-sidesing, conflating the left’s engagement in criticism with the right’s leveraging the law to control speech, one of which is more of a risk to the First Amendment than the other.

It’s anchored to a poll conducted for the paper by Siena College Research Institute. The poll itself is fascinating (though I am admittedly predisposed to find polls fascinating). One might certainly criticize its structure; it begins with a discussion of America’s fundamental freedoms, proceeds to asking a battery of questions about when and how speech might be curtailed and only then asks whether people themselves feel less willing to speak freely than they used to. As PRRI’s Natalie Jackson noted on Twitter, it suffers from “acquiescence bias” — asking someone if something is a problem tends to yield more agreement that it is. That said, some of the poll responses are revealing, which we’ll get to in a second.

Let’s start, though, by acknowledging that the essay does raise an interesting issue, though probably not the one its authors intended. It is the case that speech has different boundaries than it used to, though, of course, it’s certainly not the case that it has boundaries now where none used to exist. Now, as in 1969 when the letter quoted earlier was published, we’re at a point where the boundaries are being moved. And that’s spurring hand-wringing.

So what’s changing?

We’re adjusting to a world of pseudo-privacy.

The Times essay notes the role of social media in public speech, though it pays remarkably little attention to what is obviously a central issue. A large part of what’s changed in recent years is that the anonymity people generally expect in their conversations has been undercut by those conversations being preserved and universally accessible on the Internet.

This is a real change, certainly, and not necessarily an entire beneficial one. We — or at least those of us who grew up in the pre-social-media world — are used to being able to share opinions with friends without there being long-term receipts or without a universal scope. As people transitioned to social media, that same anonymity was generally maintained; no one cared what some random person was saying on Twitter.

Yet sometimes people do. In 2013, a public relations executive posted an offensive, tasteless joke about AIDS before getting on an international flight. By the time she landed, the world was outraged at her, driven in part by her tweet being elevated by a popular blog. This was not a random American certainly; she had a prominent position. But, as she later explained, she hadn’t intended for her thoughts to be heard by anyone but a small group who would understand them in the context of who she was and what they knew about her.

This is often called “context collapse,” referring to the fact that the Internet, and in particular the atomized thoughts on social media, can easily be removed from context and misconstrued. This can be a real problem. It happens regularly and can lead to outcry. Sometimes the response is overblown. Sometimes the response is warranted — that AIDS tweet was bad — but the scale may not be.

Here we get into another issue: social media also suffers from what might be called “scale collapse.” Get two dozen people criticizing you and it seems like a blizzard — and not simply two dozen people complaining. The author of that 1969 letter was complaining about groups of students objecting to speakers on college campuses, an effort that required ginning up a few dozen people to show up at a time and a place. With social media, it’s trivial to whip together a similar online protest, and there are organizations that are dedicated to doing so.

In the Times-Siena poll, we see that it is young people who express more concern about expressing their opinions. And from Pew Research Center’s polling, we see that it is younger people who are far more likely to be engaged on platforms like Twitter.

Twitter deserves special mention here because it offers a perfect distillation of all of the problems above: encouraging the sharing of terse ideas (and even preventing the sharing of complicated ones), preserving those thoughts universally in perpetuity and, perhaps most importantly, being where many of the people who write long essays about free speech spend a disproportionate amount of time online.

It’s not that the change wrought by social media is an unalloyed good, certainly. But some part of the shift in our approach to speech is rooted in the fact that the Internet broadly makes our thoughts available beyond what we might once have expected. Back in 1980, someone would have understood that standing in the middle of Times Square and shouting racial slurs would have yielded a negative result. The difference now is not in the reaction to the speech but largely in the expectation of who hears what we’re saying.

Cultural standards themselves are changing.

At the same time, there’s a real shift in what sorts of speech yield shrugs. This is in part because of the exposure that comes from the Internet and technology; it allows us to elevate undercurrents of thought or action in a way that were once impossible. The Black Lives Matter movement that triggered changes in how Americans think about race was directly downstream from universal cellphone cameras.

The changes in what’s now considered acceptable, though, are broader than that. To a significant extent, this is simply an aspect of an ongoing, natural change.

Consider jokes. Have you ever watched a comedy from the 1930s? Did you appreciate all of the jokes? How about Eddie Murphy’s comedy specials from the 1980s? What we find funny overlaps with what we find acceptable, and Murphy’s jokes about homosexuality or inscrutable gags about hats or whatever Fatty Arbuckle was doing (even that name!) simply don’t land as they used to.

Americans now have different boundaries for speech and behavior about race and gender than in years past. That means that some people very familiar with the old boundaries suddenly find the ground shifting beneath their feet. That can seem like a new infringement on speech when, instead, it’s a change in how speech is received.

“Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country,” the Times wrote on Friday: “the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.” This isn’t really true (in addition to being an obvious erroneous conflation “right” and “ability”). Instead, the change is often that what triggers “shaming” or “shunning” isn’t the same as what might once have done so.

In the Times-Siena poll, respondents were asked why they might have held their tongue on occasions when they did so. The only reason nearly universally agreed upon by all age groups was that they sought to avoid conflict. It’s a glass-half-full situation. Is this alarming self-censorship? Or is it, instead, an indication that we’re building narratives of alarming self-censorship out of the completely natural tendency to be conscientious about how we participate in society and community?

Are little white lies self-censorship?

There’s a generational change underway.

What’s useful about that letter to the editor from 1969 is that it’s clearly predicated on the sudden emergence of the voices of young people in an unexpected or unwelcome way. This was when the baby boom arrived on college campuses and the scale of the generation forced the nation to pay attention to it at a general and, at times, individual level.

Now it’s the boomers who are in power and a large millennial generation that’s offering challenges. A large millennial generation that’s more diverse and more liberal than the older generation.

We can pick out details from the Times-Siena poll that complicate the picture. Why is it, for example, that those under 35 are less likely than older respondents to say they feel completely comfortable sharing their opinions with family without risk of retaliation or punishment?

It’s here that we note the political utility of elevating “cancel culture” as an issue, as the Times editorial does. There’s a reason that Fox News and other conservative media outlets and voices focus on the issue: the “cancellation” they fret about serves as a useful proxy for frustrations about norms on race and gender. It also reflects insecurity over the transition of power from old to young that’s underway in the United States: Why should I have to change how I speak just to appease some kid with pink hair?

Older Americans have been used to following their own agreed-upon guidelines for speech for decades and have enforced those guidelines through sheer force of scale. So now it becomes politically useful when appealing to conservative older people to elevate “cancel culture” as a left-wing threat. And, in the Times-Siena poll, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they feel less free than they once did to share their views.

None of this is to say that there are not moments of discomfort surrounding free expression nor situations in which people are likely facing blowback for public comments that is being distorted or misinterpreted — on infrequent occasions even with negative personal consequences.