The second day of her historic confirmation proceedings — President Biden chose the 51-year-old Jackson to be the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court — alternated between celebratory bouquets from Democratic senators and suggestions from Republicans that she was soft on crime and focused on leftist theories of racial recrimination.

There was a particularly tense encounter with her former Harvard Law School classmate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who questioned her about the teaching of critical race theory — an intellectual movement that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism, which has become a political flash point — at the politically liberal private school one of her children attends and where Jackson sits on the board.

“Senator, those ideas, they don’t come up in my work as a judge, which, respectfully, is what I’m here to discuss,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s replacement of retiring 83-year-old Justice Stephen G. Breyer would mean a new member of the court’s liberal bloc who could serve for decades. But it would not alter the court’s 6 to 3 supermajority of conservatives, and there were fewer attempts than in the past by senators to pin down the nominee on a commitment to Supreme Court precedent or how she would rule on the hot-button issues the court confronts.

She declined to describe her judicial philosophy or even acknowledge she had one. Instead, she described a “methodology” she uses to ensure she remains impartial. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) asked Jackson which Supreme Court justice she has most emulated in her approach to the law.

“I must admit that I don’t really have a justice that I’ve molded myself after,” said Jackson, who served as a law clerk to Breyer, the man she would succeed.

Biden watched part of the hearing and was struck by Jackson’s “grace and dignity,” a spokesman said.

Biden said Jackson demonstrated “respect for the intent of lawmakers and the text of the law,” said deputy White House press secretary Chris Meagher. “He appreciated Judge Jackson’s commitment to stay in the lane of judges prescribed by the Constitution and her highlighting the importance of precedent. He was also struck by how she swiftly dismantled conspiracy theories put forward in bad faith.”

If Senate Democrats stick together, Jackson could be confirmed without any Republican support in the evenly divided Senate, with Vice President Harris casting a deciding vote. But the White House is hoping for at least a handful of senators from the other side of the aisle.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) voted for President Barack Obama’s nominations of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, and last year supported Jackson’s elevation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. But he started the day with a list of grievances about how Republican nominees have been treated, and irritated that some liberal groups had warned Biden against nominating Judge J. Michelle Childs from his home state.

He pressed Jackson on her faith — she is a nondenominational Christian Protestant, she said. When he asked where she would place herself on a 1 to 10 index of devoutness, she declined to answer. His point, he said, was to protest how he said committee Democrats had treated Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic nominated by President Donald Trump.

Sympathetic Democratic senators warned Jackson of what Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) called “trial by ordeal.” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told Jackson after Graham’s questioning: “As you can see, this is a bit of a tough place.”

Democrats gave Jackson the first crack to respond to accusations from Republicans that her background as a federal public defender means she has been “soft on crime” or that her sentencing decisions as a trial court judge had been too lenient in child pornography cases.

Durbin asked what was going through Jackson’s mind on Monday, as her two daughters sat behind her in the hearing room, as she listened to allegations that she had endangered children with her judicial decisions.

“As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking nothing could be further from the truth,” Jackson said.

Jackson spoke at length about her personal understanding of the devastating impact of child pornography on the victims of the crime she described as “sickening and egregious.”

“I understand how significant, how damaging, how horrible this crime is,” she said.

In sentencing defendant’s convicted of possession, Jackson has had to review and read about the graphic, disturbing images and said she makes sure defendants understand the long-lasting harm from the child’s perspective.

“I tell them about the victim statements that have come into me as a judge,” she said. “I tell them about the adults who were former child sex abuse victims who tell me that they will never have a normal adult relationship because of this abuse.”

She told senators the child pornography cases are some of the toughest she’s handled and that the penalties she has imposed, in addition to prison time, are significant, including decades of supervision and restrictions on computer use.

Jackson repeatedly returned to her family connections to law enforcement. She told lawmakers she cares deeply about public safety and knows firsthand “what it’s like to have loved ones who go off to protect and to serve and the fear of not knowing whether or not they’re going to come home again because of crime in the community.”

Her brother was a police detective in Baltimore and two uncles were police officers in Miami, including one who became the chief of police. She recalled family dinners at her grandmother’s house with her uncles who arrived in uniform, carrying their weapons and storing them safely above a tall cabinet.

“Crime and the effects on the community and the need for law enforcement,” she said, “those are no abstract concepts or political slogans to me.”

Still, Republican senators were tough in their questioning. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) asked about her appellate defense of terrorism suspects held at Guantánamo Bay, and whether her legal defense could have resulted in the release of enemy combatants intent on harming the United States. And he questioned the zeal of her legal filings.

“You’ve been gracious and charming,” Cornyn said. “Why in the world would you call Secretary of Defense [Donald H.] Rumsfeld and George W. Bush war criminals in a legal filing? It seems so out of character for you.”

Jackson appeared taken aback, and said she didn’t remember doing that.

Durbin said later that Cornyn was referring to Jackson’s work on behalf of four detainees, including Khi Ali Gul, who was captured by Afghan forces in 2002.

In a 2005 court filing, Jackson challenged Gul’s detention and said he was confined to his cell for at least 23 hours a day and experiencing “severe mental suffering.” She did not refer to Bush and Rumsfeld as “war criminals,” but wrote that “conspiring to bring about torture and other inhumane treatment” of Gul “constitute war crimes and/or crimes against humanity” in violation of federal and international law.

In response to Cornyn’s questions, a White House official said at the time of Jackson’s court filings there were bipartisan concerns that the administration was violating the Geneva Conventions and noted that Jackson was obligated to defend clients assigned to her as a public defender.

Jackson seemed irritated by Cruz’s questioning. He questioned her sentencing in cases involving those who possessed child pornography, and said she took each opportunity to impose a sentence less than what prosecutors had asked for. Independent groups and some conservatives have criticized the line of questioning, saying Jackson’s actions were in the mainstream of sentences imposed by other federal district judges.

“Today’s testimony and Judge Jackson’s endorsements by leading conservative jurists and some of the biggest law enforcement organizations in our country made clear she is indeed in Justice Breyer’s mold,” Meagher said.

Cruz also brought books and props to question Jackson about the curriculum of Georgetown Day School, the liberal private school where she serves as a member of the board. The school is “overflowing with critical race theory,” he said.

Jackson explained the history of the school, founded by three White Jewish families and three Black families, at a time when public schools in D.C. were still segregated and its ongoing commitment to equality and ensuring that “every child is treated as having inherent worth and none are discriminated against because of race.” As a member of the board, Jackson said she does not control the curriculum.

Cruz pulled out a stack of books he said are assigned or recommended and displayed a poster board with excerpts from the children’s picture book “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi.

“Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that the babies are racist?” he asked.

“Senator,” Jackson said, before pausing and taking a deep breath. “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist or as though they are not valued or though they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors. I don’t believe in any of that.”

On issues more typical to a Supreme Court confirmation, Jackson said that the guarantee of abortion rights the Supreme Court found in Roe v. Wade and reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey was “settled law.” But other nominees have said that as well, and the court is now considering a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. That would violate the court’s precedent that bans before fetal viability place an undue burden on abortion rights.

She declined to be specific on other issues as well, saying only that it is settled that the Supreme Court has established an individual right to gun ownership under the Second Amendment and that it has found the right to vote as fundamental. She would not elaborate on how she might decide whether a right is fundamental.

Jackson declined to label her approach, saying she employs a number of tools to interpret the law, depending on the case. Having served as a district court judge and listened directly to the parties’ arguments, she said is “a part of the judging responsibility that isn’t really captured by something like originalism or living Constitution.”

“I believe that the Constitution is fixed in its meaning. I believe that it’s appropriate to look at the original intent of original public meaning of the words,” she said, while adding that there are times when looking at the words is not enough to “tell you what they actually mean.”