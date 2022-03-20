Hawley’s claims related to sentencing rulings Jackson made as a federal judge in cases involving people convicted of possessing images of child sexual abuse, as well as stances she took as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a body charged with reducing sentencing disparities.

“As far as Senator Hawley is concerned, here’s the bottom line: He’s wrong,” Durbin said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “He’s inaccurate and unfair in his analysis. Judge Jackson has been scrutinized more than any person I can think of. This is her fourth time before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and three previous times, she came through with flying colors and bipartisan support.”

Durbin cited independent fact-checkers that have found fault with Hawley’s claims. The Washington Post’s Fact Checker characterized his claims as a “misleading attack,” adding that “the picture that Hawley provides is a selective one that lacks significant context.”

Hawley has denied that he took Jackson’s words out of context.

Durbin also took a swipe at Hawley over his supportive words and gestures toward the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to block a procedural step in ratifying the election of President Biden.

“This was the man who was fist-bumping the murderous mob that descended on the Capitol on January 6 of last year,” Durbin said of Hawley. “He doesn’t have the credibility he thinks he does.”

Also on “This Week,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) questioned Jackson’s record on criminal justice issues.