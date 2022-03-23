Pelosi did not endorse Cuellar for the initial primary race, but during a visit to Austin on Wednesday she affirmed her support for the Laredo Democrat.

“I support my incumbents,” Pelosi said, according to the Texas Tribune. “I support every one of them, from right to left. That is what I do.”

Cuellar, a centrist Democrat who has represented Texas’s 28th District for almost two decades, made headlines when the FBI raided his home and campaign headquarters on Jan. 19. The congressman has maintained his innocence and vowed to remain in the race but has not specified why he’s under investigation.

According to the Tribune, Pelosi said “I don’t know what it is,” after a reporter asked her about the investigation.

“I haven’t seen anything, have you?” Pelosi said. “Do you know what it’s about?”

Spokespeople for Cuellar and Cisneros did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Republicans believe that they can flip the historically blue district, which encompasses large swaths of Laredo and San Antonio, in November’s general election.

The GOP primary in the district also resulted in a runoff, in which Cassy Garcia, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), will face Sandra Whitten, who was the party’s 2020 nominee for the district. Cuellar beat Whitten by over 45,000 votes that year.

Pelosi had endorsed Cuellar in previous reelection bids, including his last one in 2020, when Cisneros came just 2,700 votes from defeating him. Before her Wednesday endorsement, however, Cuellar had only received the backing of Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), the No. 2 House Democrat.