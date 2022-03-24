Representatives of the American Bar Association — which has rated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson “Well Qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court — and other outside witnesses called by Democrats and Republicans are scheduled to testify Thursday on the final day of hearings on President Biden’s nominee.

Their appearances follow two days of questioning by committee members. Democrats repeatedly lauded Jackson’s pick and said she would be a welcome addition to the court while Republicans aggressively questioned whether she had been soft on crime as a federal trial court judge and public defender.

Here’s what to know

  • The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote April 4 on the nomination of Jackson, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
  • If Democrats stick together, Jackson could be confirmed by the full Senate without any Republican support in the evenly divided chamber, with Vice President Harris casting a deciding vote.
  • Jackson said for the first time Wednesday that, if confirmed, she would sit out an upcoming affirmative action case because of her ties to Harvard University.
  • Jackson, 51, has been nominated by Biden to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is retiring. Breyer, 83, the high court’s oldest justice, has been a reliable liberal vote. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the court in its 233-year history.