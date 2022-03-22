Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will face a first round of questioning Tuesday from the Senate Judiciary Committee during the second day of her confirmation hearings. While Democrats have lauded President Biden’s historic nominee, Republicans have signaled they will probe Jackson’s judicial philosophy and her record as a public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

During an opening statement Monday, Jackson, who has been a federal judge for nine years, promised she would be an independent jurist who will decide cases “without fear or favor.” If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history.

Here’s what to know

  • Senators will get a second opportunity to question Jackson on Wednesday. Thursday will feature testimony from outside witnesses.
  • Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) has set a goal of confirming Jackson before the Easter recess, which is scheduled to begin April 8.
  • Jackson is widely expected to be confirmed, as no Democratic senator so far has signaled any concern about supporting her nomination and only a simple majority of the 50-50 Senate is needed for confirmation, with Vice President Harris empowered to break ties.
  • Jackson, 51, has been nominated by Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Breyer, 83, the high court’s oldest justice, has been a reliable liberal vote.
  • Starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, The Washington Post will present a “Special Report with Libby Casey” featuring reporting and analysis of the confirmation hearings.