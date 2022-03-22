During an opening statement Monday, Jackson, who has been a federal judge for nine years, promised she would be an independent jurist who will decide cases “without fear or favor.” If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history.
Here’s what to know
What is the ‘Ginsburg rule’? One way Jackson could avoid a direct answer in the hearing.Return to menu
During today’s hearing, senators could ask if Jackson will recuse herself from an affirmative action case coming before the court about Harvard University. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear what could be a landmark case this fall questioning the affirmative action policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Republicans argue that because Jackson went to Harvard and for the past six years has served on a governing board for the school, she should sit out what could be the first consequential case of her tenure. (Jackson is far from the only Harvard connection on the court.)
Jackson has an easy out here, and it’s one many nominees have taken before: She can say that because the case is coming before the court, she can’t say how she’d rule now — including whether she’d recuse herself — because it wouldn’t be fair to the litigants.
That’s called the ‘Ginsburg rule’ after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said at her confirmation hearing: “[A] judge sworn to decide impartially can offer no forecasts, no hints …” (Though in that same hearing, Ginsburg was quite forthcoming about her opinions on issue like abortion and affirmative action and gender discrimination.)
Biden to head to Europe midway through Jackson hearingsReturn to menu
Biden plans to leave Washington midway through the Jackson confirmation hearings for a planned trip to Belgium and Poland, part of an effort to shore up the Western alliance as the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches the one-month mark.
Biden is to depart Joint Base Andrews for Belgium on Wednesday morning as senators engage in a second round of questioning of his Supreme Court nominee.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that Biden’s schedule has made it difficult for him to tune in to the hearings in real time.
“It was hard to plan his schedule around this, so what he asked is that he be provided updates from his team and aides as the hearings progress,” Psaki said. “I’m sure he’ll be able to watch replays of it.”
Psaki also said that Biden had called Jackson on Sunday night to wish her good luck in the hearings.
GOP questioning likely to touch on representing detainees at Guantánamo Bay, sentencing of child-pornography convictsReturn to menu
Republican senators signaled Monday that their questioning of Jackson on Tuesday will focus on a panoply of issues involving Jackson’s judicial philosophy and her record in her previous government positions, such as her service on the U.S. Sentencing Commission during the Obama administration.
Several GOP senators have indicated they want to press Jackson on her representation of detainees at Guantánamo Bay, as both a public defender and in private practice.
Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, noted that GOP senators have faced accusations that they have “cherry-picked” parts of Jackson’s sentencing record as a judge. In a somewhat ominous warning, he added: “Don’t worry. We’re going to talk about the other ones, too.”
Other GOP senators weren’t as coy.
Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) carried out his highly advertised plan to question Jackson on what he has cast as her lenient record regarding sentencing child-pornography convicts — despite endorsements of Jackson from law enforcement groups such as the Fraternal Order of Police.
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) encouraged Hawley to keep pressing on Jackson’s work as a district court judge, even as Hawley’s misleading attacks on Jackson’s record in child-pornography cases has been heavily criticized by fact-checkers and even some conservatives.
Also likely to come up: Jackson’s decision in a separation-of-powers case during the Trump era and whether it suggests partisanship on her part.
In 2019, Congress was battling with Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn about whether he should testify before the House Judiciary Committee. The case came before Jackson, who soundly rejected McGahn’s arguments that he had immunity from testifying.
In a lengthy opinion, she wrote this well-known line: “The primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings.”
Amber Phillips contributed to this report.
Perspective: History unfolds with glory, insults, comfort and patienceReturn to menu
As Judge Jackson made her way through the marble-floored hallway, into the wood-paneled room in the Hart Senate Office Building and toward her seat at the witness table on the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, she was surrounded by a cadre of White men.
They were there as professional guides, as antagonistic foils and, in the case of her husband, for personal support. They were a quick visual reminder of just how much the halls of power and the top rungs of success remain a place that they dominate.
For more than 200 years, White men have ruled the Supreme Court. Of the 115 justices, 108 have been White men. This is the history that Jackson is helping to topple as the first Black woman nominated to serve as an associate justice.
Fact Checker: Graham’s false claim that Arabella Advisors targeted Judge ChildsReturn to menu
“This Arabella group is funded by Soros and some other liberal billionaire … but they basically said, ‘If you pick Childs you may have a primary opponent.’ The AFL-CIO said Judge Childs was a union buster. The attacks from the left against Judge Childs was really pretty vicious, to be honest with you.”
— Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), remarks during confirmation hearing of Jackson to be Supreme Court justice, March 21
Arabella Advisors has become an all-purpose villain for Republicans — a “dark money” group that pushes liberal causes, although that’s not exactly how it operates. But Graham’s accusations here — that Arabella threatened lawmakers with primary challenges — are pretty off base and lack much foundation.
Analysis: Ted Cruz told Jackson that Bushrod Washington was not ‘controversial.’ He was an enslaver.Return to menu
Jackson’s confirmation hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee began Monday, though the public hardly heard from her, as senators from both sides of the aisle used their time to make partisan speeches, vaguely addressing Jackson instead of asking her questions.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) began his speech with an attempt to give Jackson, who if confirmed would be the first Black woman on the court, a history lesson.
“Supreme Court confirmations weren’t always controversial,” Cruz said. “In fact, Bushrod Washington, when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1798, was confirmed the very next day.”
Analysis: 4 takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearingReturn to menu
Jackson’s confirmation hearings began Monday, with a day devoted to opening statements.
While most of the grilling is still to come, those statements set the stage for what kind of confirmation process we will see moving forward.
Below, a few takeaways.