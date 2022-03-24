If that phrase sounds familiar, it’s because it has come up in nearly every Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the 21st century. Generally speaking, senators who support abortion rights would like the nominees to say they regard Roe v. Wade and the cases affirming it to be “super precedents” — or precedents the would-be justices would find extraordinarily difficult to overturn.

Story continues below advertisement

But Jackson stopped well short of endorsing that idea — and even seemed to argue quite the opposite: that precedents aren’t a matter of degree.

Advertisement

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Tuesday asked Jackson (as she has other nominees) whether she regarded these cases as “super precedents.” Jackson did not say yes.

“Well, Senator, all Supreme Court cases are precedential; they’re binding,” Jackson said, while noting that Roe v. Wade had been repeatedly affirmed in cases like Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

By Wednesday, Jackson got a similar question from the right side of the aisle. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) broached the “super precedent” concept and asked whether a case like D.C. v. Heller — a landmark case expanding gun rights — is “equivalent in terms of its precedents to Roe versus Wade.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson responded: “I’m not aware of any ranking or grading of precedents; all precedents of the Supreme Court are entitled to respect on an equal basis.”

Sen. Cornyn asks Judge Jackson about SCOTUS case Heller v. District of Columbia, which protected the right to keep and bear arms.



"All precedents of the Supreme Court are entitled to respect on an equal basis," Jackson responds. pic.twitter.com/dDX9mnnZTE — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2022

And for once, a GOP senator liked what he had heard from Jackson. “I agree with you,” Cornyn said. “That’s why it kind of blows my mind when people talk about ‘super precedents,’ as if somehow one precedent was different, in terms of its significance or priority under the Constitution, than others.”

Advertisement

Fellow conservatives and their allies liked the answer, too.

Now @JohnCornyn brings up Heller and asks if she will respect that precedent. Judge #KJB says yes, as she will all #SCOTUS rulings, and wisely avoids elevating the super-precedent argument which has developed in the commentariat around Roe/Casey. It’s always been a flawed defense — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) March 23, 2022

@JohnCornyn asks #KBJ if Heller is a precedent of SCOTUS. She says yes and all precedents deserve respect. Cornyn asks if Roe/Casey get more respect than Heller. KBJ says no ranking for precedent. They all get the same grade. Here, KBJ REJECTS the super-precedent doctrine. #ampFW — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) March 23, 2022

Judge Jackson just said "I am not aware of any ranking or grading of precedents. All precedents of the Supreme Court are entitled to respect on an equal basis." That is an express rejection of the "super precedent" claim of various senators and commentators on Roe v. Wade... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 23, 2022

Despite the concept’s blowing Cornyn’s mind, though, two of the last three Republican Supreme Court nominees have embraced it, to one degree or another.

Story continues below advertisement

During his 2018 confirmation hearings, Brett M. Kavanaugh sought to insulate himself from charges that he would overturn Roe by repeatedly describing it as “precedent on precedent” and “settled as precedent.” (Since joining the court, of course, he has sent signals that he’s open to overturning it, regardless.)

And before her 2020 confirmation hearings, Amy Coney Barrett wrote a paper that seemingly accepted the concept of “super precedents” as valid. Barrett said at her hearings, though, that Roe didn’t qualify, because the decision was not one “that no one questions anymore.” (It’s worth noting that Barrett and her co-author defined “super precedents” more in terms of what the public accepts as settled law, rather than what the courts have repeatedly affirmed.)

Advertisement

In the course of making that argument, Barrett noted something important about the concept of “super precedents.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s actually [a term] that was developed by scholars who are certainly not conservative scholars — who take a more progressive approach to the Constitution,” she said.

That may largely be true, but this is hardly the domain of only left-leaning legal minds.

Renowned conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig referred in a 2000 appeals-court ruling to Roe as having attained “super-stare decisis” — “stare decisis” being the Latin term for the courts adhering to precedent — because it had been affirmed so frequently. He said that he understood the later Casey decision affirming Roe to have bestowed that status.

In 2005, then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) pushed the term more into the mainstream during Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s confirmation hearings. Specter, a rare supporter of abortion rights in the GOP caucus, asked Roberts whether Roe had obtained “super precedent” or even “super-duper precedent” status.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Roberts declined to adopt those terms. But he suggested, as Kavanaugh later would, that the repeated affirmations of Roe carried weight — saying Casey was “a precedent on whether or not to revisit the Roe v. Wade precedent.”

At the same hearings, conservative legal scholar and former U.S. solicitor general Charles Fried endorsed the idea that Roe was indeed a “super precedent” and even a “super-duper precedent.” Specter responded approvingly, calling it “the first authentication I have had.”

Since then, though, the term has largely been seized upon by the left and abortion rights supporters to argue that Roe cannot and should not be overturned. The idea is to get Republican nominees to hint at whether that’s even on the table for them, given that nominees won’t opine directly on cases that could come before the court.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Specter asked Samuel A. Alito Jr. in his 2006 confirmation hearings whether he regarded Casey as a “super precedent” or “super-stare decisis.” “Well, I personally would not get into categorizing precedents as ‘super precedents’ or ‘super-duper precedents,’” Alito said, lightheartedly invoking Specter’s “super-duper” construction. By 2017, then-nominee Neil M. Gorsuch responded to Feinstein’s question by saying merely, “It has been reaffirmed many times; I can say that.” Then came Kavanaugh, who had to insulate himself, given his past suggestions that Roe might have been wrongly decided or wasn’t settled law.

In the years between, the concept really didn’t come up in hearings for President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominees. The one exception was Feinstein’s lamenting during Sonia Sotomayor’s 2009 hearings that Roberts and Alito might not have regarded Roe as being quite as settled as they let on.

Feinstein claimed that “through questioning by Senator Specter, this line of cases was acknowledged to have created a ‘super-precedent’” — even as neither Roberts nor Alito had actually adopted that phrase.