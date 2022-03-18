He’ll replace Jeff Zients as the top White House coronavirus adviser at a natural inflection point in the pandemic. Cases have fallen from more than 700,000 per day amid the omicron surge to about 33,000 per day now, our colleagues Dan Diamond and John Wagner note.

About Jha: He's a practicing physician and current dean of Brown University's School of Public Health — and a highly visible expert on cable television who's known for his lengthy Twitter threads explaining the pandemic. He will begin helming the nation's coronavirus response in early April.

Here are the main challenges he’ll face:

1. Communicating the pandemic to a weary nation

This was high on the list of nearly every expert and others focused on responding to the pandemic that we spoke with yesterday. The Biden administration — and particularly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — has come under fire for its confusing public health messaging, most recently around new isolation guidance over the winter holidays.

Effective, clear messaging is paramount, experts said. Particularly if there’s another surge or new infectious variant, where Jha could be charged with explaining to Americans why the CDC believes people should put their masks back on again.

Jha’s allies say he’s a gifted communicator who’s gained a following for his clear and concise explanations of complicated public health topics.

“I follow him pretty carefully on Twitter because he says really helpful and useful things,” said Marcus Plescia, the chief medical officer at Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “He has name recognition now, so I think people are going to pay attention to what he says.”

Ashish Jha, incoming White House coronavirus coordinator:

So, as they say…



Some news



For all the progress we’ve made in this pandemic (and there is a lot)



We still have important work to do to protect Americans’ lives and well being



So when @POTUS asked me to serve, I was honored to have the opportunityhttps://t.co/qMuf6Y4wOu — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 17, 2022

2. Navigating the bureaucracies, and politics, of governing

Jha is a longtime academic who’s spent most of his time outside of government. But now he’ll be charged with determining how to organize disparate government agencies, which is no simple task.

“I think he's going to have to figure out how to coordinate all those different voices in the government that are going to have different points of view about how things can be done — either whether the FDA, or the CDC, or the administration,” said Paul Offit, a professor of pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A few covid-19 experts questioned whether he was equipped to navigate bureaucratic infighting, Dan and John report.

But others said his experience amid the pandemic translates well with his new role. Megan Ranney, who has served as Jha’s No. 2 at Brown University’s School of Public Health, said he built strong relationships with international, national and state officials amid the pandemic.

3. Fighting for more funding

The White House has begun scaling back certain pandemic-related measures as it desperately seeks more funding from Congress. But lawmakers are at a stalemate, with no end in sight.

It’s quite possible that lawmakers will still be wrangling over how — and whether — to provide funds by the time Jha begins his new role next month. He could be tasked with trying to lobby Congress, just as Zients was tasked with calling Republicans to attempt to assuage their political concerns earlier this week.

But let’s say Congress does pass more pandemic dollars quickly. That won’t be the end of the administration’s funding needs. Its nearly 100-page road map charting the next phase of the pandemic response repeatedly called for additional dollars from Congress. Some experts — including Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania — argue an additional $100 billion will be necessary over the next year. Jha may have to plead that case.

Coronavirus

Moderna seeks FDA’s permission for a second booster shot

The vaccine maker asked the Food and Drug Administration to greenlight a second booster shot for all adults 18 and older amid concerns that immune protection wanes over time, The Post’s Katie Shepherd reports.

The request is substantially broader than one earlier this week from Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech. The companies had asked the FDA to greenlight another shot for those 65 and older. Yet, federal officials have said they need more funding from Congress in order to support another booster shot campaign in the coming months, if authorized.

Why the broader application? In a statement, Moderna said it requested the second booster for all adults to give the CDC and doctors more flexibility in deciding which patients should get another dose.

The timing: The decision could come fairly quickly, particularly if the data is straightforward and doesn’t need to be reviewed by an outside panel of vaccine experts.

On the Hill

Liberal Democrats pressure Biden to issue executive actions

Liberal House Democrats are pushing President Biden to issue a slate of executive orders on a wide variety of policies, including health care. The requests, outlined yesterday by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, come as Democrats’ social spending agenda is languishing on the Hill — and as the midterm elections loom overhead.

The nearly 100-member CPC began discussing their desire to propose executive actions in December, shortly after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he couldn’t support the party’s sprawling economic package. But Biden has long expressed caution over the reach of his executive powers, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports.

The CPC’s proposed executive actions on health care include …

Using existing authorities to lower the cost of medicines, like insulin and HIV/AIDS drugs,

Allowing the personal importation of drugs;

Using existing authorities to lower the cost of medicines, like insulin and HIV/AIDS drugs,

Allowing the personal importation of drugs;

Fixing the so-called "family glitch" determining who's available for Obamacare subsidies. The policy accounts for whether a worker can afford employer-sponsored health insurance, rather than the family as a whole. (The White House budget office is reviewing a rule that experts expect will amend the "family glitch)

The House set to skip town without a vote on coronavirus aid

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci lobbied House Democrats yesterday to approve additional coronavirus aid.

Despite stumping from Biden’s top health officials, more pandemic relief won't be approved in the short term. House lawmakers are slated for a recess next week and are set to leave Washington without voting on more aid. This comes after $15.6 billion in coronavirus funds were stripped out of a larger government funding bill amid Democratic opposition to a key way of financing the legislation.

Following the closed-door meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that she had advised Biden to double what he’s asking for in emergency coronavirus funds.

“You must ask for more because you need more,” Pelosi said. “And you can’t expect this to turn around like that because the legislative process takes time.”

Another wrinkle: More than 40 House Democrats wrote in a letter to party leaders that they would be “hesitant” to support future coronavirus funding if it didn’t include dollars for restaurants and other small businesses who have exhausted previous coronavirus aid and are still struggling over two years into the pandemic.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who signed onto the letter:

While there have been some positive steps towards a return to normalcy for our nation’s small businesses in 2021, many are still struggling to stay afloat or meet their post-COVID-19 recovery goals. I’ll keep fighting to #ReplenishRRF and #SaveOurStages. https://t.co/zBtraVLU0F — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) March 17, 2022

Agency alert

Digital health system for veterans plagued with safety risks, watchdog finds

A $16 billion effort to modernize veteran’s medical records continues to pose safety risks to patients more than a year after it was rolled out at a hospital in Spokane, Wash., our colleague Lisa Rein reports.

Three reports from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ internal watchdog released yesterday found that health-care workers struggled to work with the software overhaul being built by Cerner, leaving many veterans to fend for themselves.

Key details:

Communication cut: Veterans were unable to access their personal health information or contact their doctors through the secure website.

Prescription chaos: Physicians couldn’t tell if their patients' drugs were expired or discontinued, while outpatient orders for medication went unprocessed.

Red flags missed: The system failed to flag patients whose records indicate they are at a high risk for suicide and disruptive behavior, and staff couldn’t access suicide-prevention risk assessment and reporting tools.

The system is set to go live at a second hospital next week, but Thursday’s reports have raised alarm bells for some lawmakers on the Hill. But VA will move forward with the rollout on March 26. Agency leaders said they had completed new rounds of training with staff and were working to resolve the outstanding issues by mid-May.

In other health news

Thirty-five companies around the globe producing generic versions of Pfizer's coronavirus pill, the U.N. backed- Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that negotiated the deal announced Thursday. will soon begin producing generic versions of Pfizer's coronavirus pill, the U.N. backed-(MPP) that negotiated the deal announced Thursday.

U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to an all-time low during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, with 1 in 8 adults saying they were smokers in 2020, according to newly released CDC data. during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, with 1 in 8 adults saying they were smokers in 2020, according to newly released CDC data.

Health-care workers report experiencing hostility while working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at higher rates than ever before, our colleague Salvador Rizzo reports, citing a study of 1,499 episodes of harassment during the first year of the pandemic. while working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at higher rates than ever before, our colleaguereports, citing a study of 1,499 episodes of harassment during the first year of the pandemic.

Quote of the week

Health reads

