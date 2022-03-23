Justices decide for themselves how much health information they will release to the public, and there has been no additional guidance.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. announced at the start of Wednesday’s arguments that “Justice Thomas is unable to be present today” but that the absent justice would participate in deciding the cases he has missed, relying on briefs and transcripts of the hearings. The court heard arguments in five cases this week, and is scheduled to consider four more next week.

Thomas, 73, is the court’s longest-serving member, chosen for the court in 1991 by Republican President George H.W. Bush. He is the oldest member of the court after 83-year-old Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who plans to retire at the end of the term.

The court’s only African American justice, Thomas was nominated to take the seat of Justice Thurgood Marshall, who was the court’s first Black justice.