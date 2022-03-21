On the plus side, while the scale was larger than normal, the surge itself wasn’t. The country always sees increases in flu cases in the winter, and hospitals have in the past managed the strain that even unexpected flu seasons can generate.

There wasn’t much of a flu season either last winter or this one. The country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus were effective at tamping down flu cases — but less effective at keeping the coronavirus from surging. Even now, as the ongoing pandemic has receded from the spike caused by the omicron variant, the country had more covid-19 deaths since Valentine’s Day than during the entire 2017-2018 flu season. More people have been hospitalized in the past two months than during that same 2017-2018 period.

And that was a particularly bad flu season.

Bear in mind, we’re comparing confirmed coronavirus data with estimated flu data. In other words, we’re comparing the total number of flu cases and hospitalizations the CDC thinks probably occurred with the covid-19 hospitalizations that were confirmed with lab tests. The CDC recorded only about 30,000 confirmed flu hospitalizations during the 2017-2018 season — or fewer than the number of confirmed covid-19 hospitalizations the country saw in the past week.

We can compare the two measures directly. You can see the seasonal spikes in flu hospitalizations below — and how the 2017-2018 season stands out.

Here are those same numbers, with the number of covid-19 hospitalizations added. Those little orange blips at the bottom of the graph are the same flu spikes seen above.

What’s critically important to recognize here is that while the coronavirus cases have risen and fallen in waves, the baseline below which the number hasn’t fallen since these data were first collected (in the summer of 2020) is well above the spikes seen in past flu seasons.

Another measure of the toll of flu seasons is in deaths. Each year, there’s a certain level of death expected from influenza and pneumonia that rises and falls with the seasons. In bad flu seasons, like the 2017-2018 one, the level of deaths from flu and pneumonia surges well above that expectation.

But then we include deaths from covid-19.

Again, the toll is not just well above the expected level, but it has been above that level consistently for two years. In the 2017-2018 flu season, just over 133,000 deaths from flu and pneumonia were recorded. That’s fewer deaths than we’ve seen in the past two months from flu, pneumonia and covid-19.

Not all of those deaths occur in hospitals, but it’s safe to assume that most do. In other words, the strain isn’t just on hospitals’ ability to handle incoming patients but the toll of then losing them — particularly when many of those patients could have avoided serious complications by getting vaccinated. Layer on top misinformation, like that ivermectin wasn’t useless in preventing severe illness, and the strain on health-care providers only increases.

Things are better than they were two months ago. That does not mean things are necessarily good. With a new, more contagious version of the omicron variant making up a growing portion of cases in the country, there’s also no guarantee that things will continue to get better.