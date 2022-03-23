“Very sad but since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate,” said Trump, who promised a new endorsement soon.

Brooks, whose Twitter handle is “Endorsed by President Trump,” is a Freedom Caucus firebrand and one of the GOP’s most vocal supporters of overturning the 2020 election results. At the rally on the Ellipse, Brooks told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking a--.”

A mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop the confirmation of Biden’s electoral college win, an attack that resulted in five dead and injuries to 140 members of law enforcement.

Since he announced his candidacy for the seat of retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), Brooks has struggled to win support despite Trump’s initial backing. His most formidable opponent is Katie Britt, a former business association president and former aide to Shelby, a giant in Alabama politics who has told others that he is willing to spend $5 million of his own campaign funds on her election.

Complicating matters further is the late entry of a third candidate, wealthy businessman and celebrity military veteran Mike Durant, who spent $1.2 million on ads since mid-October months to introduce himself, according to the ad-tracking firm Medium Buying.