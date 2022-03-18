Here's what to know about the fierce debate on the Hill:

'Use it or lose it'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said that oil companies should be forced to use drilling permits or lose them — an approach commonly described as “use it or lose it.” Punchbowl News first reported that leadership was considering this strategy.

“There are 6,000 permits out there that people could drill, industry could drill,” Pelosi told reporters. “So they don't need to be upending our initiatives to save the planet from the climate crisis. If they want to drill, they have places to drill. Use it or lose it.”

Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) told The Climate 202 yesterday that he strongly supports this approach, adding that leadership wants to invite the chief executives of oil companies to testify before his panel about their unused drilling permits. A date for the hearing could be announced as soon as today, he said.

“This is part of our oversight of public lands,” Grijalva said. “Just because Democrats want to do something about the climate crisis, that doesn't make us anti-national security. No. Big Oil and Big Gas need to be held accountable.”

On Wednesday, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) invited the CEOs of ExxonMobil and other oil companies to testify before his panel on April 6 about rising gas prices. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had similarly urged the CEOs to testify in his chamber.

Direct consumer rebates

However, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee, told The Climate 202 on Thursday that he would prefer to provide direct rebates to low-income drivers.

“There are direct things that could be done to provide relief for very low-income people for commuting expenses and so forth,” Blumenauer said.

“We've sent direct checks before,” he added. “We can do that. We know who these people are. And if that's what you want to do, do it in a targeted way. Make sure it gets to them and it isn't gummed up in oil company machinations and supply chain problems.”

Windfall tax

On the other side of the Capitol, some Senate Democrats continued to advocate for taxing the windfall profits that big oil companies have reaped amid the soaring crude prices sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) last week introduced legislation to accomplish this goal. The Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act would slap a 50 percent tax on profits that oil companies earn above a $66-per-barrel price — the average price from 2015 through 2019 — and send half of that revenue to taxpayers.

Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), who co-sponsored the measure, told The Climate 202 on Thursday that he continues to favor this strategy.

“Crude prices have come down significantly,” Markey said. “But the price of gasoline at the moment is moving very slowly in the right direction. That's just an indication of how the oil industry games the prices for their profits."

Gas tax holiday

Still other Senate Democrats have called for a federal gas tax holiday. A measure sponsored by Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who both face tough reelection races, would suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon until January 2023.

Maryland lawmakers unanimously approved legislation Thursday to suspend the state’s gas tax for 30 days. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, supports the measure and is expected to sign it today.

However, the idea has failed to gain widespread support in Congress because the gas tax is the main source of funding for the Highway Trust Fund, which pays for federal roads and bridges.

Blumenauer also noted that a gas tax holiday could send a confusing signal to voters after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law. “Sending mixed messages, are we?” he said.

Fact-checking price gouging claims

Meanwhile, some energy industry analysts questioned the accuracy of President Biden's claims on Twitter that the oil industry has engaged in price gouging.

Bob McNally, the president of Rapidan Energy Group, told The Climate 202 that while such arguments may score political points, they are incorrect.

"Gasoline prices tend to rise faster when crude oil prices are rising, and they tend to fall slower when crude oil prices are falling," said McNally, who served as an energy aide in the George W. Bush White House. “They call it the rockets and feathers phenomenon.”

McNally added that he thinks the Biden White House lacks staffers with extensive knowledge of oil markets, unlike when energy expert Jason Bordoff worked in the White House under Barack Obama.

“There are plenty of climate change experts,” he said, “but I don't think there's anybody who knows the first thing about how oil markets work."

On the Hill

Sen. Barrasso calls for ban of Russian uranium imports

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on Thursday introduced legislation to ban imports of Russian uranium — an essential fuel used by nuclear power plants — following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Banning Russian uranium imports will further defund Russia’s war machine, help revive American uranium production and increase our national security,” Barrasso said in a statement.

During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday for Kathryn Huff to be assistant secretary of the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy, Barrasso also called for kick-starting domestic uranium production, citing nuclear power's dual benefits for the climate and energy security.

“Nuclear technology is essential to meeting America’s energy, environmental and our national security objectives,” he said. “We cannot allow America’s advanced reactor developers to be dependent on Russia.”

Progressive Caucus urges Biden to declare a climate emergency

The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Thursday called on Biden to declare a national climate emergency, ban federal fossil fuel leasing and build distributed renewable energy systems under the Defense Production Act.

The demands came as part of a broader list of recommendations for executive action in areas including climate change, health care and student debt. A coalition of environmental groups had previously urged the president to declare a climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act.

Republicans investigate FERC commissioner’s renewable ties

House Republicans are investigating a perceived conflict of interest with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member Allison Clements, whose husband works for a major clean energy firm, escalating recent congressional pressure on the agency over its new policies for natural gas projects, E&E News’s Miranda Willson reports.

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) wrote in a letter shared with E&E News that Clements failed to publicly disclose her spouse’s employment at a renewable energy company called Sol Systems.

“This lack of transparency is particularly troubling given recent efforts by FERC to block natural gas pipelines — making the United States more dependent on Russian energy,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter comes two weeks after Republican members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) slammed the commission over its new guidance on considering how pipelines and other natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice communities.

The power grid

Largest federal utility chooses gas, defying Biden’s clean-energy goals

The nation’s largest federally owned utility plans to invest more than $3.5 billion in new gas-burning power plants, locking in decades of additional carbon dioxide emissions despite Biden’s commitment to fully remove planet-warming gases from the power sector by 2035, the New York Times’s Lisa Friedman reports.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity to nearly 10 million people across the Southeast, is replacing aging plants that run on coal, substituting the dirty fossil fuel with another like it: natural gas. In making its decision, the utility found that solar or other zero-emission energy sources would be unreliable and more expensive than gas, said TVA spokeswoman Catherine Butler.

The utility's current board is controlled by members nominated by President Donald Trump, who routinely mocked climate research and was an ally of the fossil fuel industry. Biden has nominated four new members with environmental or labor ties to the TVA's board for five-year terms, hoping to shift the direction of the authority.

The nominees are expected to be confirmed this spring, at which point the White House will “look forward to additional opportunities to advance the pace of clean-energy investment in the region,” said White House spokesman Vedant Patel.

Pressure points

Is hydrogen a climate hero or villain?

Hydrogen is becoming a popular renewable fuel source, despite some critics saying that it could accelerate climate change rather than curb it, The Post’s Tik Root reports.

The energy source is typically referred to on a color spectrum. It is known as “gray” hydrogen when it's produced from natural gas. There is also “blue” hydrogen, which uses natural gas, but the carbon dioxide that is released is generally captured instead of emitted.

“Green” hydrogen, a much more expensive option, is derived using electricity from renewable sources and generally results in fewer emissions. But even that process can be much more energy-intensive than using renewable energy directly.

Despite the embedded emissions, many countries — including the United States — consider blue hydrogen to be a “clean” fuel, although it’s unclear how effective the carbon capture technology can be.

“We must be attentive to the reality that not all hydrogen is clean and reject efforts to further subsidize dirty hydrogen,” 19 Democrats wrote in a letter to congressional leadership in October.

