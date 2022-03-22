Psaki’s announcement came as reporters in the White House briefing were awaiting her arrival at the podium, with audible gasps as reporters read her tweets.

On Twitter, Psaki said that she had two “socially-distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday, and that Biden was not considered a close contact as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Biden tested negative Tuesday for the coronavirus, Psaki added.

“I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency,” she said. “In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

This is the second time that Psaki has tested positive for the coronavirus just before she was supposed to head on a foreign trip with Biden. In October, she cited a family emergency in dropping out of a trip to Italy and Scotland, and later said a member of her household had tested positive for the coronavirus. Days later she tested positive, as well.