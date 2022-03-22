While those concerns are “a factor in the planning,” the official said on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about internal deliberations, “we’re not going to let a bureaucratic concern stand in the way of getting the Ukrainians what they need.”

That’s just one of the many ways the specter of wars in Afghanistan — from the 1979 Soviet invasion that played a big role in the collapse of the U.S.S.R., to the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal after two decades of fighting — shapes Biden’s approach to Ukraine.

Back then, the landmark 1986 decision to give Afghanistan’s mujahideen Stinger missiles to take out Soviet helicopters came with some angst about the possibility of those easy-to-use weapons finding their way into the hands of people who might be inclined to target U.S. warplanes or, worse, commercial airliners.

From arming the Ukrainians to forging new unity and purpose at NATO, many of Biden’s policies have roots in decades of American and Russian policy in Afghanistan, where neither nuclear-armed superpower was able to impose its will on a tiny but tenacious local population.

Here are some of the ways Afghanistan echoes in Ukraine.

Biden’s doing in Ukraine what he wanted to do years ago. Same with Afghanistan.

Tucked away in my colleagues Ellen Nakashima and Ashley Parker’s superb look at how the 2014 Russian invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region has influenced the president’s response today are these paragraphs:

“In some ways, Biden’s decision-making on Ukraine is reminiscent of his handling of the Afghanistan conflict earlier in his presidency. As vice president, Biden passionately advocated withdrawing U.S. troops from the so-called forever war, but he was overruled by [President Barack] Obama and his team. Biden then campaigned for president on a promise to bring those troops home, and he did so during his first year in office.”

Exactly right. In 2014, Biden advocated for a more hawkish approach. In 2009, he had gone so far as to fax a memo to Obama in longhand arguing for withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Arming the locals was key to U.S. strategy in Afghanistan

There’s some debate about the roles Stinger missiles played in forcing a Soviet defeat in Afghanistan. There’s much less argument about the way they proved lethal to Soviet helicopter gunships that had given Moscow a deadly battlefield advantage.

The White House has struggled in recent days to explain why it categorizes some weapons as “offensive,” with the potential to inflame an escalation from Russia, and others as “defensive,” and therefore okay to give Ukraine without worrying about Moscow targeting NATO or U.S., assets.

It has not, however, had to justify to Congress why it’s providing arms being used to kill Russians. That could be due to the Cold War precedent of arming proxies.

NATO has renewed purpose and unity

When the Soviet Union collapsed, NATO seemed to grope for a new purpose. It got involved in the Balkans wars on humanitarian grounds. But it struggled to redefine its mission — until 9/11. The terrorist attacks on the United States remain the first and only time the alliance has invoked Article 5, the principle that an attack on one NATO partner is an attack on all.

In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, NATO has once again found unity of purpose, closing ranks behind arming Ukrainians, while its European members boost defense spending and America sends more troops to the alliance’s eastern flank in places like Poland.

Biden’s famous empathy faces a challenge

It’s rare to read a Biden profile that doesn’t play up his empathy, his ability to identify with the jobless, or those who’ve lost a loved one to cancer, as he lost his son Beau.

But that compassion — like domestic politics which, in a famous aphorism, stops at the water’s edge — seems to have geographic limitations.

Biden’s no-regrets withdrawal last year was less of a shock if you tracked a contentious February 2020 interview with CBS. In that exchange, the future president bluntly declared he would have “zero responsibility” for the fate of Afghan women and girls after U.S. forces left.

It’s not that the president is oblivious to Ukrainian suffering — after all, he has rallied NATO and allies in European and Asia, who have shown surprising unity, and given Ukrainians weapons to kill Russians.

But he has drawn sharp lines: No NATO forces on Ukrainian soil or patrolling its skies. And that feels like a throwback to that CBS interview, in which he declared his responsibility “to protect America’s national self-interest and not put our women and men in harm's way to try to solve every single problem in the world by use of force.” A lesson of Iraq and, later, Afghanistan.

You know who remembers Afghanistan? Putin.

Ultimately, the person who probably most feels the similarities between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.S.R.’s invasion of Afghanistan is Putin. The earlier war exhausted the Soviet appetite for empire and the 1989 withdrawal barely preceded the Communist giant’s collapse.

It’s far too soon to say what the 2022 war will accomplish for Moscow. But you can hear the echoes.

