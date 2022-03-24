Here’s what to know
Here's who is scheduled to testify today
The final day of hearings on Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court will feature testimony from representatives of the American Bar Association — which has rated Jackson “Well Qualified” to sit on the Supreme Court — and two more panels, one summoned by Democrats, the other by Republicans. Here’s a look at who is scheduled to appear:
- Panel 1: The American Bar Association. Ann Claire Williams, D. Jean Veta and Joseph M. Drayton, all members of the organization’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary.
- Panel 2: Democratic witnesses. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio); Risa Goluboff, dean of the University of Virginia School of Law; Wade Henderson, president and chief executive officer of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Richard B. Rosenthal, a lawyer who has known Jackson since junior high; Frederick Thomas, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
- Panel 3: Republican witnesses. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R); Jennifer Mascott, assistant law professor at George Mason University; Eleanor McCullen, an antiabortion activist; Keisha Russell, counsel for First Liberty Institute; and Alessandra Serano, a lawyer for Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that focused on child exploitation.
Fact Checker: These Trump judges failed Hawley's sentencing test for Jackson
“As I’ve said over and over, part of my concern with Judge Jackson is that she has not followed the prosecutors’ sentences.”
— Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), during the Senate confirmation hearings of Jackson, March 22
Before the confirmation hearings began, Hawley signaled that he would question Jackson closely on what he called a “pattern” of ignoring the sentencing guidelines in cases that involved child pornography. As we documented, Hawley selectively attacked her record and ignored a long debate within the judicial community about whether mandatory minimums were too high. According to a 2020 U.S. Sentencing Commission report, less than 30 percent of non-production child-porn offenders received a sentence within the guideline range.
Analysis: Jackson endures questioning with racial overtones from GOP senators
As the first Black woman nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court, Jackson is a historic figure. She made history when Biden nominated her, and she will make history again if, as expected, she is confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as the court’s newest justice.
But as the first Black woman nominated to the high court, Jackson also bears certain burdens that have become evident during her confirmation hearings. She has been subjected to questioning from some Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee that has been explicitly or implicitly all about race.
She has been asked about critical race theory and the history of America’s slaveholding past and whether she has been too lenient in her sentencing as a trial judge — issues that are cultural flash points in today’s caustic political debate but the first two of which have little to do with the actual work of the Supreme Court.
Jackson defends sentencing decisions, says she would recuse from affirmative action case in final contentious day of Senate questions
Jackson sparred with Republican senators Wednesday in a series of charged, sometimes caustic encounters over their assertions she is a judicial activist who is soft on crime, insisting that she would not be a policymaker on the bench.
Lawmakers raised their voices and repeatedly interrupted Jackson during the final day of questioning in a confirmation process that turned surprisingly bitter. Republicans charged that she was obscuring her record and refusing to answer basic questions about her judicial philosophy. Wednesday’s hearing ended with Jackson defending her sentencing decisions as a trial court judge and having said for the first time that, if confirmed, she would sit out an upcoming affirmative action case because of her ties to Harvard University.
Democrats once more emphasized the historic nature of the nomination of the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.
The elite D.C. prep school at the center of Jackson's confirmation hearing
Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have zeroed in on Jackson’s service on the board of a wealthy D.C. private school during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) complained that the school tells children they “can choose their own gender and teaches them about so-called White privilege.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said the school, which also educates Jackson’s daughter and is known for its focus on social justice and diversity, “is filled and overflowing with critical race theory.”
In the hearings and in conservative media, Georgetown Day School — which is in a wealthy area of overwhelmingly Democratic D.C. — has proved a useful foil for social conservatives who think American schools are teaching students inappropriate materials about sex, gender, White privilege and “critical race theory,” which has become a catchall label for lessons on race and history.