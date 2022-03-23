Republicans who control the state legislature filed an emergency request that the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the legislature redistricting case, saying Gov. Tony Evers shifted too many voters to create an additional majority-Black district that Democrats said was required by the federal Voting Rights Act (VRA).

In an unsigned opinion, the justices said the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision was flawed. “We agree that the court committed legal error in its application of decisions of this Court regarding the relationship between the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and the VRA,” the opinion said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Wisconsin court “believed that it had to conclude only that the VRA might support race-based districting — not that the statute required it,” the opinion said. “Our precedent instructs otherwise.”

The justices said the court should have considered “whether a race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity.”

The case came to the U.S. Supreme Court on an emergency basis, or what critics call its “shadow docket,” in which justices make decisions without oral argument or extensive briefing.

Dissenting Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said that was a mistake.

“The Court’s action today is unprecedented,” wrote Sotomayor. “In an emergency posture, the Court summarily overturns a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision resolving a conflict over the State’s redistricting, a decision rendered after a 5-month process involving all interested stakeholders.”

Both the governor’s map and the one proposed by the legislature leave the GOP in commanding position to control the legislature.