In his remarks at the White House last month introducing Jackson to the public, Biden emphasized the history-making nature of her nomination.

“For too long, our government and our courts haven’t looked like America,” Biden said at the time. “I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation, with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level.”

There have been a total of 115 justices on the Supreme Court — 108 have been White men, two have been Black men and five have been women. If Jackson is confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the court.

Jackson, after being introduced by Biden, said she was “truly humbled by the extraordinary honor of this nomination.”

She thanked God “for delivering me to this point” in her career and said she was blessed to be born in the United States, which she described as “the greatest beacon of hope and democracy.”