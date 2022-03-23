So there was Brooks, in the catbird seat. His ferocious advocacy for Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election — leading the pack in announcing that he would oppose the counting of electoral votes, amplifying various false claims about fraud, offering a combative speech from the Ellipse shortly before Trump spoke on Jan. 6 — had earned him Trump’s thumbs-up.

But then something unexpected happened. Brooks didn’t become the presumptive nominee in Republican nominating contest for Alabama’s Senate seat. In fact, he wasn’t even leading; polls show him in third place, as do fundraising totals. The sole engine for Brooks’s candidacy, it seems, is Trump’s endorsement — something he’d earned through his loyalty to the former president.

And something that, as of Wednesday morning, he has now lost.

This is not a surprise. Trumpworld had been telegraphing for a while that Brooks was on shaky ground. The statement released by Trump’s political action committee was just the formalization of that decision.

What’s interesting, though, is the reason offered.

“Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently,” the statement read, “when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you.' … When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who ‘brilliantly’ convinced him to ‘stop talking about the 2020 Election.’ He listened to them.”

This is a largely contrived rationale. This “recent” comment came last August. For reference, at least one poll showed Brooks leading in December, though that was from a pollster closely aligned with Trump. Nor is it as though Trump just uncovered those remarks, either: they came just before Trump spoke at the same rally.

Bear in mind that Brooks had good reason at the time to want to stop talking about the post-2020 effort to keep Trump in power. He was being sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for having contributed to the attack at the Capitol. Only a few weeks prior, Brooks had responded to the suit, claiming among other things that he was simply acting in cooperation with the White House as part of his congressional duties. For Trump, endlessly contesting the election offers little risk: He’s repeatedly escaped accountability and has built a fortune from contributions allowing him to fund lawyers in perpetuity. For Brooks, the impulse to move on was likely personal as much as political.

Again, though, this isn’t new. What is new is that the primary is two months away and Brooks is likely going to lose. If he did so while still carrying Trump’s endorsement, it would undercut Trump’s insistences about his political omnipotence. This is the guy who tried to take credit for defeating an incumbent representative by endorsing his opponent shortly before polls closed, the guy who massages the numbers until he can present a near-perfect 100-and-some-to-one record of endorsing Republicans.

In other words, the threat Brooks posed wasn’t to the 2020 narrative, it was to the narrative about Trump’s power. And that, more than anything, is the narrative Trump’s most worried about.

Let’s stop and ask a question we don’t ask very often: Why is Trump still so focused on the 2020 election results? Why, day in and day out, do Trump and his team keep lifting up ridiculous claims about alleged fraud in various states? He’s not convincing anyone new and those who are already convinced won’t change their minds if he stops. So why do it?

In part, certainly, it’s about vanity. He wants to keep convincing himself over and over that he didn’t actually lose to Joe Biden. But it’s also about casting doubt on election results moving forward, so that, if he runs again or if his allies run, there’s skepticism about any loss built into the system.

Consider his conversation with Fox Business’s Stuart Varney earlier this week. Varney criticized Trump — unusually — suggesting that it would hurt Trump and Republicans if they were still talking about the 2020 results in 2022 and 2024.

Trump’s response? “I actually think it is good for me,” which is certainly suggestive.

He continued: Without uprooting “all of the crooked things” then “you won’t win in 22 and you won’t win in 24,” he continued. Later, he added that “for us to win the election, we have to know how they cheated. Because otherwise, they will cheat again.”

Again, more than 500 days since the 2020 election, there have been precisely zero things identified as ways in which anyone “cheated.” There has been a cavalcade of weird statistical claims and complaints about complex voting systems, but zero examples of systematic fraud of the sort Trump has long alleged. What we’re left with is simply a vague “they cheated” and “they will cheat again” — which is as useful for Trump as the announcement of an investigation into Joe Biden by officials in Ukraine. Just a hint of malfeasance from which to undermine confidence.

It’s working. A Grinnell College National Poll released on Wednesday morning shows that half of Republicans and more than half of those who say they voted for Trump in 2020 have little to no confidence that the results of the 2022 election will accurately reflect the will of the electorate.

But, again: Why does Trump want this lack of confidence? Why is it “good for him”?

Advertisement

Because of power. Because if his base doesn’t believe any election result it doesn’t want to believe, that gives him the space to pressure officials and states to change those outcomes. We saw this effort very directly in the wake of 2020, proposed changes to laws giving states more power to overturn election results. We’ve seen him and his allies trying to plant supporters in elections systems; earlier this month, he endorsed a plan by a member of the Oath Keepers to gain control of the Republican Party at the local level. Throw election results into dispute and have control of or allegiance from those who resolve disputes and you’ve cracked open democratic power.

How do you retain allegiance of those who hold power? Reinforce the perception that you are an essential element of their having power in the first place. Want to pressure secretaries of state to enforce election laws in a way that suits your needs? Convince sitting officials that you can take them out through the power of your endorsement. Want to get legislatures to line up with your desired outcomes? Dangle endorsements — or maybe even a dazzling fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago to stuff political accounts.

This is the risk Brooks posed. Not to the narrative about 2020, though a little bit that. The risk was that people would understand that Trump isn’t always a kingmaker. That there are routes to power that exclude him — and exclude his false claims about the 2020 election. So Brooks gets jettisoned, and as he throws Brooks overboard, Trump explains that the reason was insufficient loyalty to the 2020 fight. That centering the 2020 fight was necessary to victory, which is obviously not true. Trump has always operated on utility, not loyalty, and Brooks had done nothing for the former president lately.