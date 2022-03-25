But first, Biden met with U.S. service members from the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Poland who are working with allies on deterrence efforts on NATO’s eastern flank. The United States has 10,500 troops in Poland, according to Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, who briefed reporters Friday aboard Air Force One.
The president’s first stop was at a barber shop next to the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, where about a dozen U.S. service members were sitting in folding chairs awaiting haircuts. Biden greeted the each member individually before approaching a barber chair where one service member suggested that maybe the president should finish the haircut. Biden laughed and said that was the last thing the soldier would want.
He then visited paratroopers who had just finished a pizza lunch, hailing them as “the finest fighting force in the history of the world” and sharing a story of visiting Baghdad to see his late son, Beau, who deployed to Iraq in 2009 with the Delaware National Guard. The president joined the troops for lunch, taking a slice of pizza while service members took selfies with the commander in chief.
“Well, if you’re starting to eat, I’m gonna sit down and have something to eat,” Biden told the troops before taking a seat and biting into a slice of pepperoni and jalapeño pizza.
The president was initially supposed to receive a humanitarian briefing on the refugee crisis before meeting with the troops, but Polish President Andrzej Duda, who was scheduled to join, was delayed because his plane had to make an emergency landing in Warsaw due to mechanical difficulties.
Biden is scheduled to receive the briefing after meeting with the troops to hear updates on efforts to address the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and respond to the growing flow of refugees leaving the country. On Thursday, Biden pledged the U.S. would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees
Biden will then fly to Warsaw ahead of a bilateral meeting with Duda on Saturday, where Biden will thank the Polish leader for his country’s efforts to assist Ukraine and further coordinate the humanitarian response. Biden will also meet with Ukrainian refugees and then deliver an address.
The Poland visit, which was finalized only days ago, follows Biden’s meetings in Brussels on Thursday, where he attended a trio of summits with NATO, the Group of Seven and European Union allies. The Western allies announced new sanctions on Moscow and issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
