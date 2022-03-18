The big idea

Ah-nuld joins the crucial information war

Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger fire the latest salvo in the information war over Ukraine Thursday?

It involves social media pleas, a Ukrainian strongman (of the weightlifting variety), a figure from Donald Trump’s first impeachment and a long-ago fatherly admonition that he must “be useful.”

“He wasn’t asked to do this by the government, or anyone in the government,” his chief of staff, Daniel Ketchell, told The Daily 202 in a telephone interview about the action star and former California governor’s nine-minute video message to Russia.

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

In it, the “Terminator” and “Kindergarten Cop” star pleads with Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop this war” and invokes his father’s wounds while serving in the Nazi army, telling troops following Moscow’s orders “I don’t want you to be broken like my father.”

The video adds to international efforts to break through Putin’s severe restrictions inside Russia on news and facts about the war. That campaign aims to erode support for the military operation and his regime more broadly, although it’s too soon to quantify how much of an impact it's having.

What he said

Schwarzenegger explicitly described his message as a counter to Russian propaganda, relating how Moscow unleashed the violence, has been killing civilians, and faces international condemnation and unprecedented sanctions for its “illegal war.”

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that have been kept from you, terrible things that you should know about,” he said, his message also conveyed in Russian subtitles. “Let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine.”

Schwarzenegger’s team wrote the remarks on Friday, recorded the video on Tuesday, edited it Wednesday, added subtitles and pushed it out Thursday at 4:45 a.m. West Coast time, Ketchell said. (The TikTok version had to be reedited because the platform’s logo obscured some of the subtitles.)

Why?

But the story of how he decided to weigh in is more complicated.

He had commented at the war’s opening shots, expressing profound sympathy with Ukraine but turning down interviews because, as he put it, “I am not a foreign policy expert.”

Two things spurred Schwarzenegger to act further. First, a deluge of pleas on social media for him to speak out again. Ketchell estimated they accounted for a quarter of the people interacting with him.

Second, meet Olesksii Novikov. At the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus earlier this month, the professional strongman from Ukraine announced to fellow competitors that if he won the $80,000 first prize, he’d use the cash to buy body armor for Ukrainians.

“Arnold was really struck by that,” Ketchell said. When Novikov came in second, Schwarzenegger announced he would give him first-prize money, and the gesture helped to crystallize his thinking on the need to speak out.

While the former California governor’s team didn’t contact anyone in the Biden administration, “we did reach out to a few Russia experts,” including retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whom Schwarzenegger knew, Ketchell said.

As a White House national security aide, Vindman sounded the alarm about the telephone call in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden in return for delivery of U.S. military aid. (Vindman did not return a call and an email seeking comment.)

Impact

The experts fact-checked the text to avoid Schwarzenegger “looking like a celebrity who’s just popping off,” Ketchell said.

The team created an account on Telegram — a social media platform not (yet?) blocked by Russia, and also shared the video on YouTube, Facebook, Reddit and TikTok. Despite being a total Boomer, “arnoldschnitzel” has more than 2 million followers on Snapchat.

The Daily 202 reached out to strategist, futurist, information-war expert and all-around smart guy Peter W. Singer of New America to get a professional read on the video, dissecting the message and assessing its reach.

Singer noted the importance of using Telegram, because Putin has throttled other platforms.

“The question, though, is does it actually reach the target, from a technology standpoint,” Singer said. “It’s rocketed across Twitter, that doesn’t mean it’s being seen by big numbers on VK. It’s being reported on in The Washington Post, that doesn’t mean it’s in equivalents in Moscow or St. Petersburg.”

And a new Russian law could land people in prison up to 15 years if they share it, he noted.

But Singer said the video showed Schwarzenegger as a “master communicator,” highlighting the narrative structure and flow of his message to Russia.

“He begins by sharing a personal story that demonstrates his respect and admiration for Russia. He tells that story of the weightlifter who inspired him as a young man. He shows he visited Russia, and has pride in filming the first movie allowed to shoot in Red Square,” said Singer.

Having established his long relationship and affection for Russia, “he then pivots to sharing the emotions, the horror that’s happened within Ukraine."

Schwarzenegger also stressed Russians' and Ukrainians' shared identity – and contrasted Russian citizens with the regime they're under.

Schwarzenegger “is very clear to distinguish between the regime and Putin, and the individual Russian soldier and civilian,” blaming one side and appealing to the other, Singer said.

The man who will forever be Ah-nuld to many a Gen X-er also drew motivation from something his late father said. “His dad told him to ‘be useful,’” Ketchell said. “Every time he does something like this, he feels that’s what he’s done.”

What's happening now

Officials: 130 survivors emerge but 1,300 remain inside Mariupol theater

“In the besieged southern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said some 1,300 people remained trapped in the basement of a theater struck by Russia on Wednesday. Around 130 people survived and were able to leave what had been serving as a civilian shelter, according to Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner," Miriam Berger, Amy Cheng, Andrew Jeong and Adela Suliman report.

More key updates:

Biden, Xi hold high-stakes call

“In a high-stakes video call, President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping spoke Friday morning for the first time since November amid concerns that China will help Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine,” ABC News's Libby Cathey reports. The White House said the call lasted one hour and 50 minutes.

House passes CROWN Act, banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

“The House on Friday passed the CROWN Act, legislation that would ban discrimination against individuals based on how they choose to wear their hair,” Felicia Sonmez and Mariana Alfaro report.

What the bill does: "It prohibits discrimination ‘based on the individual’s hair texture or hairstyle, if that hair texture or that hairstyle is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin.’”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

An interesting challenge for the Jan. 6 committee: Convincing the public to care

The strategy: “The House Jan. 6 committee has tried to recruit high-profile journalists to write its report about the attack on the Capitol, hoping to build a narrative thriller that compels audiences and is a departure from government reports of yore,” Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey report.

“Committee members and staffers are seeking to compile dramatic videos, texts and emails in a digital format that is easy to understand — and easy to share on social media. And they want to put together blockbuster televised hearings that the public actually tunes into, according to people with knowledge of the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly.”

Meet Brian Brase: The uncomfortable leader of the ‘People’s Convoy’

“Brase finds himself at the center of a movement that has swollen to include not just parents concerned about vaccine mandates for their children, but also involves men associated with violent extremist groups and people who falsely believe government leaders are running satanic child sex trafficking rings. He has emerged as the de facto leader who keeps it all together — even as he says he wishes that had never happened,” Ellie Silverman and Karina Elwood report.

… and beyond

Breaking down the $13.6 billion in U.S. spending on Ukraine

The New York Times's Bianca Pallaro and Alicia Parlapiano offer a visualization of the $13.6 billion in emergency spending Congress authorized for Ukraine last week.

They have the dollar-by-dollar details, but here’s the broad overview:

Traditional foreign aid : $6.9 billion

Military supplies : $3.5 billion

U.S. deployments and intelligence programs: $3 billion

Under Trump, the DHS was told to investigate bogus claims about voter fraud

“In late April of 2020, a top political appointee in the Trump administration called for Department of Homeland Security officials to scrutinize an unusual topic for a national security agency: possible voter fraud in the upcoming election. A subsequent directive included a focus on mail-in voting,” Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden is emphasizing deficit reduction in an attempt to get Manchin’s vote

“In a series of recent public remarks, President Biden and party leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) are promising anew that their stalled healthcare, education and climate-change package would raise more revenue than it spends,” the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Duehren and Amara Omeokwe report.

Biden administration looking for ways to help Ukrainian refugees join family in the U.S.

“Under mounting pressure to step up their efforts, Biden administration officials have been considering a range of options, including a fast-track path for those fleeing the Russian invasion as well as a special admission process into the US based on humanitarian grounds,” CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez and Kevin Liptak report.

Blinken: U.S. will punish China if it gives military aid to Russia

“Mr. Blinken is the most senior U.S. official to explicitly warn China against giving military aid to Russia. He said that because of China’s ties to Russia, it had a special responsibility to try to persuade President Vladimir V. Putin to end his war,” the NYT’s Edward Wong reports.

New Justice Dept. effort will ask local police agencies to take on reforms — voluntarily

“Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to unveil the contours of the ‘Collaborative Reform Initiative’ in a speech Friday to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in Baton Rouge, according to a person familiar with the plan,” David Nakamura reports.

The funding: “The department has budgeted $5 million for the initiative.”

Biden’s close covid calls aren’t changing the White House’s testing protocol

“The White House is standing firm on President Joe Biden’s weekly Covid testing regimen, even after the president had two close calls with the virus since Tuesday,” Politico’s Myah Ward reports.

The testing schedule: "The White House has been vague about how often the president is tested, so it’s not clear whether he is just tested once a week, or whether this varies on a week-to-week basis.”

NASA’s SLS moon rocket, visualized

“On Thursday afternoon, NASA started rolling the fully configured rocket out of what’s known as the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in a debut that would allow the public to see the monster Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the first time. While the rollout marks a glimmer of good news, the program continues to face intense criticism over costs and its aging technology,” our colleague Christian Davenport reports.

Hot on the left

Cuomo says he’s open to running for governor — and might create his own party

From Bloomberg's Laura Nahmias: “Asked if he’s planning a run for governor, Cuomo said, ‘I’m open to all options.’ When asked whether he’d consider creating his own political party to do so, Cuomo said, ‘I’ve done it before. My father’s done it before.’”

The context: “Cuomo created a new political party called the Women’s Equality Party in 2014, when he was seeking a second term as governor. That year, he also ran on the Democratic, Independence and Working Families Party ballot lines. His progressive critics saw the creation of the Women’s Equality Party as an attempt to damage the Working Families Party.”

Hot on the right

Brooks is struggling, and Shelby is throwing his millions behind another candidate

“The retiring Alabama senator [Richard Shelby] is preparing to pour as much as $6 million into the race by transferring his campaign coffers into a super PAC supporting Katie Britt, a former Shelby aide who is running for the Senate seat. She’s locked in a three-way battle with a stumbling [Mo] Brooks (R-Ala.) and surging Army veteran Mike Durant,” Politico's Burgess Everett and Natalie Allison report.

What it could mean: “His infusion of money could reshape the race, which now has multiple candidates and super PACs firing at each other.”

Today in Washington

At 1:30 p.m., Biden will meet with researchers and patients to discuss ARPA-H, a new health research agency.

Biden will depart the White House at 5:10 p.m. for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is expected to arrive at 6:10 p.m.

In closing

How Ukraine’s most famous cat escaped the war

Stepan is a 13-year-old black-and-brown-striped rescue cat based in Kharkiv, Ukraine. He’s also famous on the Internet. And after two weeks of silence from his Instagram and TikTok feeds, fans learned Wednesday that he’s safe in France.

Safety in fame: “Stepan is the latest example of how influencers in conflict regions — even nonhuman ones — are able to tap into their audiences to escape danger, and how a community that creators usually may rely on to source brand deals or sell merchandise can transform into a lifeline overnight,” Taylor Lorenz reports.