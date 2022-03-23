Story continues below advertisement

That changed Wednesday.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) spotlighted Jackson’s 2019 ruling, as a district court judge, halting Trump’s attempt to fast-track deportations of undocumented immigrants. That But her ruling was later overturned by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Graham suggested Jackson’s ruling was unthinkable. He noted that she had ruled Trump’s Department of Homeland Security didn’t have the authority, but the appeals court later said, “There could hardly be a more definitive expression of congressional intent to leave the decision … to the Secretary’s independent judgment.”

“So this is an example to me — and you may not agree — where the plain language of the statute was completely wiped out by you,” Graham said. He then charged rather directly: “You reached a conclusion because you disagreed with the Trump administration. … That, to me, is Exhibit A of activism.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite making the charge, Graham quickly sought to move on to another topic without allowing her a response. But she asked for one, and it was granted. Jackson said there were competing statutes and that it wasn’t as cut-and-dried as Graham let on.

Jackson was also asked to address her “presidents are not kings” ruling — but not by Republicans. It fell to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) to bring it up Wednesday morning.

Jackson responded: “Our constitutional scheme — the design of our government — is erected to prevent tyranny.”

2. Fallout from the ‘war criminal’ flap

The proceedings have, thus far, been rather amicable — to the point where Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday morning praised Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) for this.

Story continues below advertisement

But there was still a little squabbling between the two sides, which continued into the afternoon.

To recap, on Tuesday Durbin had objected to a line of questioning from Graham and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), when they asked Jackson about a legal filing for a Guantánamo Bay detainee; Cornyn accused Jackson of having called George W. Bush and former defense secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld “war criminals.” That’s a plausible reading, though the filing is less direct, and such habeas corpus petitions have to name people like Bush and Rumsfeld in their official capacities.

So later in the hearing, Durbin noted that Jackson hadn’t directly called Bush and Rumsfeld “war criminals” — emphasizing that quote.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Cornyn and Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) took exception to this Wednesday morning.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the chairman … [to] denigrate, you attack and you criticize the line of questioning,” Cornyn said. He accused Durbin of “editorializing.”

Durbin response that he was merely engaging in what’s known as “chairman’s time,” and that it’s used by both parties when in the majority. Both Cornyn and Kennedy suggested Durbin had used it in a different way than Republicans had, and that this wasn’t a first offense.

Ultimately, Ossoff proposed that they litigate these things later, given that people were just starting to tune into the hearings that morning, and the hearing moved on. (Durbin soon returned to the point, including reading from explainers like ours.)

Story continues below advertisement

At least for a little while.

3. Some sharp exchanges

Whatever comity existed before, it struggled to hang on as Wednesday progressed. And Jackson herself at times seemed to take exception to the lines of questioning she was being confronted with.

After the exchange about deportation, Graham tried at the end of his 20 minutes to get Jackson to weigh in on the propriety of the Brett M. Kavanaugh hearings. When she declined, Graham kept pressing the point — even going beyond his time. Ultimately, Durbin cut in: “Senator, she’s had nothing to do with Kavanaugh hearings.”

Graham shot back, with a real edge in his tone: “No, but I’m asking her how she may feel about what y’all did.”

Story continues below advertisement

Durbin complained: “You won’t even let her finish her response.”

As the exchange wound down, Graham defiantly asked Jackson again, “What’d you think about the Kavanaugh hearings?” She, again, declined to weigh in.

There were also some sharp exchanges between Jackson and GOP senators.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) asked her about a ruling on the issue of releasing inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, in which she wrote, “The obvious increased risk of harm that the COVID-19 pandemic poses … reasonably suggests that each and every defendant that is currently in the D.C. Department of Corrections custody and thus cannot take individual measures to control their own hygiene and distance themselves from others should be released.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tillis asked her, “Do I read that statement to say that you felt, given the circumstances of the time, they should all be released?”

Jackson responded, “No senator, you don’t read it correctly.” She added, when Tillis pressed further, “Senator, if you read two more sentences down, that is precisely what I focus on.”

In that excerpt, she explained, she had been summarizing the inmate’s case. “What I said in that statement that you read was it would seem as though something like a deadly pandemic rampant in the jails would justify releasing everyone,” she said. “But I go on to say in that very opinion, Congress has indicated that we have to take each case individually. … We can’t just release everybody.”

Indeed, she ruled against releasing that inmate.

At another point, with Graham peppering her with questions about child pornography cases and interruptions, Jackson suggested he wasn’t giving her a chance to respond fully.