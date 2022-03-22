The suggestion that Jackson had gone easy on sex offenders was leveled most vociferously Tuesday by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). It is not clear how many other Republicans in coming days will be eager to join his line of attack, which the White House suggested was intended to resonate with QAnon conspiracy theorists and which other Jackson supporters have suggested carry racial undertones.

Jackson did not wait for Hawley’s comments to offer an impassioned response. Asked by Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) what she thought when she initially heard the allegations, the judge said that as a “mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth.”

She spoke of the graphic images that a judge would have to consider when meting out a punishment and of the emotional toll that abuse victims suffer for decades. Jackson told senators that at every sentencing involving child pornography, she details to the offender the horrific repercussions of their act that can linger.

“And then I impose a significant sentence and all of the additional restraints that are available in the law. These people are looking at 20, 30, 40 years of supervision. They can’t use their computers in a normal way for decades,” Jackson told the committee. “I am imposing all of those constraints because I understand how significant, how damaging, how horrible this crime is.”

Jackson also told senators that the law does not direct judges to rely solely on the federal sentencing guidelines nor to impose the maximum penalty possible, but orders them to devise a sentence that is “sufficient but not greater than necessary to promote the purposes of punishment.”

Still, the leniency assertions from conservative senators have added an explosive element to Jackson’s bid to succeed her mentor, retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer, although there was no indication Tuesday that the accusations would derail her chances.

Hawley spoke in highly personal terms in grilling Jackson on her thinking about child-pornography offenders. “I’ve got a 9-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 16-month-old at home,” he told Jackson. “And I live in fear that they will be exposed to, let alone exploited, in this kind of material.”

White House officials tied Hawley to QAnon, an extremist ideology that the FBI has deemed a domestic terrorism threat. Its followers believe that some politicians and celebrities belong to an international cabal of pedophiles. QAnon’s ideas have been widely debunked, but they carry weight with some Republican voters.

“Hawley’s embarrassing, QAnon-signaling smear has been fact checked by” several news organizations, White House spokesman Andrew Bates tweeted as Hawley began his questioning Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, another White House official, Chris Meagher, said that President Biden, watching Jackson’s hearings, had been “struck by how swiftly she dismantled conspiracy theories put forward in bad faith.”

Asked to respond to the White House, Hawley called the comment from Bates “juvenile.”

“I just say as a father of three, I would hope that the White House and the president of the United States would take child pornography seriously, and with those kind of juvenile dismissals, it just makes me wonder if they care about it at all,” Hawley said. “I mean, is child pornography not a serious issue? Is that what he is saying?”

The hearing yielded an extraordinary back-and-forth when Hawley, a hard-hitting conservative, openly accused the judge of going easy on sex offenders and said bluntly that he was questioning her judgment.

During his line of questioning, Hawley — one of several Republicans on the committee who are viewed as having presidential ambitions — focused primarily on the 2013 case of Wesley Hawkins to challenge Jackson’s judgment in sentencing child-pornography defendants.

In June of that year, authorities had seized a laptop containing more than a dozen videos depicting graphic imagery of several young victims from Hawkins’s home. Hawkins agreed to a plea deal.

Under federal guidelines, the recent high school graduate faced 97 to 121 months in prison. Prosecutors, however, sought a fraction of that — 24 months. Jackson sentenced the 19-year-old to three months, followed by 73 months of supervised release.

She also recommended that Hawkins be placed in a minimum-security prison because of his age, because of “this Court’s finding that he is particularly vulnerable to abuse while incarcerated,” and to keep him close to his family.

“I am questioning your discretion, your judgment,” Hawley said.

Jackson, at times appearing impatient, repeatedly said that she remembered that case to be “unusual”; that it was up to judges to apply discretion to each case based on the circumstances; and that her record showed that her sentencing decisions were consistent with what the law recommended, and with other judges across the country.

A handful of other Republicans, including Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Mike Lee (Utah), have similarly questioned Jackson on how she handled sentencing of these sex crimes. But senior GOP senators on the committee — including Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the top Republican — have avoided it entirely, although they could raise it in subsequent rounds of questioning.

Later in the evening, Republicans sharply criticized Democrats after Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) discussed probation recommendations for the child-pornography cases referenced by Hawley — material typically not broadly available to the public that GOP senators and aides say they didn’t have access to before the hearing. A spokeswoman for Durbin said the committee earlier Tuesday requested the nonconfidential information from the White House and “shared shortly thereafter with every Committee Democrat and Republican.”

Some influential senators outside the Judiciary Committee indicated this week that the focus on Jackson’s sentencing would ultimately not matter much in their decision-making process.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) appeared unmoved by the allegations from some of his conservative colleagues, whose comments have sometimes glossed over particular context, like the fact that in some of the cases it was prosecutors who initially recommended sentences lower than the sentencing guidelines.

“It struck me that it was off course, meaning the attacks were off course that came from some,” Romney said in a brief interview on Tuesday. “And there is no ‘there’ there.”

Romney, who has yet to meet with Jackson, said her judicial philosophy will probably be the most important factor as he weighs whether to confirm her.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has sunk other Biden nominees but has voiced no concerns about Jackson, was dismissive of the material that Hawley and some other Republicans raised.

“It’s Hawley, right?” Manchin said to reporters. “Take that for what it’s worth.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), one of three Republican senators who voted to confirm Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last year, said that if there is a “trend” in the nominee’s sentencing of certain defendants, then it was worthy of scrutiny. But Murkowski stressed that she hasn’t watched the hearings and that she wanted to see how Jackson responded.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who also supported Jackson last time around, said she is still reviewing the Supreme Court nomination. “Obviously I will review carefully,” Collins said. “I always look at the hearing and then make a decision.”

The White House would very much like a handful of Republican senators to support Jackson’s confirmation, to give it at least a slightly bipartisan cast. The third Republican who supported Jackson’s elevation to the appeals court, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), appears unlikely to back her for the Supreme Court.

In helping Jackson illustrate her approach, Durbin cited a case the judge handled in 2019, during which she detailed to the defendant how his actions had “torn apart” the victims and their families.

In that case, Jackson sentenced a D.C. man to 29 years and six months for taking videos of the daughters of a woman he was romantically involved with and sexually assaulting them.

Federal prosecutors strongly urged Jackson to follow federal sentencing guidelines and commit Charles Hillie to 45 years in prison for that crime, with 30 years of the sentence stemming from child-pornography guidelines for hiding cameras in the house to watch the girls undress. Hillie’s attorney, Joanne Slaight, pressed Jackson, arguing the guidelines were outrageous and inconsistent with those for violent crimes.

Jackson overruled many objections lodged by Hillie’s attorney and split the difference, sentencing the 35-year-old to 30 years in prison, minus six months already served during trial.

“What I care about most at this moment is the impact of this reprehensible behavior on the lives of the victims, who were children at the time,” Jackson said at sentencing. “From the testimony that was presented, it was crystal clear to this court that their lives will never be the same as a result of your offenses.”

On Tuesday, Durbin told Jackson, “The notion that you look at this casually or with leniency, as the senator said, your record belies that.”

Some of the counts related to child pornography were vacated on appeal, and Hillie is now eligible for release from prison in 2040.

Democrats also emphasized data that they said showed Jackson’s sentencing was not out of the ordinary. Durbin, for example, said that in 2019 less than 30 percent of non-production child-porn offenders — that is, those who were not involved in producing the material but may have distributed or collected it — received a sentence that was within the range of the federal guidelines.