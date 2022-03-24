The bipartisan Jan. 6 panel is investigating the 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that tried to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college win, an attack that led to five deaths and left some 140 members of law enforcement injured.

The committee subpoenaed Scavino, along with several other former Trump advisers, last September, but an attorney for Trump instructed the group not to comply with congressional investigators. Trump’s legal team tried to argue that the former aides were protected by executive and other privileges, but President Biden rejected the executive privilege claims last month.

Scavino could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Last month, the committee subpoenaed Navarro, who has written and publicly discussed the effort to develop a strategy to delay or overturn certification of the 2020 election. In a statement to Politico Thursday, Navarro called the committee’s impending contempt vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege” and continued claiming executive privilege.

“Until this matter has been settled at the Supreme Court, where it is inevitably headed, the Committee should cease its tactic of harassment and intimidation,” Navarro told Politico. “I would be happy to cooperate with the committee in expediting a review of this matter by the Supreme Court and look forward to arguing the case.”

Scavino and Navarro are among the latest in high-profile Trump White House officials facing repercussions for refusing to comply with the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas. Last year, former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon was indicted on charges of contempt of Congress, which prompted warnings from some Republicans of “payback” that they could do the same to Democrats if they retake control of the House majority in November.

Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff in the Trump White House, also refused to cooperate with the committee, leading to the House voting to hold him in contempt of Congress as well in December.

The Jan. 6 committee’s legal battles in its effort to subpoena records that would help committee members investigate the insurrection have not been limited to individuals. Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee seeking to block the panel’s subpoena of data from Salesforce, an RNC software vendor.