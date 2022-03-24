They have been dining with him regularly at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, filling his schedule with multiple meetings a day at times and attending fundraisers for Trump’s political committees, or even for other candidates, to get his attention.

Story continues below advertisement

The endorsement scramble has brought lucrative paydays to more than a dozen Trump consultants and advisers working for candidates, many of whom have lobbied the former president for his imprimatur. Pleas from old friends and current advisers have become so unrelenting in recent months that the former president’s staff created a list to help him understand the conflicts of interest among those on the payroll of particular candidates, according to those familiar with the effort.

Advertisement

At least five of Trump’s informal or formal advisers are seeking his attention on behalf of multiple candidates, some operating under contracts that are individually worth $10,000 or more a month, people familiar with the matter said. They and others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private interactions.

Trump has welcomed the attention, teasing his supporters with the promise of endorsements to come, according to people familiar with the efforts. They also say he has sometimes grown annoyed at what he views as paydays for others in proximity to him. One top adviser called the process to get his endorsements from former and current advisers a “total feeding frenzy.”

Story continues below advertisement

While his political power has faded some, according to polling and operatives, Trump remains the most influential figure in a GOP primary. His PAC controls more than $120 million — money capable of reinforcing loyalty among Republican voters.

Advertisement

“I’ve helped a lot of people in a lot of different states. Now, we are looking at Ohio. We are looking at Arizona. We are looking at Pennsylvania,” Trump said at a paid speaking event Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

Trump went on to name-check Mehmet Oz, a Senate candidate in Pennsylvania who has been working hard to win over the former president, having dined with him and former first lady Melania Trump just days earlier at Mar-a-Lago.

Story continues below advertisement

Oz is one of several candidates who have made themselves into major presences this winter in Trump’s social circle in Palm Beach, having hosted a New Year’s party at his own second home in the town. Fox News Host Sean Hannity has also talked up Oz’s candidacy with Trump, according to several people familiar with the lobbying. (“Sean makes his opinions about candidates on TV and radio every day,” Fox spokeswoman Caley Cronin said when asked about the appeal.)

“Does anybody like Dr. Oz?” Trump asked the crowd at the American Freedom Tour event, eliciting cheers. “He seems to be doing well. He’s got a good race, a tough race.”

Yet that race also illustrates the clashing desires of Trump’s circle. Oz’s chief rival, former hedge fund chief David McCormick, has mounted his own effort, with the help of his wife Dina Powell, who previously worked in the Trump White House. The couple call Trump regularly, according to people familiar with the efforts, and send emissaries as well.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

McCormick, who is self-funding his campaign, has also hired former White House aide Cliff Sims, former Trump pollster Jim McLaughlin and former Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller, according to a campaign adviser. Kellyanne Conway and Andy Surabian, an adviser to Donald Trump Jr., are working with a super PAC supporting McCormick.

McCormick’s advisers are looking to keep Trump at least neutral, according to a person involved in the discussions. Trump likes Oz, a fellow television veteran, and would be inclined to back him, some advisers said. But McCormick advisers have tried to make the case that Trump doesn’t want to back a loser and that Oz is not going to win. Trump has also noticed Oz taking a “beating in the press,” an adviser said.

“Dr. Oz has had a great relationship with President Trump for several years,” Oz’s communications director Brittany Yanick said in response.

On one recent Thursday in March at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the president found himself double booked, according to a person familiar with his schedule — one meeting with former White House senior adviser Hope Hicks, who is working for McCormick, and another with David Bossie, a former deputy campaign manager who has been hired by Jane Timken, a Senate candidate in Ohio.

Timken has also loaded her campaign with Trump advisers, adding his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a senior adviser just months after her campaign said he had no role with her effort after he was accused in September of sexually harassing the wife of a Republican donor at a dinner in Las Vegas. Timken also is advised by Conway and Boris Epshteyn, a former White House assistant communications director and campaign adviser to Trump.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One of Timken’s rivals for the Senate seat in Ohio, self-funding businessman Mike Gibbons, recently shelled out his own money to attend a high-dollar February fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for Trump’s super PAC, Make America Great Again, Again, according to Samantha Cotten, a spokeswoman for Gibbons’s campaign. The event was a candidate forum for America First candidates, but Gibbons was not one of the selected candidates, according to people familiar with the event.

“He attended that event as a donor because he supports candidates who support the America First agenda — just like he supports Trump,” Cotten explained in a statement. She declined to say how much Gibbons donated.

Several people in Trump’s orbit said he has approached the endorsement calculations with a three-part test: What has the person said or done about the 2020 election? What do the polls show about the person’s ability to win? What has the person said or done about Trump in the past?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone who calls him, he wants to go around the world with these Senate races, who is working for whom, what does the polling say, what have they said about him in the past, what do you think of them, all the usual questions,” said one Trump adviser involved in GOP primaries.

Two advisers who have pushed endorsements or data to Trump say he has asked them if they were speaking for their client — or giving Trump advice that was best for him. “He wants to know if you’re on the payroll for somebody else,” one said. “It’s okay if you are, but you have to tell him.”

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said Trump “selects candidates based on their ability to deliver and win for America — making America great is the only thing that matters.”

Story continues below advertisement

The behind-the-scene machinations follow struggles for several of Trump’s early endorsements. Trump’s first pick for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, Sean Parnell, dropped out of the race after a judge ruled in a child custody dispute that he had committed “some acts of abuse” against his family.

Advertisement

Trump’s recruit for the Georgia governor race, former senator David Perdue, has consistently trailed in primary polls against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who earned Trump’s ire by refusing to embrace the false claim that the former president won the state in 2020. Similarly, Trump’s endorsed candidate in the Senate race in North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, has been trailing former governor Pat McCrory in early polls. Trump has held fundraisers for both Budd and Perdue at Mar-a-Lago, and is expected to appear on their behalf this fall.

In Alabama, Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” went to Brooks almost a year ago, in April 2021. Since then, Trump soured on Brooks after he refused to keep calling for the 2020 election to be overturned. Trump told advisers last year that he had been impressed with Brooks’s rival Katie Britt, who is backed by retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby, and her husband, who played football for the University of Alabama and the New England Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

After meeting at Mar-a Lago with Britt in February, Trump met Monday with Mike Durant, a third candidate in the race, who has been spending heavily on television advertising, according to people familiar with the meeting.

Advertisement

Brooks responded to Trump’s un-endorsement Wednesday by suggesting that the break with Trump was a result of a disagreement over whether Brooks could push for a “new special election for the presidency” after Biden took office. Brooks said he told Trump the Constitution would not allow that. He also said that he would stay in the race.

Trump talks regularly about endorsements with David McIntosh, the head of the Club For Growth, who encouraged him to back Brooks. While that has raised some concerns for Trump — and now places him and the organization on opposing sides — advisers said Trump likes the Club for Growth because it spends money in the states where he endorses.

Some of Trump’s advisers, such as Conway, who is working for Timken and Rep. Billy Long, a candidate for Senate in Missouri, have argued privately against him making so many endorsements, instead suggesting he should stay out for some time because his early ones could be problematic. Trump gave a boost to Long on Wednesday, calling him a “big, loud, and proud personality” in a news release that labeled itself “not an endorsement.”

Advertisement

In the Senate race in Arizona, Trump has publicly tried to focus the endorsement discussion around pressuring one of the candidates to launch a new investigation of the 2020 election in the state, which Trump lost. Whether he endorses, advisers say, probably hinges on how much Attorney General Mark Brnovich does to convince Trump he is taking the former president’s claims about the 2020 election seriously.

“People want to know whether Attorney General Brnovich is up to doing the right thing, or is it just politics as usual,” Trump said in a statement Friday, suggesting how his endorsement could be won.

Brnovich is being advised by former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and his partner Justin Clark, who have taken on several clients. They have said they are not in the in the business of promising endorsements to clients, but their website prominently features photos of Trump.

The senior adviser for Trump’s leadership PAC, Susie Wiles, heads a super PAC supporting Brnovich’s rival, Blake Masters. Wiles has also done work for gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Lynda Blanchard in Alabama, two races where Trump has also not yet endorsed, though Dixon does not pay Wiles.

Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio has also polled on behalf of a super PAC supporting Masters in Arizona, for a group supporting Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio and for Senate candidate Eric Greitens in Missouri, with the results often getting to Trump.

A third candidate in that Senate race in Arizona, Jim Lamon, has hired as a consultant another Trump confidant, Matt Schlapp, the leader of the American Conservative Union.

Before his praise of Long, Trump had also remained silent on the Senate primary in Missouri, where Greitens, a former governor, has been the most aggressive in pushing for an endorsement, repeatedly appearing at Mar-a-Lago. Greitens, who was accused this week of domestic violence by his ex-wife, has hired Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancee of Trump’s son Don Jr., as well as Epshteyn. Greitens has denied his ex-wife’s claims.

Even in less-consequential down-ballot races, Trump’s backing has been fickle. Trump offered his “complete and total endorsement” to Michigan state lawmaker Steve Carra in September as Carra planned to challenge Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who had voted to impeach Trump.

“Hi, Steve. Well, good luck with that,” Trump told Carra on March 8, at an event in Mar-a-Lago.