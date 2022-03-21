Here’s what to know
Jackson will be introduced Monday by two people who know her and her work well: Lisa Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and Thomas Griffith, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Fairfax was one of Jackson’s roommates in college and law school at Harvard University.
“Ketanji was a lawyer before she went to law school, always thinking of every side of an issue,” Fairfax told The Post last month.
Griffith wrote to the Senate committee in support of Jackson’s confirmation late last month, noting that during his service on the Court of Appeals, he often reviewed her decisions as a trial judge.
“I occasionally differed on the best outcome of a given case,” Griffith wrote. “And in one important case involving the former President, I was one of two judges on a three-judge panel who voted to overturn her decision. However, I have always respected her careful approach, extraordinary judicial understanding, and collegial manner, three indispensable traits for success as a Justice on the Supreme Court.
Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, set to kick off Monday morning, is the latest showdown in the two parties’ long-running struggle over the composition of the court.
It’s also a battle between the well-funded advocacy groups on both sides that pour millions of dollars into modern Supreme Court confirmation fights — and which are drawing increasing attention from lawmakers looking to defeat the other side’s nominees.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has criticized Jackson for being backed by “fringe groups” that are “spending dark money to raise her profile” — a reference to support for her from Demand Justice, a progressive group started in 2018 to push Democrats to the left on judicial issues.
In his remarks at the White House last month introducing Jackson to the public, Biden emphasized the history-making nature of her nomination.
“For too long, our government and our courts haven’t looked like America,” Biden said at the time. “I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation, with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level.”
There have been a total of 115 justices on the Supreme Court — 108 have been White men, two have been Black men and five have been women. If Jackson is confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the court.
Jackson, after being introduced by Biden, said she was “truly humbled by the extraordinary honor of this nomination.”
She thanked God “for delivering me to this point” in her career and said she was blessed to be born in the United States, which she described as “the greatest beacon of hope and democracy.”
She credited her parents for starting her “on this path,” and said one of her earliest memories was of her father “sitting at the kitchen table reading his law books.”
A majority of Americans say Jackson should be confirmed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, according to a new Monmouth University poll.
The poll finds that 55 percent say Jackson should be confirmed. Twenty-one percent say she should not be confirmed, while 24 percent offer no opinion.
According to the poll, 47 percent of Americans say they have heard enough to feel Jackson is either very qualified or somewhat qualified to serve on the court. Nine percent say she is not qualified, while 43 percent say they have not heard enough to make an assessment.
Meanwhile, 53 percent approve of Biden’s promise to name a Black woman as his first Supreme Court nominee, while 41 percent disapprove of him making this a primary factor in his choice.
Sen. Richard J. Durbin on Sunday defended Jackson’s record after Republican criticism of her handling of child pornography cases in judicial and policy roles.
Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, dismissed allegations made last week by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in tweets that claimed “an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children.”
Hawley’s claims related to sentencing rulings Jackson made as a federal judge in cases involving people convicted of possessing images of child sexual abuse, as well as stances she took as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a body charged with reducing sentencing disparities.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have pledged to react swiftly to any bigoted or personal attacks by Republicans against Jackson during her confirmation hearing.
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the CBC, said last month that Black lawmakers will be “laser-focused” on ensuring that Jackson “receives a full and fair hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.”
“We are also prepared to combat anyone who may use personal attacks or bigoted language to discredit Judge Jackson,” Beatty said in a statement. “Sadly, we know that Black women in positions of power often face the ugliest forms of racist and sexist attacks. Despite this, in the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘we shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ ”
Ahead of Biden’s announcement of Jackson, Black female lawmakers had sought to avoid pitting potential nominees against each other in their public remarks, aiming to make sure Biden’s eventual choice would not be tainted or diminished by Democratic infighting ahead of expected Republican attacks.
The Republican National Committee responded soon after Biden’s announcement last month by casting Jackson as “a radical, left-wing activist who would rubberstamp Biden’s disastrous agenda.”
“By picking Jackson, Biden put far-left special interests ahead of defending Americans’ rights and liberties,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “The Republican National Committee will make sure voters know just how radical Jackson is and remember at the ballot box in November.”
In a letter to Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Il.), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the committee’s ranking Republican member, the American Bar Association unanimously rated Jackson “Well Qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court.
That is the ABA’s highest possible ranking for a judge.
“As you know, the Standing Committee confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament,” Ann Claire Williams, who chairs the ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, said in a statement. “The Standing Committee is of the unanimous opinion that Judge Jackson is ‘Well Qualified’ to serve on the United States Supreme Court.”
All three recent justices confirmed to the Court have received the same rating from the ABA.
Senate Republicans have been hesitant to express support for Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, including those who previously backed her in earlier confirmations.
Although Senate Democrats don’t need Republican votes to confirm Jackson, some have appealed to conservative lawmakers to join them in confirming Jackson.
“Judge Jackson’s various nominations have won bipartisan support in the past, and her nomination now merits bipartisan support in the present,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in February after Jackson’s nomination. “I hope both sides can work together in a fair and expeditious way to make it happen.”
But Republican lawmakers have been vocal about their concerns and potential reasons for opposing Jackson’s nomination.
“I suppose what bothers some of us Republicans is that she’s the favorite candidate of these left-wing, dark money groups that are also advocating packing of the Supreme Court,” Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in February on Fox News.
And Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who backed Jackson last year when she was nominated for a federal appeals court for the D.C. circuit, was critical of the president’s choice. After Jackson was named as Biden’s pick to succeed Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Graham tweeted that the “radical left has won President Biden over yet again.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) released a statement in February after Jackson was nominated saying she planned to “thoroughly vet” the judge she previously helped to confirm and that her previous expression of support “does not signal how I will vote for a Supreme Court justice.”
Jackson paid homage to Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman ever appointed to a federal judgeship, after she became the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.
“Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley’s shoulders, sharing not only her birthday but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law,” Jackson said in February after her nomination.
In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Motley, a former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. She served until her death and was praised by liberals for rulings that advanced rights for women, the LGBT community, the incarcerated and the homeless.
In her speech, Jackson shared what she called “an interesting coincidence” that has meant a great deal to her over the years: the fact that she and Motley share a birthday.
“Judge Motley’s life and career has been a true inspiration to me as I have pursued this professional path,” Jackson said. “And if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded will inspire future generations of Americans.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, is hospitalized with an infection and being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Supreme Court announced Sunday night.
Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday evening, according to the release, with flu-like symptoms.
“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the release said. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”