Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced questions from senators on March 23 during the second day of her confirmation hearing. (Mahlia Posey, Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

As the first Black woman nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court, Jackson is a historic figure. She made history when Biden nominated her, and she will make history again if, as expected, she is confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as the court’s newest justice.

But as the first Black woman nominated to the high court, Jackson also bears certain burdens that have become evident during her confirmation hearings. She has been subjected to questioning from some Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee that has been explicitly or implicitly all about race.