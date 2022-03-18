Mook is the chief executive of Chef José Andrés's nonprofit organization that creates community “kitchens” in conflict zones, places struck by natural disasters, etc. He's been on the ground in Ukraine and Poland for more than three weeks now, managing WCK's around-the-clock operation to feed those affected by the Russian invasion that has displaced more than 3 million people.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Amid intensifying Russian airstrikes, Mook spent the last 24 hours in Odessa, Ukraine — a city that has so far been largely spared the ravages of the invasion — before returning to Lviv. (Here's how to give to WCK if you're interested). This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: What is the drive from Odessa to Lviv like right now?

Mook: The day we arrived we could hear shelling and see anti-aircraft fire in the distance. I decided to drive down from Lviv to visit our WCK restaurant partners there, see the situation on the ground firsthand, and meet with the deputy mayor, who connected me with the guy who is overseeing humanitarian coordination for the city.

Story continues below advertisement

We have started sending 18-wheelers filled with food to a warehouse the city set up as a humanitarian stockpile in case of attack. The drive itself was thankfully pretty uneventful. The road between Lviv and Uman is filled with vehicles headed west escaping the attacks — families in cars, buses filled with children. Headed east are military vehicles and trucks transporting goods. Gasoline can be hard to come by on this road, so you have to plan for that. We are taking security very seriously, and although I did drive our bulletproof SUV, we did not travel on any roads where Russian troops were moving.

Advertisement

I want to share what I saw in Odessa. As Ukraine’s third largest city and strategically critical with its port, I expected a lot of outside/international support to be there. Instead, I found a city largely left to fend for itself. City residents who remain are now volunteers of the civilian resistance, setting up a donation and food hub in the Odessa food market. Informal groups communicating over Telegram source medicine, supplies and ingredients to support local hospitals, seniors and the front lines of battle not far away.

There’s a curfew and any businesses still operating close around 5 p.m., so everything happens during the day. These local volunteers are true heroes. While I was on the ground, I was able to provide cash to help the purchase of ingredients locally, and we will keep sending trucks as long as it’s safe. The mayor’s office asked us to help get medicines in from Poland, which are now on the way. But where is everyone? There’s no U.N. presence or big international aid groups that I could see. I am very worried for Odessa right now, and if Odessa falls, I am worried for Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

The Early: What’s the hardest logistical challenge WCK is facing in Ukraine right now?

Advertisement

Mook: First is how spread out the need for food is. In Lviv, there is no central shelter like a convention center housing 15,000 people. Instead, dozens of universities and private businesses have turned into makeshift accommodation for families. So every day we have to get lunch and dinner (and sometimes breakfast!) out to 50 locations in the city. We have a hotline that people can call to request meals, and we usually add multiple new shelter locations each day. WCK is also serving meals at all eight border crossings into Poland, as well as crossings in Romania, Moldova and Hungary — plus shelters in cities like Warsaw and Krakow. Supply chain is also getting tougher by the day.

Sourcing food (meat, vegetables, rice, etc.) within Ukraine at the scale we need them isn’t always easy, so we are supplementing with trucks coming over from Poland daily There’s also the nonfood items like meal packaging, thermal boxes to transport food, etc. We now have three warehouses setup in Lviv for the operation there and to support our partners across a dozen other cities in Ukraine. The single biggest issue, though, is simply reaching hard-hit areas still under attack. Getting food into Kharkiv and Kyiv requires a lot of planning and coordination, and I’m worried they may get cut off soon.

Story continues below advertisement

The Early: Rose, thorn, and bud: So far, what's been a highlight — or a big or small win? What's been the scariest, most challenging moment and what are you looking forward to?

Advertisement

Mook: Rose: Our incredible Ukrainian partners that truly make the work possible. My co-pilot on the ground is Yulia who works at a company called FEST. They have 20 restaurants, plus a brewery, bakery and other businesses. WCK always works closely with the local community because it’s the most effective and efficient way to respond quickly, and we were so fortunate to be connected to Yulia through a mutual food reporter friend!

Thorn: Operating under constant threat. Air raid sirens are a daily occurrence in Lviv, and sometimes when we need to be cooking, delivering meals, or visiting a new refugee shelter, we have to go into a bunker. The stress and anxiety of not knowing what could happen next is difficult; we know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has no problem bombing civilian targets — nobody is safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Bud: We are starting to build and grow a logistics network to get food across the country regularly. We have a big warehouse just across the border in Poland, three warehouses in Lviv, and have trucks going to multiple cities each day.

Advertisement

The Early: Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) traveled to the Ukrainian border last week and served meals with WCK. Did you speak to them about what Congress could do for Ukraine?

Nate: José and I spoke to Sens. Klobuchar and Portman while they were on the ground — by phone because we were in Ukraine. We spoke about (and encouraged) Ukrainian refugee status in the U.S. and food security. At a time when it feels Congress is irreconcilably divided, it was great to see bipartisan leadership working together for the people of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

The Early: What would you like to see the Biden administration do in Ukraine that it hasn’t already done?

Nate: I think everyone wants to see the airspace closed over Ukraine. But it’s not my expertise and I appreciate that brings with it a lot more complexity and fear of the U.S. going to war with Russia directly. I will say this: We need to use this moment to recognize the importance of food security, just as we talk about energy security with oil.

Advertisement

First, we need to do everything to make sure Ukrainians still within the country and refugees who have fled have access to food. In addition, Ukraine is a huge producer of food, and the U.N. is already warning about global shortages due to this invasion. As José says, food is a national security issue, and the Biden administration should be doing everything we can to prioritize it.

Story continues below advertisement

The Early: Former president Barack Obama tweeted about WCK’s work in Ukraine the other day to his 131 million followers. Do you have any sense of how much money that helped WCK raise?

Nate: We were so grateful to President Obama highlighting our work! I don’t know how much it led to in donations, but WCK is truly a people-powered organization. We are not funded by the government and are only able to do the work we do because of individuals donating online.

Advertisement

The Early: WCK has sent trucks with food to occupied territory. How do you provide security for such trips?

Nate: It’s very difficult. We actually have not been able to send trucks into Kherson after the first delivery, but we can still access Mykolayiv. We are working solely with local Ukrainian logistics companies that know the situation and roads well, so no staff is traveling into those areas, and we rely on the expertise of our partners to know which routes are still safe. Access is the big fear as the situation across Ukraine continues to deteriorate. People are starving in cities like Mariupol, and it’s simply not safe for us to get food there right now.

Story continues below advertisement

The Early: The refugee crisis in Ukraine comes at the same time as life-threatening hunger for many people in Afghanistan. Do you worry that the focus on Ukraine will reduce the resources going to Afghans?

Advertisement

Nate: I hope we can do multiple things at once; no child should go hungry anywhere in the world. The people of Afghanistan need a huge amount of support right now (as do those in Yemen, Ethiopia and other conflict areas, of course). And WCK continues to provide meals in multiple cities in the U.S. to Afghans who had to evacuate and are in the process of resettlement.

The Early: You've worked to provide refugee meals to people in all sorts of humanitarian disasters — how is this different?

Nate: We’ve been in hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and volcanoes. But operating in an active war zone with missiles falling is very different, especially with the unpredictability of Putin. The sheer scale of this humanitarian disaster is also unlike anything we’ve seen before. WCK is operating in five countries in response to the invasion, and will soon reach 2 million meals served.

Last update from Odesa, Ukraine (for now!) ⚓️ Meet Chef Viktor, one of our @WCKitchen partners here who is cooking over 3,000 meals each day from 3 kitchens—plus fresh bread from a bakery! He’s expanding the effort & WCK is trucking down ingredients from Lviv. #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AP0vfaofmJ — Nate Mook (@natemook) March 17, 2022

The Media

Weekend reeeads:

Viral

Who do I call for a Marvel movie cameo? I'll take any movie.

Yes, that was Stacey Abrams with a cameo on Star Trek Discovery as president of United Earth. A proud Star Trek nerd, Abrams has appeared as a guest on fan shows and has talked extensively about how the show shaped her perspective. #gapol pic.twitter.com/V1HbghDERw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 17, 2022