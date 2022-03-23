Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, will return Wednesday for a second round of questioning by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee following a marathon session in which she was pressed about her judicial philosophy and record as a federal judge and public defender.

On Tuesday, the proceedings alternated between praise by Democrats for Jackson, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, and accusations from Republicans that she was soft on crime and a proponent of leftist theories of racial recrimination. Democrats are aiming to confirm Jackson by April 8, the scheduled start of the chamber’s Easter recess.

Here’s what to know

  • Jackson on Tuesday portrayed herself as a modest “stay in my lane” jurist, at times appearing exasperated that Republican senators repeatedly questioned slices of her legal and judicial career.
  • Jackson defended her approach to sentencing amid allegations from some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sex offense cases involving minors.
  • Each of the 22 senators on the committee will get up to 20 minutes to question Jackson on Wednesday. On Thursday, the last of the four days of hearings, will feature testimony from outside witnesses.
  • Jackson, 51, has been nominated by Biden to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is retiring. Breyer, 83, the high court’s oldest justice, has been a reliable liberal vote.
  • The Washington Post will air a “Special Report with Libby Casey” starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The program will feature reporting and analysis from Post reporters and opinion writers.