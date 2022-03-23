This week, at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court, Grassley and other Republicans have rhetorically abandoned those reformist ways and instead have returned to their tough-on-crime roots to attack her credentials for the high court.

GOP staffers working for Grassley, who is the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, regularly pump out releases calling Jackson “tough on law enforcement, not so tough on crime.” Almost every Republican on the committee has asked questions about her sentencing record during her decade as a federal district judge trying criminal cases.

Several chased after the idea that she has a soft spot for child pornographers, singling out individual cases where the prison sentences she imposed were below prosecutor recommendations.

And early Tuesday evening, 10 hours after the questioning started, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) accused her of apologizing to a “drug kingpin” and feeling sympathy for him.

“You twisted the law,” Cotton said. He jumped on her assertion that there were no victims that she could contact in the case because he had been arrested in his home, not directly dealing drugs.

“Drug crime is not a victimless crime — 100,000 Americans were killed by overdoses last year,” Cotton said.

This focus prompted Democrats, upon opening Wednesday’s second round of question-and-answer sessions, to try to forcefully rebut these attacks. The committee chairman, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), accused Republicans of trying to “showcase talking points for the November election” and pointed out that Jackson received endorsements from the national Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, while another Democrat asked her to explain her brother’s decision to enlist in the military.

“So the soft-on-crime charge, which leads all others, falls on its face,” Durbin said Wednesday morning.

Far from the party that followed Grassley, and President Donald Trump, into a new approach to crime, this week’s hearings signal a GOP that is ready to return to the days of Willie Horton.

In 1988, as crime ravaged cities across the nation, supporters of the presidential campaign of George H.W. Bush latched on to Horton’s criminal case and released an infamous ad recounting how a Black man, convicted of murder and serving a life sentence in Massachusetts, participated in a weekend furlough program and did not return, instead traveling to Maryland where he assaulted and raped a White woman. The Massachusetts governor at the time was Bush’s rival, Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis.

Bush’s campaign distanced itself from the independent ad but then focused several commercials on accusing Democrats of being weak on crime and letting violent criminals out of prison.

That ethos served as the standard boilerplate for GOP campaigns stretching from the 1980s well into this century. Democrats accused Republicans of stoking racial fears for political gain, but the strategy often proved successful, particularly among suburban swing voters, and in 1994, then-President Bill Clinton signed into law a tough crime bill that had been written by then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) in the Judiciary Committee.

Starting about a decade ago, as crime rates across the nation continued to fall, and state and federal prison populations remained at high levels unseen anywhere else in the free world, a rare political union occurred around attempts to reform the criminal justice system.

A mix of Black civil rights leaders, prominent evangelical Christians and anti-government spending groups pushed to dramatically overhaul the mandatory minimum sentences that came up in the 1994 law and had been mimicked in state criminal laws.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) teamed up with Durbin, Grassley and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to lead the effort, which Trump embraced at the behest of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who worked with Booker and Hollywood celebrities who believed in the cause.

Some conservatives, particularly Cotton, but also the GOP leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), resisted this newfound urge to change the laws. They believed that the 1994 law succeeded in reducing crime.

For months after Grassley won a bipartisan vote in his committee, McConnell refused to give the legislation time on the floor, repeatedly raising questions about whether the bill had the sufficient support, at least 60 votes, to clear a filibuster.

It was an absurd claim — as the later 87-to-12 vote demonstrated — but it was clear McConnell felt more comfortable politically with the tough-on-crime brand for Republicans.

Grassley grew agitated with McConnell’s resistance, regularly telling reporters that he had shepherded two Supreme Court justices and dozens of circuit court judges onto the federal bench. Also, with Trump’s public support, he demanded that McConnell fall in line.

“If the majority leader’s of the same party as the president,” Grassley told reporters in early December 2018, “isn’t the majority leader supposed to help get the president’s program through?”

Eventually, McConnell couldn’t stop the legislation because of its overwhelming support and, at the last minute, voted for the popular bill.

“We will now begin to relieve our overcrowded prisons, redirect funding to our most pressing crime prevention efforts, make our communities safer, and ensure the integrity of our justice system,” Durbin said after the legislation won final approval.

By 2020, however, amid a global pandemic and protests over police killings of unarmed Black men, the national homicide rate returned to a level not seen since the late 1990s.

In the past few months, Cotton has led the effort to return Republicans to their anti-crime roots. “The worst mistake of his tenure,” Cotton said during a speech earlier this month about Trump’s signing the 2018 law.

With Jackson, some Republicans feared looking too harsh toward the historic nomination of a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Instead, one by one, committee Republicans laid into Jackson over her sentencing record, with some accusing her of embracing “critical race theory” — an intellectual framework for examining systemic racism — in her decisions.

“She publicly stated in a speech that critical race theory is an element that is applied during sentencing,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) told reporters.

Cruz, who also highlighted Jackson’s service on the board of a private school that used books embracing the theory, could not explain why he did not raise any of these issues last year during Jackson’s confirmation hearing for her promotion to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

“A year ago, I had not seen the elements of her record,” he said.

Last year’s hearings came under the glare of a potential Supreme Court vacancy, and her nomination was treated as a warm-up to this week’s hearings.

What changed? Critical race theory has become a hot-on-the-far-right issue for conservative base voters, something that was highlighted in last fall’s Virginia gubernatorial contest and other elections.

Cruz, who supported the 2018 law softening sentencing laws, now sounds like a tough-on-crime conservative from the 1990s.

And Grassley continues to shift away from a tone last decade of being a more compassionate conservative.

As Cotton broke down the details of a “drug kingpin” case Jackson handled, Grassley’s staff sent a memo that accused the judge of her own offense toward criminals.