On Tuesday, the proceedings alternated between praise by Democrats for Jackson, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, and accusations from Republicans that she was soft on crime and a proponent of leftist theories of racial recrimination. Democrats are aiming to confirm Jackson by April 8, the scheduled start of the chamber’s Easter recess.
Jackson among most favorably viewed court nominees, poll finds
Jackson’s nomination is viewed more favorably by Americans than almost any other in Gallup polling on Supreme Court nominees
Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Jackson to the court, a level of support on par with that of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Gallup found. Fifty-nine percent of Americans said the same of Roberts in 2005.
Most other nominees have had support in the range of 50 percent, with several falling below that mark, Gallup found.
In the latest poll, support for Jackson differed markedly based on political affiliation: 88 percent of Democrats, 55 percent of independents and 31 percent of Republicans said the Senate should vote to confirm her. The majority of Republicans, 55 percent, are opposed.
Gallup has measured support for most Supreme Court nominees since 1987, with Douglas Ginsburg, Anthony M. Kennedy, David Souter and Stephen G. Breyer the exceptions.
The Gallup poll was conducted March 1-18. Biden nominated Jackson on Feb. 25 to fill the seat of Breyer, who is retiring.
Black women are leaning into joy throughout Jackson's hearings: 'We need to celebrate this'
If Emanuela Cebert’s father were alive, she would have been watching the first day of Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings on TV with him.
But on Monday morning, Cebert, 35, stood among a throng of Jackson supporters on the steps of the Supreme Court, wearing a T-shirt with Jackson’s illustrated image on it. The jubilant crowd, many of them Black women, had rallied to support the federal judge’s historic nomination. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.
Born in the 1930s, Cebert’s father, who died of covid-19 last year, grew up during the height of the civil rights movement and was always tuned in to what was going on in the country, she said.
Jackson passionately defends her sentencing of sex offenders
Jackson forcefully defended her approach to sentencing Tuesday amid allegations from some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sex offense cases involving minors, an exchange that provided the most tense and emotional moments of a day-long confirmation hearing.
It was the first chance for Jackson, who has served for nearly a decade as a federal trial judge in Washington, to rebut assertions that have been telegraphed for days by conservative senators and that are the most visceral part of a larger Republican strategy to paint Jackson as “soft on crime.”
The suggestion that Jackson had gone easy on sex offenders was leveled most vociferously Tuesday by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). It is not clear how many other Republicans in coming days will be eager to join his line of attack, which the White House suggested was intended to resonate with QAnon conspiracy theorists and which other Jackson supporters have suggested carry racial undertones.
Jackson declares herself a modest jurist, defends record against Republican criticism
Jackson on Tuesday portrayed herself as a modest “stay in my lane” jurist during a marathon day of questioning in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, at times appearing exasperated that Republican senators repeatedly questioned slices of her legal and judicial career concerning Guantánamo Bay detainees and sentencing child-pornography defendants.
The second day of her historic confirmation proceedings — President Biden chose the 51-year-old Jackson to be the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court — alternated between celebratory bouquets from Democratic senators and suggestions from Republicans that she was soft on crime and focused on leftist theories of racial recrimination.
There was a particularly tense encounter with her former Harvard Law School classmate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). He questioned Jackson about the teaching of critical race theory — an intellectual movement that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism, which has become a political flash point — at the politically liberal private school one of her children attends and where Jackson sits on the board.
Analysis: What the Ketanji Brown Jackson 'war criminal' thing is really about
The amount of preparation that goes into Supreme Court confirmation hearings is so immense that it’s rare to see a nominee actually surprised by a question. Yet that seemed to be the case when GOP senators asked Jackson about allegedly having called George W. Bush and Donald H. Rumsfeld “war criminals.”
You could perhaps forgive her for being a little surprised, since that skips over all kinds of nuance. But the exchanges brought into the open an emerging argument on the right: that lawyers, even public defenders, shouldn’t represent certain clients in specific ways — or perhaps even represent them at all.