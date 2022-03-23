Jackson forcefully defended her approach to sentencing Tuesday amid allegations from some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sex offense cases involving minors, an exchange that provided the most tense and emotional moments of a day-long confirmation hearing.

It was the first chance for Jackson, who has served for nearly a decade as a federal trial judge in Washington, to rebut assertions that have been telegraphed for days by conservative senators and that are the most visceral part of a larger Republican strategy to paint Jackson as “soft on crime.”