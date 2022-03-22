— Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), remarks during confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be Supreme Court justice, March 21

Arabella Advisors has become an all-purpose villain for Republicans — a “dark money” group that pushes liberal causes, though that’s not exactly how they operate. But Graham’s accusations here — that Arabella threatened lawmakers with primary challenges — are pretty off base and lack much foundation.

Let’s take a look.

The Facts

Since the Supreme Court in its 2010 Citizens United case allowed corporations — including nonprofits that do not disclose their donors — to spend unlimited sums on campaigns, tens of millions of dollars have been spent trying to influence the course of judicial nominations.

The nonprofits taking advantage of the Citizens United ruling are required to spend a majority of their money on activity that doesn’t relate to elections. Since judicial nominations aren’t directly related to elections, the groups are able to spend freely — without having it count as electoral activity.

Democrats had fiercely opposed the Citizens United ruling and at first decried dark money. But then they embraced it for fear of being outgunned. A liberal group called Demand Justice, run by former aides to Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama, jumped into the fight over Brett M. Kavanaugh. Then in the 2020 election, the 15 most active dark money groups associated with Democrats actually raised more money than the 15 most politically active groups aligned with Republicans, according a New York Times analysis.

So what does this have to do with Arabella? Demand Justice was tangentially connected to Arabella, but not since last May.

Arabella Advisors essentially provides back-office support, compliance assistance and grant processing to liberal philanthropic and nonprofit groups, including groups incorporated so they can received donations from undisclosed donors. The for-profit Arabella collected management fees worth nearly $50 million from groups that spent nearly $1.2 billion in 2020.

As for Soros, Graham’s reference is misplaced. The Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros, has provided grants to some Arabella clients, but that is not something solicited by Arabella. OSF also discloses on its website whom it donates to — which is how the donations are known — so that’s not especially “dark.”

Eric Kessler (no relationship to the Fact Checker) is founder and senior managing director of Arabella and also is listed in filings with the Internal Revenue Service as board chair (until mid-2021) of the Sixteen Thirty Fund. Until recently, Sixteen Thirty, which raised $144 million in 2019, included Demand Justice as one of the dozens of organizations it funded.

But Demand Justice was spun off and became independent in 2021, registering as its own 501(c)(4) nonprofit. According to D.C. corporate records, that happened on May 5 — almost nine months before Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement.

Some liberal and labor groups definitely indicated discomfort with the possibility that Judge J. Michelle Childs, one of President Biden’s Supreme Court finalists, would be nominated. She was backed by a close Biden ally, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). But she had represented corporations in labor and discrimination cases. That alarmed, among others, people associated with Communications Workers of America, the Association of Flight Attendants and Our Revolution, a campaign organization founded six years ago by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Demand Justice created a “shortlist” of 43 potential Supreme Court picks; Jackson was on it and Childs was not. The group also ran an ad campaign in 2021 urging Breyer to retire, shortly before it was spun off from the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Kevin Bishop, a Graham spokesman, sent us five articles as evidence for the senator’s comment. Four merely detailed the liberal and labor concern about Childs and none mentioned Demand Justice. Separately, we found one article that mentioned a letter signed by Demand Justice and 11 other liberal groups, urging the president “to build on your commitment to professional diversity by appointing someone with civil rights or public defense experience to the Supreme Court.” Of Biden’s three finalists — the other was California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger — only Jackson would have met that criterion.

Yet we found no reporting that claimed Demand Justice supported an anti-Childs campaign — let alone one that threatened primary challenges of lawmakers who backed her.

Bishop also sent a fifth article, which appeared on the news site associated with the Heritage Foundation. This article noted Arabella “ties,” such as the fact that a former Demand Justice lawyer now worked in the Biden White House on judicial appointments. But the article also offered no support for Graham’s claim.

Steve Sampson, Arabella Advisors spokesman, told the Fact Checker in an email: “As we have said previously, Arabella Advisors is a business. We have had no involvement in Judge Brown’s Supreme Court nomination. We have not had any contact with the White House or the Senate Judiciary Committee about her nomination or the confirmation process, and we have had no involvement with electoral activity as Sen. Graham suggested this morning.”

“Judging by the aggressive nature of the opposition to Judge Childs from far left groups which we’ve documented, it’s definitely implied that any Democratic senator who were to back her would have paid a price at the ballot box,” Bishop said. “Judge Childs would have gotten strong bipartisan support in the Senate. She also had the strong support of the #3 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Instead her candidacy was undermined by the far left of the Democratic Party.”

The Pinocchio Test

“Definitely implied” is not quite the same thing as a “basically said” threat that a primary opponent would emerge. Moreover, no evidence was provided by Graham’s staff that shows Arabella was behind these attacks. Arabella, as far as we can tell, is a back-office processor — not a fighter in the Supreme Court battles. Demand Justice at one point was associated with an Arabella client, but not any longer — and even then the connection is pretty fuzzy.

Graham may be upset that the Childs nomination was opposed by some liberal and labor groups, but he should not be so quick to level such accusations without proof. He earns Four Pinocchios.

Four Pinocchios

