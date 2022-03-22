Republican senators signaled Monday that their questioning of Jackson on Tuesday will focus on a panoply of issues involving Jackson’s judicial philosophy and her record in her previous government positions, such as her service on the U.S. Sentencing Commission during the Obama administration.

Several GOP senators have indicated they want to press Jackson on her representation of detainees at Guantánamo Bay, as both a public defender and in private practice.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, noted that GOP senators have faced accusations that they have “cherry-picked” parts of Jackson’s sentencing record as a judge. In a somewhat ominous warning, he added: “Don’t worry. We’re going to talk about the other ones, too.”

Other GOP senators weren’t as coy.

Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) carried out his highly advertised plan to question Jackson on what he has cast as her lenient record regarding sentencing child-pornography convicts — despite endorsements of Jackson from law enforcement groups such as the Fraternal Order of Police.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) encouraged Hawley to keep pressing on Jackson’s work as a district court judge, even as Hawley’s misleading attacks on Jackson’s record in child-pornography cases has been heavily criticized by fact-checkers and even some conservatives.

Also likely to come up: Jackson’s decision in a separation-of-powers case during the Trump era and whether it suggests partisanship on her part.

In 2019, Congress was battling with Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn about whether he should testify before the House Judiciary Committee. The case came before Jackson, who soundly rejected McGahn’s arguments that he had immunity from testifying.

In a lengthy opinion, she wrote this well-known line: “The primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings.”