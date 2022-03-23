And then Cotton took the opportunity to do something else: lay out, at length, his personal vision for a perfect Supreme Court justice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m looking for a justice who will make decisions based on the law — not based on their personal experiences or preferences, not on empathy, not on desired political outcomes,” he said, after a long litany summarizing his views.

Advertisement

Senators, of course, do not get to choose their ideal justices. But presidents do.

For a handful of ambitious Republican senators, Jackson’s confirmation hearing this week has served as an high-profile platform to prove their mettle to GOP voters who might someday see their names on a presidential primary ballot.

These Republican senators include Cotton, who recently delivered a major policy address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and has made pains to adopt the toughest possible line on crime and immigration; Ted Cruz (Texas), the former presidential contender who on Tuesday sought to cast Jackson as an adherent of the controversial academic doctrine known as critical race theory; Josh Hawley (Mo.), who upended an otherwise sleepy confirmation by accusing Jackson of being unduly sympathetic to those possessing child pornography; and Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), who made a political appearance in the early-primary state of New Hampshire last week.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Blackburn, among a fusillade of attacks on Jackson, took aim at the nominee’s past service as a federal public defender: “You used your time and talent, not to serve our nation’s veterans or other vulnerable groups, but to provide free legal services to help terrorists get out of Gitmo and go back to the fight,” she said Monday, referring to Jackson’s representation of four Guantánamo Bay detainees nearly 20 years ago.

It’s nothing new for ambitious politicians to use the klieg lights and gavel-to-gavel cable TV coverage of a Supreme Court confirmation hearing to elevate their national profiles.

When Brett M. Kavanaugh was nominated in 2018, three Democratic senators — Cory Booker (N.J.), Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) — sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee dais and jockeyed to score political points just months before launching their presidential campaigns. Harris, in fact, erupted with an objection just moments after the hearing gaveled to order, pressing a partisan document dispute.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Supreme Court confirmation hearings — and judicial nominations in general — have grown to have special resonance for Republicans who have made a priority out of reversing what they see as the judicial branch’s liberal drift over the past 60 years. The importance of the courts in GOP politics escalated to the point that Donald Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees during his 2016 campaign in a bid to woo wavering voters, and, to this day, Trump lists his three successful Supreme Court nominations as one of his top presidential achievements.

This week, several of the Republican senators disclaimed any political motivations. Cruz noted that “every senator has a constitutional obligation to engage in advice and consent,” while Hawley said, “I just worry about doing my job.”

“If I don’t do my job and I go back to home to the people of Missouri, and they say, ‘You sat through that hearing, you didn’t ask any tough questions, you just kind of rubber stamped [the nominee],’ that’s what I worry about,” Hawley said. “I’ve got to be able to explain myself.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But there was a clear correlation between the ambition of the senator and the aggressiveness of their questioning. Cotton, Cruz, Hawley and Blackburn took turns seeking to land tough political blows on Jackson — the kinds of attacks that could color perceptions of a future justice for years to come while burnishing their reputations among GOP voters. The themes of their questioning, meanwhile, also hinted at how each senator is seizing on the issues animating their party’s base and feeling out ways to carve out a political identity around them.

Hawley kicked things off last week with a Twitter thread accusing Jackson of being soft on child pornography — an explosive claim that came after Republican after Republican pledged to conduct a “dignified” confirmation process, contrasting it with the high drama of the Kavanaugh hearings.

Independent fact-checkers, including The Washington Post, found that Hawley’s claims — based on Jackson’s record as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and a trial judge — lacked crucial context and ignored federal judges’ widespread flouting of sentencing guidelines that have not been updated in two decades.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Those critiques did not deter Hawley on Tuesday, nor did the suggestion that his claims obliquely played into the unfounded beliefs of the extremist QAnon ideology, whose adherents believe that prominent Democratic politicians are part of a global satanic cult that is sexually preying on children. A White House spokesman accused him Tuesday of dealing in an “embarrassing, QAnon-signaling smear.”

“I want to try to understand here: Is it your view that society is too hard on sex offenders?” Hawley asked, referring to materials that went back to Jackson’s writings as a law student and peppering his questions with such words as “sadomasochistic” and “prepubescent.”

The questioning made for dramatic tension amid an otherwise rote marathon hearing. Hawley pressed on specific cases, including Jackson’s decision to hand a three-month sentence to a 19-year-old child-porn collector, as the judge struggled at times to explain the balancing act she had to conduct on the bench.

“If you were to look at the greater body of, not only my more than 100 sentences, but also the sentences of other judges in my district and nationwide, you would see a very similar exercise of attempting to do what it is that judges do — attempting to take into account all of the relevant factors and do justice individually in each case,” she said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cotton later picked up where Hawley left off, pressing Jackson on her view on not only child-exploitation sentencing but on a wide range of violent offenses as he sought to connect Jackson to a rising tide of crime and set himself against a recent trend toward leniency in the federal criminal justice system.

“A bunch of elite lawyers — whether they are judges or federal prosecutors or public defenders or law professors — think that sentences for child pornography are too harsh,” Cotton said. “I don’t. And I bet a lot of normal Americans don’t either.”

He went on to question her resentencing of a self-described heroin “kingpin,” whom Jackson initially sentenced to 20 years in prison, only to later cut the sentence pursuant to a petition for compassionate release. Jackson offered a detailed account of the case and the complex circumstances surrounding the sentencing, including Congress’s role in changing the law he had violated.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cotton swatted the explanation aside: “You twisted the law, and you rewrote it so you could cut the sentence of a drug kingpin — that’s what you did, Judge.”

And then there’s Cruz, who not only hammered Jackson on the child-pornography cases, but also sought to tie her to perhaps the leading bugbear of the contemporary right — the threat of critical race theory, a once-obscure academic doctrine that examines how racism is embedded in legal systems and policies that has become a label used by prominent Republicans for a range of targets in American culture.

“Critical race theory frames all of society as a fundamental and intractable battle between the races. It views every conflict as a racial conflict,” Cruz said to Jackson. “Do you think that’s an accurate way of viewing society in the world we live in?”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Senator, I don’t think so,” a bewildered Jackson mustered, “but I’ve never studied critical race theory, and I’ve never used it. It doesn’t come up in the work that I do as a judge.”

And then out came “Antiracist Baby” — a children’s book by Ibram X. Kendi that Cruz claimed was on the reading list of Georgetown Day School, the private D.C. institution where Jackson served as a board member. It was among a stack of volumes Cruz brought to the dais and waved before the cameras.

“Are you comfortable with these ideas being taught to children as young as 4?” he asked.

“I have not reviewed any of those books, any of those ideas,” Jackson responded. “They don’t come up in my work as a judge, which I’m respectfully here to address.”

Addressing Jackson late on Tuesday evening, Blackburn began by questioning the nominee on that perpetual lodestar for conservative critics of a liberal judiciary — abortion and the fate of Roe v. Wade. Blackburn pressed Jackson on a brief she signed that referred to antiabortion activists as a “hostile, noisy crowd of ‘in-your-face’ protesters.”

“When you go to church and knowing there are pro-life women there, do you look at them, thinking of them in that way — that they’re noisy, hostile, in-your-face?” she asked. “Do you think of them, do you think of pro-life women like me that way?”

“Senator, that was a statement in a brief made in argument for my client,” Jackson responded. “It’s not the way that I think of or characterize people.”

Blackburn quickly moved on to trendier concerns on the right: critical race theory and gender identity. She expressed disbelief that Jackson has not been hounded by parents about the books Cruz had highlighted — “Georgetown Day School is a private school; it’s not a public school,” Jackson reminded her — before questioning the judge on the 1996 opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg striking down the male-only policy at Virginia Military Institute.

“Do you interpret Justice Ginsburg’s meaning of ‘men’ and 'women’ as ‘male’ and ‘female’?” she asked a confused Jackson. “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?”

“Not in this context,” the judge responded. “I’m not a biologist.”

Said Blackburn, “The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about.”

Less than an hour later, her office issued a news release: “BREAKING: Judge Jackson Cannot Define The Word ‘Woman.’ ”