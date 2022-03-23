“That issue should have never been federalized, [it was] way out of sync I think with the contour of America then,” he said. “One side of the aisle wants to homogenize [issues] federally, [and that] is not the right way to do it.” In other words, the left got the court to issue a blanket determination on abortion instead of leaving it to the states.

So the reporter followed up. Did he think the same thing about Loving v. Virginia? He did, Braun said. Perhaps Braun didn’t identify that case immediately by name: In Loving, the court determined that states couldn’t outlaw interracial marriage, which is now assumed as something of a baseline for public support. Hence Braun’s cleanup effort and his insistence that he was not in any way racist.

People make mistakes. But Braun’s comments did serve as a useful reminder that many of the things that Americans take for granted exist due to the will of the Supreme Court — including things that, by now, are seen as obvious rights.

Consider interracial marriage. The ruling in Loving came down in 1967. In the first General Social Survey (GSS), conducted in 1972, the public was not yet totally sold on the idea; nearly 4 in 10 Americans said that they favored laws against interracial marriage. Over the next 30 years, though, that number fell dramatically. By 2002, only 1 in 10 Americans supported such laws; the GSS, now conducted biannually, stopped asking the question.

It asks another question, though, that offers some additional insight into the interracial marriage question. More than half of Americans would support a close relative marrying a Black person — though the percentage of Republicans and Republican-leaning respondents who held that view fell in 2021.

In the case of Loving, the court was at the leading edge of public opinion. Braun’s initial response on Roe, decided in 1973, suggested that the court was further out of step with the public.

That’s not really the case. It is true that only recently have a majority of Americans come to support the idea that a woman should be allowed to have an abortion for any reason at all, according to the GSS. (Interestingly, members of Braun’s party haven’t changed their opinions on this question much at all.)

Even at the time of Roe, though, most Americans supported abortions in the case of likely birth defects.

That was also true of abortion in the case of rape.

Notice, by the way, that the partisan divide on those issues only arose about 35 years ago. Before 1988, there was no real difference between Democrats and Republicans on these questions. Now, there’s a gap of about 20 points.

But back to the point. Public opinion on interracial marriage does not seem to have been overwhelmingly in line with the court’s decision at the time of Loving, though most Americans supported it a few years later and now nearly universally do. Abortion had more support at the time of Roe. While the court’s rulings are — expectedly — not tied to opinion, they often reflect it.

That’s because the court is indirectly influenced by opinion through the election of the presidents who appoint justices. There’s been a clear move away from expansive abortion rights in the wake of Donald Trump’s having appointed three antiabortion justices to the bench, for example. The idea that Roe was established precedent eroded quickly when those justices were given the chance to rule on Texas’s restrictive abortion law.

Perhaps interracial marriage is not similarly at risk; Braun’s quick reversal certainly suggests that there’s little political appetite for it. But how about something like same-sex marriage? It was only in 2015 that the court legalized same-sex marriage nationally in Obergefell v. Hodges. Since then, support for same-sex marriage increased in the GSS. (In 1988 and 2021, the wording of the question was slightly different.)

These numbers are lower than other polling. Gallup finds that 7 in 10 Americans support legal recognition for same-sex marriage. That’s important: part of the divergence in support likely stems from the difference between “right” (as asked in GSS) and Gallup’s asking about recognition under the law. Were the court to revoke Obergefell, what would happen at the state level?

Or we can go further. It’s been less than two decades since the Supreme Court determined that anti-sodomy laws were unconstitutional in Lawrence v. Texas. Since then, the percentage of Americans who think that there is nothing wrong with sex between same-sex couples has climbed steadily. That doesn’t mean that the ruling is certain to be upheld. Among the dissenters in 2003? Justice Clarence Thomas.

One other issue worth noting here: the death penalty. In 1972, the court briefly banned the death penalty, before allowing it again in a series of cases four years later. After it was allowed — and as crime spiked — support for the death penalty rose. But as crime rates dropped, so did support for the death penalty, at least among Democrats and Americans overall.

While the court isn’t bound to public opinion, no one expects that the court will again outlaw the death penalty, simply by virtue of who’s on the court. No one expects Obergefell to be undone either, though only two years ago two of the court’s most conservative members (including Thomas) criticized the decision.

When Braun talks about “judicial activism,” he broadly means “making decisions that run counter to his desired political outcomes.” It’s a term that’s in the eye of the beholder. Scaling back Roe would arguably be more of a deviation from public opinion than the implementation of Roe was at the time of the decision. Unwinding Obergefell would certainly be.