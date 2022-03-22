Black women are often killed in private, not public, spaces

Black women’s deaths are less likely to spark critical reflection and political mobilization than those of White women or Black men. Since Ida B. Wells published a photo of the lynching of Ray Porter in her 1893 pamphlet “Lynch Law,” visual depictions of Black death have enabled Black Americans to insist that the dominant public discuss the problem of disproportionate Black death. Words have never been enough.

As Ritchie explains, this pattern of invisibility contrasts with that of police violence against Black men, which is recorded during such phenomena as stop and frisk, public use of excess force or bystander-recorded shootings.

Police violence can be understood as a continuation of intimate partner violence

Further, Black women are often hurt and killed by police when they turn to them for help after having been physically or sexually assaulted by men — making their deaths a continuation of intimate partner violence. African American Studies professor and abolitionist activist Beth Richie and members of INCITE!, an organization that works to end violence against women of color, have broadened academic conceptions of what gender-based violence looks like. They argue that it includes police violence against women and the violence women experience in jails, prisons, welfare offices and immigration detention facilities. In other words, police violence against Black and other women of color can itself be gender-based violence.

Police violence as an extension of intimate partner violence can also take place when women are assaulted or punished for being associated with men in the drug trade. When police assault Black women, it’s often because drug enforcement actions overlap with Black women’s intimate relations. For instance, the no-knock warrant Louisville police used to break into Taylor’s apartment was issued because of her association with her ex-partner, who was allegedly involved in the drug trade; the police assumed her guilty by association. It should be noted that no-knock warrants are an extension of the U.S. history of brutal and often deadly regulation of Black intimate and family life.

But the problems women confront at the intersection of drug enforcement and intimate partner violence do not end there. Legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw points out that mainstream anti-violence organizations have no interest in the intimate partner violence and coercion that often brings women into the drug trade. Similarly, the police and the courts often ignore that background.

Moving from privacy to publicity

Black women killed by police generally receive less media attention than Black men, given the private circumstances of their deaths. Generally, when Black women’s police killings do receive national media attention, it’s because those deaths are proximate to those of Black men. Either they were killed within days or weeks of Black men; are killed by the same police departments as high-profile cases involving Black men; or their cases came to light during a news cycle dominated by discussions of police violence against Black men, as was true for Taylor.

So how can the United States confront the problem of violence against Taylor and other Black women — disproportionately harmed and killed by police and intimate partners — when there are often no pictures, videos or witnesses? There can be no justice without the ability to comprehend the full scope of and critically discuss the problem. Those who wish to see justice may want to amplify the stories of those who have endured or know of such violence and the work of organizations such as Survived and Punished, #SayHerName and Incite. In doing so, they can help offset the disbelief that often greets women’s testimony of violence — and overcome the lack of visual evidence.