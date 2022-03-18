Among the hairstyles mentioned in the legislation are those “in which hair is tightly coiled or tightly curled, locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, and Afros.”

More than a dozen states have already enacted similar legislation, often with bipartisan support. In remarks on the House floor Friday morning, Watson Coleman cited examples of Black Americans who have been denied employment, housing, federal assistance or equal treatment because of how they chose to wear their hair. In one instance in 2019 that drew national attention, a 16-year-old African American wrestler in New Jersey was ordered by a White referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match or forfeit.

“Here we are today standing on behalf of those individuals — whether my colleagues on the other side recognize that or not — who are discriminated against as children in school, as adults who are trying to get jobs, as individuals who are trying to get housing, as individuals who simply want access to public accommodations and to be beneficiaries of federally funded programs,” Watson Coleman said.

She added: “And why are they denied these opportunities? Because there are folks in this society who get to make those decisions, who think because your hair is kinky, it is braided, it is in knots, or it is not straight and blonde and light brown, that you somehow are not worthy of access to those issues. Well, that’s discrimination.”

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) called the legislation a “critically important civil rights bill” that has “real consequences for real people.”

“Students have been sent home from school or told they could not walk at graduation,” Nadler said. “Employees have been told to change their hair because it violated their employer’s dress code. Some people have even been denied jobs altogether because of their hairstyles.”

An effort to fast-track Watson’s federal legislation last month failed to secure the two-thirds majority necessary for passage, with only 15 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure.

During last month’s debate, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) ridiculed the legislation, calling it “the bad hair bill” — a remark that proponents of the bill said demonstrates that such a bill is in fact necessary. Other Republicans argued that the bill would be duplicative because federal legislation already prohibits race-based discrimination.

“How about a world where gas prices aren’t five dollars a gallon? … How about a world where inflation isn’t at a 40-year high?” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Friday. “How about a world where we’re actually energy independent? Those are the issues we should be focused on. But Democrats today — Friday, March 18, 2022, with chaos all over the place — this is what they’re focused on.”

Watson Coleman countered that the House “can chew gum and walk at the same time.” Nadler noted that race-based discrimination is prohibited, but that some courts have erroneously rejected this interpretation.