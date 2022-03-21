The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin four days of hearings on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a historic choice by President Biden as he moves to fulfill his pledge to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history.

Monday’s proceedings, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time, will consist of opening statements from all 22 members of the committee, two introducers of Jackson and then the nominee. Jackson, 51, has been nominated by Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

Here’s what to know

  • Democrats, who control the Senate, want to move to confirm Jackson as fast as possible, before a two-week Easter recess begins on April 8.
  • On Tuesday and Wednesday, committee members will ask Jackson about her judicial philosophy, legal record and anything else they would like to know. Thursday will feature testimony from outside witnesses.
  • While Jackson’s nomination, is historic, her expected confirmation would not change the ideological makeup of the nine-member court. Breyer, the high court’s oldest justice, has been a reliable liberal vote.
  • Besides being the first Black woman nominated to the court, Jackson also brings other less-common experiences, including service as a district court judge and a public defender.
  • Starting at 10:30 a.m., The Post will air a “Special Report with Libby Casey” with reporting from Rhonda Colvin and Seung Min Kim on Capitol Hill, as well as Amber Phillips, Mary Beth Albright, Marianna Sotomayor, Caroline Kitchener, and analysis from James Hohmann.