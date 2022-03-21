When Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year, she managed to get three Republicans to vote for her. But each of them has reserved judgment on giving her this promotion. And one durbin serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee signaled you can probably, to borrow a phrase, count him out.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) encouraged Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to keep pressing on Jackson’s work as a district court judge, even as Hawley’s misleading attacks on Jackson’s record in child pornography cases has been heavily criticized by fact-checkers and even some conservatives.

Graham also bemoaned the fact that President Biden hadn’t selected his preferred candidate, District Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina, whom he said would have gotten 60 votes in the Senate. He even seemed to take umbrage at the scrutiny of Childs’s record on labor unions, when she was a contender alongside Jackson.

“This game is particularly disturbing to me, because there’s been a wholesale effort of the left to take down a nominee from my state. And I don’t like it very much,” Graham said. “And if that’s the way the game’s going to be played, then I’ll have a response, and I don’t expect it to reward that way of playing the game.”

That sure sounds like Graham is a no — if for no other reason than to get back at whomever he perceives as having wronged Childs.

The others who voted for Jackson last time — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) — are not members of the Judiciary Committee, but they’ve indicated that their past votes last year don’t mean they’ll support her again. Were all Republicans to vote against Jackson, she could be the first Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed via tiebreaker.

Jackson’s opener

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered her opening remarks during the first day of her confirmation proceedings on March 21. (The Washington Post)

After listening to senators set the stage for hours, Jackson got her chance to talk at the end of Monday’s hearing. And she hit many of the notes you would expect, including efforts to insulate herself from the attacks she knows are coming.

“I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath,” she said, adding that “I know that my role as a judge is a limited one” — pre-butting GOP allegations that she would be an activist judge.

Jackson also noted her brother’s service in the military after 9/11 — something she has invoked in previous confirmation processes — as Republicans prepare to go after her legal representation of Guantánamo Bay detainees.

She also sounded a note of humility about her personal life when she introduced her daughters.

“Girls, I know it has not been easy as I’ve tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right,” she said. “But I hope that you’ve seen that with hard work, determination and love, it can be done.”

GOP shelves ‘quota’ allegation

There were two words largely and conspicuously missing from GOP senators’ opening statements: “affirmative action” and “quota.”

Before Jackson’s selection, conservative commentators and some Republican senators — including some who serve on the Judiciary Committee — signaled a potential battle ground. They suggested that Biden’s decision to pledge to pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court amounted to discrimination, though virtually none of them raised such concerns when Donald Trump promised to appoint a woman two years ago (Ronald Reagan did much the same three decades ago.)

It was a line of attack that seemed to give some Republican leaders heartburn — for obvious reasons — and early Monday at least, it was largely unspoken.

Virtually all mentions of Jackson’s status as the Supreme Court’s potential first Black female justice came from Democrats, who hailed it as a momentous and long-overdue first for the Supreme Court. Just about the only mention of the pushback to Biden’s promise came from Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who criticized some of the pre-nomination rhetoric, including from Tucker Carlson, who requested the release of Jackson’s LSAT score.

“Some of my Republican colleagues and public figures have attempted to undermine your qualifications through their pejorative use of the term ‘affirmative action.’ And they have implied you were solely nominated due to your race and not for other factors,” Hirono said.

She added: “This is incredibly offensive and condescending. Let me be clear: Your nomination is about not about filling a quota. It is about time.”

Earlier in the process, GOP Judiciary Committee members Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) had echoed similar criticisms of Biden’s promise, but neither opted to resurface them during their opening statements. It was perhaps a sign that such rhetoric was more aimed at stirring up the base than a serious attempt to go after this nominee — or perhaps that they had been prevailed upon to tread lightly, as Democrats prepared to confirm the first Black woman in the court’s history.

The diversity rebuttal

Perhaps tellingly, to the extent Republicans did raise issues of diversity, it was to accuse Democrats of being selectively interested in it. They cited conservative Black and Hispanic nominees that Democrats fought against, including Clarence Thomas for the Supreme Court, and Miguel Estrada and Janice Rogers Brown for appeals courts.

“As to the historic nature of your appointment, I understand,” Graham said. “But when I get lectured about this from my Democratic colleagues, I remember Janice Rogers Brown, an African-American woman who was filibustered by the same people praising you. I remember Miguel Estrada, one of the finest people I ever met — completely wiped out, didn’t make it through the Gang of 14 …”

Graham added: “So if you’re a Hispanic or African American conservative, it’s about your philosophy; now, it’s going to be about the historic nature of the pick.”

Both Graham and Cruz suggested that anybody who strenuously questioned Jackson’s nomination would be labeled a racist. Cruz invoked an email during the Estrada controversy in which a Senate aide stated that Estrada was “especially dangerous, because he has a minimal paper trail, he is Latino, and the White House seems to be grooming him for a Supreme Court appointment.”

Cruz truncated this to opposing Estrada “because … he is Latino.” An aide to now-committee chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said in 2015 that the email wasn’t racist, but rather was about Estrada’s formidability. Democrats publicly said at the time that they opposed Estrada because he hadn’t served as a judge or an academic, giving them little record to review. They opposed Brown because, they argued, she was too extreme.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) summed up the argument: “If this process were conducted in good faith, Miguel Estrada and Janice Rogers Brown might well be on the Supreme Court today. But their opponents lied and bullied rather than accept principled minority judges.”

The message seemed to be that Democrats shouldn’t get too much credit for this momentous occasion — nor should Republicans be judged harshly if they push back on Jackson’s nomination.

Along with Hawley, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) previewed some harsh lines of attack on Jackson’s past writings, comments and affiliations, but other Republicans were more measured. Exactly how hard they’ll push remains to be seen.